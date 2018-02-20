Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (February 23-25)

The Beauty of Ballet

Venture into the world of ballet for an afternoon and learn how and why ballerinas are able to dance, twirl, and jump the way that they do. In this intro to ballet there will be students from The School of American Ballet, as well as faculty member Katrina Killian, on site to perform. Enjoy live demonstrations from “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “The Nutcracker.” This show is recommended for ages 4 and up; please RSVP by contacting the theater’s box office. queenstheatre.org

image: queenstheatre.org