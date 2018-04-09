Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (April 13-15)

Robin Hood Now

Spark Movement Collective brings new life into the legend of Robin Hood by combining dance, storytelling, and real stories from real kids about doing good for others. Children’s stories are woven together to create an exciting and modern plot with a resounding emphasis on working together to make small and big impacts on the world. Robin is inspired to become an active part in her community and creates “Green Hoods for Good,” a space for children to share their worries and challenges. sparkmovementcollective.org

image: generosity.com