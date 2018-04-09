New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (April 13-15)

    By New York Family
    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
    • Junot Diaz reading

      Junot Diaz reading

      Join acclaimed author Junot Diaz as he reads from his first children’s book, “Islandborn.” “Islandborn” is about Lola, who can’t remember where she immigrated from as a baby. She uses memories, stories, and imagination to recreate The Island. The event will be followed by a book signing. Tickets can be purchased with or without a copy of the book. unitedpalace.org

      image: ew.com

    • Big Umbrella Festival

      Big Umbrella Festival

      The Big Umbrella Festival is the world’s first month-long festival dedicated to arts programs for children on the autism spectrum and their families, launching during Autism Awareness Month in April 2018. an arts festival for children on the Autism Spectrum and their families. Big Umbrella’s core objective is to enrich the lives of children on the autism spectrum through inclusive art that engages, educates, and inspires. lincolncenter.org

      image: lincolncenter.org

    • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live

      Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live

      Kids and adults alike will love this musical based on the PBS Kids Series as Daniel learns just what it takes to be king in his neighborhood. The show has two performance times: 2pm and 6:30pm. kingstheatre.com

      image: kingstheatre.com

    • Get Up, Stand Up

      Get Up, Stand Up

      The Mighty Third Rail, an NYC-based hip-hop trio, is teaming up with local singers, DJs, and performers to celebrate poetry this weekend. This will be a family-friendly concert and anyone is welcome to join in and appreciate this beautiful synthesis of words and music. Recommended for ages 8 and up. bam.org

      image: bam.org

    • Bubble Guppies Live!

      Bubble Guppies Live!

      Bubble Guppies features music, comedy, and audience participation, and leaves no stone left unturned and no bubble left un-popped in order to get the show on the road. Including a wave of playful characters, energetic song and dance, and theatrical magic, Nickelodeon’s Bubble Guppies Live! Ready to Rock will have kids, parents, and grandparents alike out of their seats, singing and dancing along with this rockin’ interactive show! msg.com

    • Earth Day New York 2018

      Earth Day New York 2018

      Kick off Earth Day with the annual festival in Union Square offering easy ways to make more sustainable and environmentally conscious choices in your everyday life. Highlights include exhibitors, such as green lifestyle products and services; live performances, talks, and entertainment; activities for the whole family, a clothing and electronics recycling collection, as well as local food and beverage vendors. Plus witness the world debut of GoGo Cardboard Balance Bike by I.G. Cardboard Technologies and experience the interactive booth from Korean beauty brand, Innisfree, as they feature their new biodegradable sheet masks. earthdayinitiative.org

      image: earthdayinitiative.org

    • Spring Family Fair

      Spring Family Fair

      Join The Morgan Library & Museum this Sunday for its annual Spring Family Fair! This year’s seasonal celebration will focus on the library’s two current exhibits, “Tennessee Williams: No Refuge but Writing” and “Peter Hujar: Speed of Life.” The afternoon will feature arts and crafts workshops, a family raffle, a 19th-century photo shoot, and more. Recommended for ages 3 through 14. themorgan.org

      image: themorgan.org

    • Robin Hood Now

      Robin Hood Now

      Spark Movement Collective brings new life into the legend of Robin Hood by combining dance, storytelling, and real stories from real kids about doing good for others. Children’s stories are woven together to create an exciting and modern plot with a resounding emphasis on working together to make small and big impacts on the world. Robin is inspired to become an active part in her community and creates “Green Hoods for Good,” a space for children to share their worries and challenges. sparkmovementcollective.org

      image: generosity.com

    • Doktor Kaboom

      Doktor Kaboom

      All ages can go on an electric adventure this Sunday with Doktor Kaboom. During “Look Out! Science is Coming!,” the Doktor will perform safe science experiments onstage to demonstrate how science can be a blast. This one-hour comedic science show will be presented at 1pm and 3pm. queenstheatre.org

      image: queenstheatre.org

    • Story Pirates Changemakers Benefit

      Story Pirates Changemakers Benefit

      Join in on one of the biggest shows of the year and a family friendly reception featuring food, drinks, photo booth, silent auction, kids activities, and more! This unforgettable event will help bring quality arts and education programs to underserved schools and promote family engagement in the foster and homeless communities. storypirates.org

      image: symphonyspace.org


    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles