Weekend Planner: The Top 10 Weekend Events For Families (January 5-7)
Kick off the new year by checking out these family events!
-
"BrouHaHa" at the Theater for the New City
All ages will enjoy the antics of the zany characters in “BrouHaHa” at the Theater for the New City. This colorful show presented by Happenstance Theater, draws inspiration from films such as Fellini’s La Strada, Bergman’s The Seventh Seal, and the writings of Samuel Beckett. (Beginning Thursday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
41st Annual Three Kings Day Parade at El Museo del Barrio
Celebrate Three Kings Day at El Museo del Barrio during its annual Three Kings Day Parade. There will be music, dancing, live camels, magnificent puppets, and much more. In honor of the parade’s 41st anniversary, the museum will celebrate the lives of individuals who have made major contributions to the Latino community. The parade begins at 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and ends at 115th Street and Park Avenue. Afterward, enjoy live concerts and free admission to the museum’s galleries. Pre-registration is required for parade marchers. (Friday)
Photo: elmuseo.org
-
"Owen and Mzee The Musical" at the Theater at Blessed Sacrament
Beginning this weekend, families can experience the musical production of an amazing true story. “Owen and Mzee” tells of the unlikely friendship between a baby hippo and a 130-year-old tortoise. This Vital Theatre Company show, featuring music and lyrics by Danny Larsen, is sure to enchant ages 2 through 7. (Beginning Saturday)
Photo: vitaltheatre.org
-
Soul Science Kids at Lincoln Center
Soul Science Lab, a duo of Brooklyn-based musicians, will perform this Saturday at Lincoln Center’s David Rubenstein Atrium.This family-friendly concert for ages 2 through 5, combines Afrofuturist ideas with fresh rhymes and slick visuals. (Saturday)
Photo: Kamau Ware via kidsportal.lincolncenter.org
-
"Milo the Magnificent" at Symphony Space
This Saturday meet Milo, an aspiring entertainer and magician who loves putting on a good show. Find out what happens when his feats of science and magic don’t go as planned during “Milo the Magnificent” at Symphony Space. Produced by Alex & Olmsted, this puppet production is perfect for families with children ages 2 through 7. (Saturday)
Photo: Alex Griffin via symphonyspace.org
-
New York Philharmonic Young People's Concert: Inspirations and Tributes: "Classical Echoes" at Lincoln Center
The New York Philharmonic will present another concert in its Young People’s Concert series, during which children can learn how one musician’s work can inspire the work of another. This program will focus on the music of Mozart, Tchaikovsky, and Haydn. (Saturday)
Photo: kidsportal.lincolncenter.org
-
MulchFest 2018
Dispose of your Christmas tree the eco-friendly way during the Parks Department’s MulchFest 2018. You can drop off your tree to have it chipped into mulch for city parks and gardens at select locations throughout the five boroughs. Families can also take home their mulch for their backyards or street trees. For a list of sites visit nycgovparks.org. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: Allison Meier via Flickr
-
Family Art Project: Create Your Year-Hello 2018! at Wave Hill
Introduce your family to the power of visualization! Reflecting on who you want to be in 2018, what adventures you want to go on, and whose lives you want to touch, families can create their vision for 2018, and take home a hanging calendar. Dream big! (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: Joshua Bright via wavehill.org
-
Teddy Bear Tea at Mount Vernon Hotel Museum
Enjoy high tea with your favorite stuffed animal or doll! After meeting Mrs. Woodhull, the proprietor’s wife, kids can imagine that they are living in the 1830s and experience a typical day during that time period. This is sure to be an unforgettable experience for your little ones—and their teddy bears! Registration required. (Sunday)
Photo: Lindsey Mulholand via mvhm.org
-
Unlimited Mix-N-Mingle Program at MoMath
Teens in grades 6 through 9 are invited to the National Museum of Mathematics this Sunday for its Unlimited Mix-N-Mingle program. Participants can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies, dance to hit songs, and make new friends during this evening mixer. Registration is required. (Sunday)
Photo: momath.org