Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (March 2-4)

Jerome Bel: Gala

See the world premiere of Gala at NYU Skirball, where 20 New Yorkers will put on sequins and dance their hearts out. Kids as young as 8 and as old as 80, both professional dancers and complete novices, get together to perform on stage, showing a lot about how we all interact with one another and asking what a dancer really is. tiltkidsfestival.org

image: tiltkidsfestival.org