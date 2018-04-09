Weekend Planner: The Top Weekend Events For Families (April 13-15)
-
Junot Diaz reading
Join acclaimed author Junot Diaz as he reads from his first children’s book, “Islandborn.” “Islandborn” is about Lola, who can’t remember where she immigrated from as a baby. She uses memories, stories, and imagination to recreate The Island. The event will be followed by a book signing. Tickets can be purchased with or without a copy of the book. unitedpalace.org
image: ew.com
-
Big Umbrella Festival
The Big Umbrella Festival is the world’s first month-long festival dedicated to arts programs for children on the autism spectrum and their families, launching during Autism Awareness Month in April 2018. an arts festival for children on the Autism Spectrum and their families. Big Umbrella’s core objective is to enrich the lives of children on the autism spectrum through inclusive art that engages, educates, and inspires. lincolncenter.org
image: lincolncenter.org
-
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live
Kids and adults alike will love this musical based on the PBS Kids Series as Daniel learns just what it takes to be king in his neighborhood. The show has two performance times: 2pm and 6:30pm. kingstheatre.com
image: kingstheatre.com
-
Get Up, Stand Up
The Mighty Third Rail, an NYC-based hip-hop trio, is teaming up with local singers, DJs, and performers to celebrate poetry this weekend. This will be a family-friendly concert and anyone is welcome to join in and appreciate this beautiful synthesis of words and music. Recommended for ages 8 and up. bam.org
image: bam.org
-
Bubble Guppies Live!
Bubble Guppies features music, comedy, and audience participation, and leaves no stone left unturned and no bubble left un-popped in order to get the show on the road. Including a wave of playful characters, energetic song and dance, and theatrical magic, Nickelodeon’s Bubble Guppies Live! Ready to Rock will have kids, parents, and grandparents alike out of their seats, singing and dancing along with this rockin’ interactive show! msg.com
-
Earth Day New York 2018
Kick off Earth Day with the annual festival in Union Square offering easy ways to make more sustainable and environmentally conscious choices in your everyday life. Highlights include exhibitors, such as green lifestyle products and services; live performances, talks, and entertainment; activities for the whole family, a clothing and electronics recycling collection, as well as local food and beverage vendors. Plus witness the world debut of GoGo Cardboard Balance Bike by I.G. Cardboard Technologies and experience the interactive booth from Korean beauty brand, Innisfree, as they feature their new biodegradable sheet masks. earthdayinitiative.org
image: earthdayinitiative.org
-
Spring Family Fair
Join The Morgan Library & Museum this Sunday for its annual Spring Family Fair! This year’s seasonal celebration will focus on the library’s two current exhibits, “Tennessee Williams: No Refuge but Writing” and “Peter Hujar: Speed of Life.” The afternoon will feature arts and crafts workshops, a family raffle, a 19th-century photo shoot, and more. Recommended for ages 3 through 14. themorgan.org
image: themorgan.org
-
Robin Hood Now
Spark Movement Collective brings new life into the legend of Robin Hood by combining dance, storytelling, and real stories from real kids about doing good for others. Children’s stories are woven together to create an exciting and modern plot with a resounding emphasis on working together to make small and big impacts on the world. Robin is inspired to become an active part in her community and creates “Green Hoods for Good,” a space for children to share their worries and challenges. sparkmovementcollective.org
image: generosity.com
-
Doktor Kaboom
All ages can go on an electric adventure this Sunday with Doktor Kaboom. During “Look Out! Science is Coming!,” the Doktor will perform safe science experiments onstage to demonstrate how science can be a blast. This one-hour comedic science show will be presented at 1pm and 3pm. queenstheatre.org
image: queenstheatre.org
-
Story Pirates Changemakers Benefit
Join in on one of the biggest shows of the year and a family friendly reception featuring food, drinks, photo booth, silent auction, kids activities, and more! This unforgettable event will help bring quality arts and education programs to underserved schools and promote family engagement in the foster and homeless communities. storypirates.org
image: symphonyspace.org