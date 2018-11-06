Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families
-
My First Film Fest
The Film Society of Lincoln Center offers kids the opportunity to experience the magic of movies in an environment friendly to them. The movies are selected specifically for their family-friendliness. The fest includes free educational films as well as some that are ticketed. Be sure to check the schedule to read film synopses and check pricing! filmlinc.org
-
Disney on Ice: Mickey's Search Party
Nothing like good ol’ Disney to keep the kids entertained! Take the party to the rink with this Disney adventure, and follow along as kids hear from and see Aladdin, Moana, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, and for the first time, Coco, perform. Check the website for multiple dates and times. disneyonice.com
image: orlandoweekly.com
-
Diwali Festival
Celebrate the festival of lights at Flushing Town Hall with an all-ages dance party! Kathak classical dancer Abha Roy and Basement Bhangra’s DJ Rekha will introduce participants to their dance forms and teach them some moves. The festival also includes cooking workshops, henna painting, Ganesha mask making, jewelry making, and Rangoli workshops. flushingtownhall.org
-
Eye Spy at Brooklyn Historical Society
Have you seen Waterfront yet? If not, this brand new family program guides kids 2-6 and their parents through the exhibition with a fantastic scavenger hunt. The tour also offers immersive opportunities, including dress-up and filming videos set in the olden days. eventbrite.com
-
Don Quixote Takes New York
This weekend, watch as Don Quixote takes over the big city. In this La MaMa production—part of their puppet festival—designed for ages 4 and up, Don Quixote and his buddy Sancho Panza travel through the five boroughs in order to save the world from evil. lamama.org
-
Feed the Birds Weekend
It’s time to feed the birds! The bird feeding station is back, and that means kids get the chance to observe and learn more about our feathered friends. Kids can participate in art projects, go on nature walks, and much more! wavehill.org
-
Just Kidding: Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers and "Legend of the Banana"
Bring your kids to the Wild West with this wicked puppeteer performance! Follow Little Chucky as he and his bananas ride into town for a showdown (no guns are in this production). symphonyspace.org
-
Mozart for Munchkins: Jazz for Juniors!
Kids can attend free at this jamboree on the Upper East Side. The event is meant to be immersive, so kids can dance, sing, or even crawl around to the music! The music, however, is still Beethoven, Bach, and more. mozartformunchkins.com
image: greenwichhouse.org
-
Veterans Day Parade
On November 11, make sure to see the nation’s largest and most prominent Veterans Day event―the Veterans Day Parade! The parade will take place on 5th Avenue at 11:15am and will involve approximately 25,000 participants, including veterans, military, and their families. The parade’s Opening Wreath Laying Ceremony will take place in Madison Square Park. uwvc.org
-
The Great War: Commemorating 100 Years
In celebration of Veterans Day, DCINY presents the US premiere of Paul Mealor’s Requiem: The Souls of the Righteous and Patrick Hawes’ The Great War. Each piece will be conducted by its composer, and performed by the distinguished singers and orchestra. This performance will take place on the Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. dciny.org