Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families

Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party

Nothing like good ol’ Disney to keep the kids entertained! Take the party to the rink with this Disney adventure, and follow along as kids hear from and see Aladdin, Moana, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, and for the first time, Coco, perform. Check the website for multiple dates and times. disneyonice.com

image: orlandoweekly.com