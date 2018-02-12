Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (February 16-18)
All the events for a perfect weekend!
-
LEGO Live NYC at Pier 36
Head on over to Pier 36 for the LEGO Live NYC brick-tacular family friendly exhibition featuring hands on activities, building challenges, coding, robotics, and more. Meet LEGO masters, watch live performances and enjoy photo opps with LEGO models and characters from LEGO films such as LEGO Star Wars and NINJAGO. legolive.frontgatetickets.com
image: liveevent.lego.com
-
NYC Lunar New Year Students Day
This Friday, students are invited to Lincoln Center to celebrate the Lunar New Year! Festivities include performances by the National Dance Institute, New York Philharmonic musicians, and the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, calligraphy art workshops, red envelop decorating, a Sugar Sculpture Folk Art demo, and more. nyclunarnewyear.org
image: nyclunarnewyear.org
-
"Bon Appetit" Exhibit @ New York Hall of Science
Beginning this Friday, visitors to the New York Hall of Science can learn all about food and eating healthily when they explore the “Bon Appétit” exhibit. The exhibit explains the workings of the digestive system, the marketing strategies of grocery stores, the eating habits of other cultures, and much more. Through the use of multimedia games and interactive activities, this exhibition promotes healthy eating practices in a fun and educational way! nysci.org
image: nysci.org
-
Lunar New Year Family Festival at Museum of Chinese in America
Channel your inner canine while you bound around the Museum of Chinese in America this Saturday during its Lunar New Year Family Festival! The museum will host an array of activities for families with children of all ages in celebration of the Year of the Dog. Festivities include a lion dance performance, New Year nibbles, face painting, a performance from the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, a dog-themed gallery hunt, story times, arts and crafts workshops, and much more. mocanyc.org
image: mocanyc.org
-
The Gruffalo
London-based troupe Tall Stories transforms Julia Donaldson’s award-winning picture book, The Gruffalo, into a family musical filled with slapstick humor, sing-along songs, and even some frightening fun for the little ones. Come see what happens when Mouse summons the Gruffalo (via his imagination) to guard against the creatures that roam the deep dark wood during this 55-minute performance. flushingtownhall.org
image: flushingtownhall.org
-
The Bazillions at Symphony Space
Kids ages 2-7 will love this kid-friendly rock and roll show. Their repertoire of original songs are sure to delight, and the whole family is sure to be entertained by this experience created by Adam and Kristin Marshall in partnership with animators and graphic designers Eric Kreidler and Gretchen Blase Kreidler. The show also caters to children with sensory sensitivities or on the autism spectrum. symphonyspace.org
image: symphonyspace.org
-
Go, Dog. Go! at Tribeca Performing Arts Center
The classic Dr. Seuss book comes to life at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center. The show includes audience participation and even a game of ball. The colorful event is sure to excite and entertain. tribecapac.org
-
Kids Week at the Intrepid Museum
At the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Kids Week offers a multitude of activities. On Sunday and Monday, kids can learn about the science behind sports and games that they play while meeting Mr. Met. On Tuesday and Wednesday, they’ll discover the science behind arts and music, meeting popular Nickelodeon characters. On Thursday through Saturday, the scientific exploration will turn toward the natural world as kids learn about animals and outer space with NASA engineers. intrepidmuseum.org
image: intrepidmuseum.org
-
Losar Family Day
Visit the Rubin Museum for an afternoon of arts, crafts, food and music in celebration of Losar, the Himalayan New Year. Paint with mud, interact with therapy dogs, drink Himalayan butter tea, go on a family gallery tour, and enjoy traditional Tibetan music. rubinmuseum.org
image: rubinmuseum.org
-
Falu Bazaar's Album Release at Joe's Pub
Falu and her band’s music highlight South Asian and global culture. Celebrate the release of her debut album at a presentation given in English, Hindi, and Gujarati! The day will also have a Holi party. publictheater.org
image: publictheater.org