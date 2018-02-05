Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (February 9-11)

Meet & Compete at Piers 92 and 94

Play and interact with animals in this American Kennel Club event! You and your animal lover can relax with cats and dogs while learning about responsible pet care and ownership. Tickets cost $32 for adults and $10 for children under 12. The ticket also covers entry to the 5th Annual Masters Agility Championship, where dogs compete for titles. Three agility classes will be on display vying for different prizes. Even if you’re not into dog shows, you’re sure to love watching these dogs walk! Tickets cost $10 for children (under 12) and $32 for adults. There are separate tickets to purchase if you attend the finals, which begin at 7pm. akc.org

image: akc.org