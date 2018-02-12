Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (February 16-18)

"Bon Appetit" Exhibit @ New York Hall of Science

Beginning this Friday, visitors to the New York Hall of Science can learn all about food and eating healthily when they explore the “Bon Appétit” exhibit. The exhibit explains the workings of the digestive system, the marketing strategies of grocery stores, the eating habits of other cultures, and much more. Through the use of multimedia games and interactive activities, this exhibition promotes healthy eating practices in a fun and educational way! nysci.org

image: nysci.org