Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (March 2-4)
Need to plan your weekend? Here’s a bunch of ideas.
-
Jerome Bel: Gala
See the world premiere of Gala at NYU Skirball, where 20 New Yorkers will put on sequins and dance their hearts out. Kids as young as 8 and as old as 80, both professional dancers and complete novices, get together to perform on stage, showing a lot about how we all interact with one another and asking what a dancer really is. tiltkidsfestival.org
image: tiltkidsfestival.org
-
William Shakespeare's Long Lost Play
The “Bad Boys of Abridgement” are returning to New Victory Theater for this Shakespeare reimagination. They’ll spin together the Bard’s 39 plays into one to create a wacky 40th that’s sure to make your kids giggle all the way through with its myriad of puns, farce, and far, far more hijinks. Check their website for performance dates with multiple times. newvictory.org
image: thestage.co.uk
-
Holi Hooray!
Celebrate Holi all day with some wonderful events at Brooklyn Children’s Museum. Kids will learn the mythology behind the holiday, take a Bollywood class, learn all about goddesses and girl power, create rangoli, eat, and much, much more. There’s no better way to embrace the holiday than with this blend of fun, artsy, and educational events. Check the website for specific times for each event. RSVP online. brooklynkids.org
image: brooklynkids.org
-
Spring Family Day: And the Award Goes to
Have your family step into the roles of filmmakers, actors, and designers preparing for the Academy Awards. There will be screenings of Oscar-winning films, art-making projects based on award categories, and more. Drop-in activities include face painting, a scavenger hunt (ages 6+), screenings of a Muppet awards compilation (ages 3+), and an Award-Winning Moving Image Studio (ages 4+). movingimage.us
image: movingimage.us
-
The Orchid Show
In its 16th year, the Orchid Show is sure to dazzle viewers young and old. Thousands of orchids will be on display in the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, all arranged with care and attention by Daniel Ost, who uses flowers as a means of expression. The exhibition is linked to several events (including some that are adults-only). nybg.org
image: nybg.org
-
The Not-Its!
Your little rockstars can get their groove on with The Not-Its, an exciting and up-tempo rock band just for kids. The Not-Its will be performing at Symphony Space in their signature black and pink get-ups as part of the venue’s Just Kidding family series. symphonyspace.org
image: symphonyspace.org
-
Hinamatsuri: Doll Festival
Enjoy the displays of intricately decorated Hinamatsuri dolls while celebrating the health and happiness of young girls with songs, activities, and festival-related food. The afternoon will feature a Japanese classical dance performance from Sachiyo Ito & Company, followed by a mini dance workshop. Children can make their very own hina dolls and traditional Japanese sweets called wagashi. japansociety.org
image: japansociety.org
-
Family Food Fest
Head to the Brooklyn Marriott this Sunday for Family Food Fest 2018! Families with children of all ages can take cooking classes, learn knife skills, compete in a mini-cooking competition, create a kitchen mixer out of LEGOs, and much more. There will also be chef demos led by authors and bloggers including Jenny Rosenstratch, Melina Hammer, Stacie Billis, and Beth Lipton. familyfoodfest.com
image: familyfoodfest.com
-
Broadway Playhouse
Ages 4 through 11 are invited to Merkin Concert Hall this Sunday to hear the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Part of the Broadway Playhouse series, this interactive concert will explore many of Webber’s classic songs which have become American Songbook standards. Featured songs include Broadway hits such as “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” and “The Music of the Night.” kaufmanmusiccenter.org
image: kaufmanmusiccenter.org
-
Tilt Kids Festival: Little Red Riding Hood
French director Joël Pommerat premieres his work in the U.S. with this remake of the classic fairy tale. This revolutionary telling–aided by a narrator, projections, and more–is a great introduction to theater and an original take on a familiar story. There are showings Saturday at 12pm and 7pm and Sunday at 12pm, as well as a opening brunch from 11am-12pm Saturday. tiltkidsfestival.org
image: tiltkidsfestival.org