Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (February 9-11)
-
"The Magic City" at BAM
This weekend, Manual Cinema will present “The Magic City” at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Based on the 1910 fantasy novel by Edith Nesbit, this production follows Philomena, a nine-year-old girl whose inner world takes shape as a small city of found objects. Combining shadow puppetry, live music, toy theater, and live actors in silhouette, this show is perfect for ages 8 and up. bam.org
image: bam.org
-
"BROMANCE" at New Victory Theater
This acrobatic experience explores male companionship and its perceived limits. Winner of the 2013 Circus Maximus Award and the Total Theatre and Jackson’s Lane Award for Circus at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2014, BROMANCE combines humor with acrobatics. Catch its New York premiere! Tickets start at $16. newvictory.org
image: newvictory.org
-
Sesame Street Live: Let's Party at Madison Square Garden
Join in on this fun Sesame Street adventure that your kids can sing and dance along to. This is a high energy, interactive show for the entire family to enjoy. You’ll see the famous Cookie Monster, Oscar, Elmo, and even Big Bird! This event is going on from February 9-19 with shows at different times throughout the day. All ages can attend and prices vary. msg.com
image: electric949.com
-
Meet & Compete at Piers 92 and 94
Play and interact with animals in this American Kennel Club event! You and your animal lover can relax with cats and dogs while learning about responsible pet care and ownership. Tickets cost $32 for adults and $10 for children under 12. The ticket also covers entry to the 5th Annual Masters Agility Championship, where dogs compete for titles. Three agility classes will be on display vying for different prizes. Even if you’re not into dog shows, you’re sure to love watching these dogs walk! Tickets cost $10 for children (under 12) and $32 for adults. There are separate tickets to purchase if you attend the finals, which begin at 7pm. akc.org
image: akc.org
-
Chinese New Year Temple Bazaar at Flushing Town Hall
The 3rd annual Chinese New Year Bazaar is back! Celebrate the year of the Rooster while enjoying food, performances, martial arts, and more. Visit their website for session times. flushingtownhall.org
image: flushingtownhall.org
-
Third Annual Lunar New Year Celebration: Madison Street to Madison Avenue
Prepare to ring in the Year of the Dog with family (and dog!) friendly activities at shops along Madison Avenue. The event features face painting, calligraphy, and free performances. eastmidtown.org
image: eastmidtown.org
-
BAM Black Comix Expo at Brooklyn Academy of Music
At this free event, BAM and the Black Comics Collective offer a full day celebrating comics of color. Different events include a workshop where kids can draw their own superhero, a panel, a cosplay showcase, and even more. The event takes place in conjunction with BAM’s cinema series Fight The Power: Black Superheroes on Film. bam.org
image: bam.org
-
"My Fair Lady" at United Palace
This 1964 romantic comedy is being screened just in time for Valentine’s Day! You can watch it on a 50-foot screen before it heads to Broadway this spring. Doors open at 4pm, and at 4:30pm there’s a pre-show. The pre-show will entail an introduction by Richard Ridge, BroadwayWorld’s lead correspondent and on-camera host, and will feature song stylist Mark William. unitedpalace.org
image: unitedpalace.org
-
"Neverland: Peter Returns" at Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre
The Swedish Cottage has put its own unique spin on J.M. Barrie’s beloved Peter Pan stories. The Darling children return to Neverland with Peter, only to find that Captain Hook has persuaded Peter’s friends Tinker Bell and Tiger Lily to turn against Peter. The Darling children and the Never Boys save the day as they learn the importance of friendship and forgiveness. cityparksfoundation.org
image: cityparksfoundation.org
-
"This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing at All" at Linda Gross Theater
Left in the woods by their father, three girls must find their way: One looks for purpose, one for adventure, and another chooses to stay where she is. This fairytale-like play with music shows the girls’ many travels as well as what happens when, as adults, they meet again. The show is recommended for children ages 6 and up. On March 3, there is a relaxed performance, which caters to children who might require a more relaxed environment or certain accommodations. atlantictheater.org
image: atlantictheater.org