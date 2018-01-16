Weekend Planner: The Top NYC Events For Families This Weekend (January 19-21)

Picture This! at The Jewish Museum

This Sunday, families with children ages 4 through 10 are invited to the Jewish Museum for Picture This! Visitors can listen to a PJ Library collection book reading, participate in arts and crafts workshops, tour the museum’s new exhibit “Scenes from the Collection,” learn about art relating to nature in honor of the upcoming holiday of Tu’ B’Shvat (The Birthday of the Trees), and jam out to live music from David Weinstone and the Music for Aardvarks Band. (Sunday)



Photo: thejewishmuseum.org