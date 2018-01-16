Weekend Planner: The Top NYC Events For Families This Weekend (January 19-21)
Peruse these upcoming weekend events for all!
-
"The Perfect Monster" at The TADA! Youth Theater
Is it possible to create the “perfect” friend? For that answer and more, head over to the TADA! Youth Theater to see “The Perfect Monster.” The show follows Sybil, a science wonk, who tries to create the “perfect” friend after comparing herself to “perfect” people. As a result of her experiment, Sybil ends up with a lab of merry monsters who are troublemakers. (Beginning Friday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
Contra-Tiempo at Lincoln Center
For families who love dance, spend the afternoon watching Contra-Tiempo’s dazzling footwork and body movement. Inspired by salsa, Afro-Cuban dance, hip hop, and contemporary theater, the Los Angeles-based dance troupe not only wows its audience with its moves, it uses dance to advocate for social change and provides a voice to people not traditionally seen on the stage. (Beginning Saturday)
Photo: Tyrone Domingo via contra-tiempo.org
-
"A Book of Hours" at Old Stone House
This Saturday, Spellbound Theatre will present “A Book of Hours” at Old Stone House. Puppets and a giant storybook will lead children through familiar daily events using songs and nursery rhymes. Your toddler won’t want to miss this enchanting performance! (Saturday)
Photo: spellboundtheatre.com
-
Illumination Box: Tinker with Light at The National Museum of the American Indian
Join the National Museum of the American Indian for an art exhibition that teaches children about the environment. Marianne Nicholson’s artwork, “The Harbinger of Catastrophe,” uses light and design principles to show how people and the environment are interconnected. Youngsters can further learn about the environment and climate change by experimenting with their own mini light box, simple circuits, lights, shadows, and projections. Registration required. (Saturday)
Photo: Joshua Voda/NMAI via facebook.com
-
Family Day at the Wyckoff House Museum
Join the Wyckoff House Museum in Brooklyn for its Family Day! All ages can explore the farm house, participate in arts and crafts workshops, and go on scavenger hunts. Plus beginning at 1pm, artist Antony Zito will be on hand to paint custom silhouette portraits. (Saturday)
Photo: wyckoffmuseum.org
-
Dreams of Sand Performance at Flushing Town Hall
Be prepared to be entertained and amazed at this one-of-kind show. Using only sand and his hands and accompanied by live music, Borja Gonzalez tells the story of two people starting from their childhood dreams through adulthood that will enchant the entire family from beginning to end. (Saturday)
Photo: flushingtownhall.org
-
The Gustafer Yellowgold Show at Symphony Space
This Saturday, Symphony Space invites all to enjoy live music and the original animation of Gustafer Yellowgold, created by Grammy nominated artist, Morgan Taylor. Experience a multimedia performance that blends together live music, colored-pencil animations, and storytelling. (Saturday)
Photo: Erin Patrice O'Brien via symphonyspace.org
-
Picture This! at The Jewish Museum
This Sunday, families with children ages 4 through 10 are invited to the Jewish Museum for Picture This! Visitors can listen to a PJ Library collection book reading, participate in arts and crafts workshops, tour the museum’s new exhibit “Scenes from the Collection,” learn about art relating to nature in honor of the upcoming holiday of Tu’ B’Shvat (The Birthday of the Trees), and jam out to live music from David Weinstone and the Music for Aardvarks Band. (Sunday)
Photo: thejewishmuseum.org
-
O Baby Mine: Sing a Song of Shakespeare at Joe's Pub
Shakespeare can be tough to learn at any age. But the NYC Children’s Theater has come up with a way to make learning about the literary icon fun. How? Through song. The theater is hosting a kids’ concert where the music is from and inspired by Shakespeare’s plays. Featuring critically-acclaimed artists, this musical rendition of Shakespeare’s plays is bound to have your kids singing lines from “Romeo & Juliet.” (Sunday)
Photo: obabyminemusic.com
-
Rolie Polie Guacamole at the Jalopy Theatre
Rock out to the sweet stylings of Rolie Polie Guacamole at the Jalopy Theatre in Brooklyn! This family favorite funk/rock/folk band plays children’s music all about eating right, staying active, and living naturally. Sunday’s show is recommended for families with children of all ages. (Sunday)
Photo: shop.jalopytheatre.org