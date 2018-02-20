Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (February 23-25)
Everything going on this weekend!
-
Magic: The Play
“Magic: The Play” at Theatre Row’s The Studio Theatre tells the story of a land called Altierra where magical artifacts begin to lose their power. As the citizens grapple with this loss, their confusion makes them blame two misfits. The upbeat play explores how to stand up and fight evil when you’re the underdog. Check their website for days with multiple performance times. magictheplay.com
image: magictheplay.com
-
Marvel Universe Live!
Superhero fans will love this live Marvel experience, where good clashes with evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Strange will all be there to save the world before Loki makes himself ruler of the universe! The show features video projection, aerial stunts, special effects, and more. Check website for days with multiple performance times. barclayscenter.com
image: barclayscenter.com
-
New York International Children's Film Festival
This event spans several weekends and highlights films made by children just like your own as well as the best new animation, live action, documentary, and experimental film from all over the world. There are also interactive Q&As, filmmaking workshops, and much more. Ages, prices, and locations differ by event. nyicff.org
image: nyicff.org
-
Teknopolis
Technology will take over the Brooklyn Academy of Music during the second Teknopolis exhibition! Ages 6 and up can explore four floors of interactive exhibits that will bridge the arts and digital media. Featured installations include the Sound Tracer, the Cinekid Storymaker, the Augmented Reality Story Corner, and more. bam.org
image: bam.org
-
Lunar New Year Fest
Honor the Chinese Lunar New Year this Saturday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art! Families with children of all ages are in for a lively day of arts and crafts, live performances, music, storytimes, and more. Participating organizations include the Museum of Chinese in America and the Children’s Museum of Manhattan. Fest-goers should be sure to check out the Chinese tea ceremony, the hand drum and fan workshop, a Balinese music concert from Gamelan Dharma Swara, and a hand-pulled noodle demo. metmuseum.org
image: metmuseum.org
-
The Joshua Show: Episode 2
Award-winning puppeteer Joshua Holden comes to Symphony Space for a show full of cheer. Singing, tap dancing, and of course, puppets will keep you and your kids entertained through the entire experience. There are showings at 11am and at 2pm. symphonyspace.org
image: symphonyspace.org
-
Riverside Symphony
Are you ready for a classical music experience combined with the magic of puppets? Camille Saint-Saens’s disarming classic and Igor Stravinsky’s urbane chamber masterpieces are transformed together as brilliant musicians work arm-in-arm with fantastic puppeteers and puppetry. kaufmanmusiccenter.org
image: kaufmanmusiccenter.org
-
Picture This
This Sunday, families with children ages 4 through 10 are invited to the Jewish Museum for Picture This! Visitors can listen to a PJ Library collection book reading, participate in arts and crafts workshops, tour the museum’s new exhibit “Veiling Meanings: Fashioning Jewish Dress, from the Collection of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem,” learn about art relating to the upcoming holiday of Purim, and jam out to live music from The Pop Ups. thejewishmuseum.org
image: thejewishmuseum.org
-
The Beauty of Ballet
Venture into the world of ballet for an afternoon and learn how and why ballerinas are able to dance, twirl, and jump the way that they do. In this intro to ballet there will be students from The School of American Ballet, as well as faculty member Katrina Killian, on site to perform. Enjoy live demonstrations from “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “The Nutcracker.” This show is recommended for ages 4 and up; please RSVP by contacting the theater’s box office. queenstheatre.org
image: queenstheatre.org
-
Chinese New Year Family Festival
The China Institute invites you out for a day of celebration to welcome the Year of the Dog! This event will feature workshops centered around the new year, including: storytelling and lantern and dumpling making. The fest will open with a traditional lion dance and a puppet show from Chinese Theatre Works. chinainstitute.org
image: chinainstitute.org