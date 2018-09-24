Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (September 28-30)

92Y Street Fest

You won’t want to miss 92Y’s Street Fest, which brings family fun to 15 blocks along Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. Check out performances by 92Y music and dance faculty and students on the KidCentral Stage, enjoy arts and crafts for all ages, watch demos by the 92Y Gymstar Gymnastics team, try the Tiny Tumblers Toddler Obstacle Course, and don’t forget the special area for ages 5 and under, which will feature fun, age-appropriate activities from 92Y Wonderplay Early Childhood Learning. There will also be special performances from Broadway shows such as “Anastasia,” “The Band’s Visit,” “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” and more. 92y.org

image: prweb.com