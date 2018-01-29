Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (February 2-4)

Thalia Kids' Book Club: Judy Blumesday at Symphony Space

With Judy Blume turning 80 this year, it’s the perfect time to introduce the beloved author who gave us "Blubber" and "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret" to your youngsters. In her honor, Symphony Space is hosting a Judy Blumesday event just for kids. The program features a discussion with Blume book illustrator Debbie Ridpath Ohi and contemporary authors Soman Chainani ("The School for Good and Evil" series), Rachel Vail ("Well, That Was Awkward"), Jacqueline Woodson ("Brown Girl Dreaming"), and a reading by Colby Minifie ("Jessica Jones"). And what’s special: Judy Blume will make a rare appearance. This event is not to be missed! (Sunday)



Photo: wamc.org