Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (September 7-9)
-
NYC Broadway Week
Love Broadway? Who doesn’t! From September 3 through September 16, NYC Broadway offers the opportunity to pick from 24 of the hottest family-friendly shows for a 2-for-1 ticket deal. nycgo.com
-
20at20
Familiar with off-Broadway theater? It’s time to get into it with 20at20, which offers tickets at $20 for 20 days 20 minutes before show performances. Whether you want to see the Gazillion Bubble Show or take an adults-only trip down to Avenue Q, the weeks of low-cost performances are a must. 20at20.com
-
Morningside Lights
As part of the Arts Initiative and Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts, enjoy a week of free community art workshops that will culminate in a procession of handmade lanterns. barnard.edu
image: flickr.com
-
PaleyGX Launch Party
Meet with celebrity gamers and YouTube stars at the free PaleyGX Launch Party! There will also be a chance to hang with members of the New York Red Bulls, play the brand-new Spider-Man PS4 game, experiment with virtual reality gaming, and more. Groove out to the DJ and snack as you game with your console of choice. Reservations are recommended. paleycenter.org
-
Feathers of Fire
Shadow puppets come to life in this production inspired by Persian epic Shahnameh. In the show, two characters fall in love but are kept apart by their disputing families. They must go on a journey together to receive their parents’ approval to marry. The Friday performance is at 8pm and Saturday has performances both at 2pm and 6pm. ovationtix.com
image: thewallis.org
-
Gracie Square Art Show
Back for its 46th year, this art show is perfect for the whole family, offering art on the water as well as kids’ programs such as MoMA’s Picasso Jr, where MoMa staff lead kids in projects and offer MoMA family passes. Shop for paintings, get a bite to eat, or just enjoy the view! graciesquareartshow.com
image: kid101.com
-
New York Bike Jumble
Back-to-school bikers will be in heaven at the New York Bike Jumble’s Park Slope event. Stop in for bargains on replacement parts, as well as sales on new and used bicycles! Your kids will love the exercise, and you’ll love the great deals. nybikejumble.com
-
Great North River Tugboat Race
Watch as tugboats race along the Hudson during the 26th Annual Great North River Tugboat Race. Boats will also vie for awards in “nose to nose pushing” and “line toss” competitions. Kids will get a kick out of watching the spinach eating contest. To view all the racing action from the water, hop aboard the Spectator Boat which departs at 10:15am. workingharbor.org
image: waterfrontalliance.org
-
West Side County Fair
What better way is there to spend a Sunday than at a county fair? The West Side County Fair in Riverside Park will include attractions like sideshow performers, carnival rides and games, stilt walkers, aerialists, and live music. Plus, be sure to end your day at the fair with cotton candy or another yummy treat! The rain date for this event is Sunday, September 16. riversideparknyc.org
-
Ferragosto
Ferragosto 2018 on Arthur Avenue is the place to be this Sunday for all things Italiano! This street fair will offer face painting for children, Italian street food, and live performances from Nick Vero, Natalie Pinto, and others. ferragosto.com
image: flickr.com