Weekend Planner: Things Your Family Will Love Doing This Weekend (January 20-22)

“The History Mystery” at TADA Youth Theater + Inventgenuity Festival 2017 + “Hello From Japan” at CMOM
“Hello From Japan!” Exhibit at Children’s Museum of Manhattan
Visit Japan without leaving NYC! The Children’s Museum of Manhattan will bring back its exhibit, “Hello from Japan!,” this Friday. The exhibit will focus on the country’s modern cities as well as its peaceful parks and gardens. All ages can sing karaoke, pose for pictures in the photo booth, make cute mascots in Kawaii Central, and then construct bridges, explore a jungle, and make a wish at the wishing tree in Shinto Shrine Park. During the exhibit’s opening weekend, families can enjoy special activities such as manga workshops, Japanese storytelling, Japanese cuisine from chef Misako Sassa, and more. (Friday-Sunday)
SET Weekend at National Museum of Mathematics
Join the National Museum of Mathematics for SET Weekend! Ages 6 and up can learn this famous card game for the first time or master expert tricks during three different events. On Friday evening, the authors of “The Joy of SET” will share strategies and discuss how math plays an integral role in the game. Saturday’s SET Tournament will challenge players of all abilities as they compete to become the SET champion. The weekend will end with a special event for middle school students which will feature music by DJ Emilie, cookies and hot chocolate, and a live-action human SET game. (Friday-Sunday)
Sandglass Theater: “Punschi” at Symphony Space
Vermont’s Sandglass Theater will present “Punschi” at Symphony Space this Saturday. Jana Zeller and Shoshanna Bass will perform two puppet tales during each performance. “Kasper and the Surprise” tells the story of Kasper, a beloved German hand puppet whose suitcase is stolen by a cow. Together he and his giant friend Augustin embark on a journey to reclaim his possessions. Plus stick around for “Fritzi’s Flea Circus,” which takes audiences on a high-flying, flea circus adventure. (Saturday)
Inventgenuity Festival 2017 at PS 32/MS 442
This weekend PS 32/MS 442 will host the Beam Center’s 8th Annual Inventgenuity Festival in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn. Kids can let their imaginations and tech know-how soar to new heights during this invention convention! This year’s theme, “Organic Mechanics,” will allow young makers to collaborate on the creation of “textile-based plants brought to life by a hand-cranked (and hand-built) impeller fan,” attend live demos, and participate in hands-on, 45-minute rotating workshops. (Saturday-Sunday)
Broadway Playhouse: George & Ira Gershwin at Merkin Concert Hall
Ages 4 through 11 are invited to Merkin Concert Hall this Sunday to hear the music of George and Ira Gershwin. Part of the Broadway Playhouse series, this interactive concert will explore many of the brothers’ classic songs which have become American Songbook standards. Featured songs include Broadway hits such as “I Got Rhythm” and “Our Love is Here to Stay.” (Sunday)
“The History Mystery” at the TADA Youth Theater
This musical performance transports kids back in time to learn about young children who changed the world. Little ones will meet famous people like Ben Franklin, Eleanor Roosevelt, the Wright Brothers, Suffragettes, and Martin Luther King, Jr.! This journey back in time will inspire the whole family. Visit website for showtimes. (Friday-Sunday)
Meet the Music! Inspector Pulse: Once More With Feeling at Lincoln Center
This family-friendly concert will get your kiddos feeling the music! Inspector Pulse, a private ear investigator, goes around the world curing musicians who play like robots. Showcasing the music of famous composers like Beethoven, Brahms, and Bach, can Inspector Pulse get these emotionless musicians to play with more feeling? This performance is sure to strike the right chord with the family! There’s a musical instrument petting zoo before the concert. Ticket required. (Sunday)
Octavitas: Puerto Rican Celebration at the Museum of the City of New York
With the Puerto Rican holiday season ending soon, enjoy one of the final celebrations of the holiday at the Museum of the City of New York. In honor of Octavitas, the Museum is hosting a fun-filled day of learning about traditions such as parrandas or asaltos (caroling) so families can join in the singing and dancing that’s a hallmark of the holiday. Afterwards, families can recharge on Puerto Rican cuisine while enjoying craft activities. (Sunday)
“Breaking Bread” at the Museum of Jewish Heritage
Do you love challah bread? Inspired by the PJ Library book, “Rise & Shine: A Challah Day Tale,” families can enjoy an original play. Afterwards, at a hands-on challah braiding workshop, grown-ups and little ones can learn how to braid challah bread! Ticket required. (Sunday)
Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Rooster at Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts
Celebrate the Year of the Rooster at Brooklyn Center! There, the esteemed Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will perform a brand new routine showcasing Chinese arts. With red lions, golden dragons, and white peacocks dancing to the delight of traditional instrumental sounds combined with electrifying acrobatics and elegant dancers, families are sure to have an unforgettable experience! (Sunday)
