Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (February 2-4)
BAMkids Film Festival 2018 at BAM, Alastair Moock at Symphony Space, “Hello From Japan!” Exhibit at CMOM, and more!
-
"Hello From Japan!" Exhibit at the Children's Museum of Manhattan
Visit Japan without leaving NYC! The Children’s Museum of Manhattan will bring back its exhibit, “Hello from Japan!,” this Friday. The exhibit will focus on the country’s modern cities as well as its peaceful parks and gardens. Ages 2 through 10 can sing karaoke, pose for pics in the photo booth, make cute mascots in Kawaii Central, and then construct bridges, explore a jungle, and make a wish at the wishing tree in Shinto Shrine Park. During the exhibit’s opening weekend (Saturday, February 3), families can enjoy special activities such as manga workshops, Japanese storytelling, and more. (Beginning Friday)
Photo: cmom.org
-
Thunderbird American Indian Dance Concert and Powwow at the Theater for the New City
The Theater for the New City presents an honored event of sharing and learning about the American Indian people. Voyage into their rich culture, enjoy food, live storytelling, performances, and several interactive dances. This event has select times and dates, see website for further details. (Beginning Friday)
Photo: Lee Wexler/Images for Innovation via theaterforthenewcity.net
-
Animation First: New York's French Animation Festival at FIAF
Love animation? If so, head over to the French Institute: Alliance Francaise’s first ever animation festival. Celebrating France’s history as the pioneer of animation, the festival features films and shorts, special screenings for all ages, interactive workshops on drawing and sound effects, gaming demonstrations, and panel discussions with leading artists and studio executives. The festival’s guest of honor, Michael Dudok de Wit, acclaimed director of “The Red Turtle,” will discuss the creation of the Oscar-nominated film. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: fiaf.org
-
Soul on Ice: Winter Skating Party at Lasker Rink
Now that winter is here, it’s time to dust off those ice skates or try it for the first time! Figure Skating in Harlem Parent’s Association is hosting its annual ice skating bash. With a DJ playing the latest hits, young figure skaters can spend a great afternoon doing the triple loop, a Lutz, and axel in addition to enjoying some great food. There will also be raffle prizes and ice skating demonstrations by the young ladies from Figure Skating in Harlem. Ticket required. (Saturday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
The Kid Who Helped Leak the Pentagon Papers: Robert Ellsberg in Conversation with Steve Sheinkin at New-York Historical Society
Go behind the scenes of one of the biggest scandals in American history. Famed children’s author Steve Sheinkin will speak with Robert Ellsberg. If you are not sure who Ellsberg is, he, at age 13, helped his father Daniel Ellsberg photocopy the Pentagon Papers so they could be distributed to the press–“the ‘leak’ that sparked them all.” The program is held in conjunction with the museum’s “The Vietnam War: 1945-1975” exhibition. A book signing will follow. Reservations suggested. (Saturday)
Photo: nyhistory.org
-
Alastair Moock at Symphony Space
Ages 7 and under can visit Symphony Space this Saturday morning for an Alastair Moock concert! The Grammy-nominated folk singer will perform as part of the venue’s Just Kidding series. Moock will play original American roots tunes such as “The Bright Side of Me,” “Every Day’s a Holiday,” and “These Are My Friends.” (Saturday)
Photo: Mara Brod via symphonyspace.org
-
BAMkids Film Festival 2018 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
The BAMkids Film Festival is back for its 20th year this weekend! This year the fest will screen shorts and feature films from 31 countries, including “Time to Fly” and “Shortstack: Puppets on Film,” a series of short films featuring puppetry at its best. After the screenings children can stop by the café for face painting, animation workshops, balloon twisting, a performance by the Fire Flame Steppers, food, and much more. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: bam.org
-
Hoot and Howl Weekend at Wave Hill
Learn all about coyotes and owls during Wave Hill’s Hoot & Howl Weekend! All ages are welcome to explore how these wild creatures thrive in the tri-state area and beyond. Workshop topics include “Owl Pellet Dissection,” “Coyotes in Riverdale,” and “Owls:Raptors of the Night.” Families can also make and decorate paper puppet owls and coyotes, go on guided nature walks, and meet live owls from Volunteers for Wildlife. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: wavehill.org
-
Thalia Kids' Book Club: Judy Blumesday at Symphony Space
With Judy Blume turning 80 this year, it’s the perfect time to introduce the beloved author who gave us "Blubber" and "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" to your youngsters. In her honor, Symphony Space is hosting a Judy Blumesday event just for kids. The program features a discussion with Blume book illustrator Debbie Ridpath Ohi and contemporary authors Soman Chainani ("The School for Good and Evil" series), Rachel Vail ("Well, That Was Awkward"), Jacqueline Woodson ("Brown Girl Dreaming"), and a reading by Colby Minifie ("Jessica Jones"). And what’s special: Judy Blume will make a rare appearance. This event is not to be missed! (Sunday)
Photo: wamc.org
-
WonderKids Presents: Unicorn Planet at The DL
Imaginative kids who enjoy creative expression and like to dance will love this interactive dance workshop hosted by WonderKids. The theme is Unicorn Planet so kids can transform themselves into their favorite magical creature: unicorns, butterflies, fairies, sirens, etc. This creative dance experience celebrates life, creativity, self-expression, and features face painting, a DJ, crafts, a talent show, and much more! Parents must stay for the entire event. Ticket required. (Sunday)
Photo: eventbrite.com