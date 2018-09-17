Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (September 21-23)
Space & Science Festival
This spectacular four-day fest is full of fun and educational opportunities. There will be a chance to meet astronauts, stargaze from the Intrepid deck, and explore exhibits crafted by NASA. Star-lovers and future space explorers will definitely love the variety of experiences; check the website for a full list of programming. intrepidmuseum.org
Sesame Street Live
Everyone’s invited to take part in the sunniest and funniest street celebration in “Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!” The inaugural production under Feld Entertainment’s new partnership with the non-profit educational organization, Sesame Workshop features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird, and more in a brand-new sensory adventure live on stage. barclayscenter.com
Museum Day
Smithsonian magazine hosts this day that allows free admission for two to any participating museum (per Museum Day ticket). Be sure to check what museums are part of this and download your ticket before you go! smithsonianmag.com
World Maker Faire
At the 9th annual World Maker Faire, makers will be sharing everything from robotics to food-making to DIY crafting in what has become the greatest show (and tell) on Earth. Be sure to buy a ticket and drop by to learn what innovations are shaping the future and meet the people behind them. makerfaire.com
Queens County Fair
A traditional county fair in NYC? That’s right! Visit the Queens County Farm Museum this weekend for the 36th Annual Queens County Fair. Don’t miss the pig races, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games, or the pie-eating and corn-husking contests. There will be entertainment for kids of all ages, live music and dancing at the Bavarian Garden, and for an additional fee you can explore the Amazing Maize Maze—the farm’s three-acre corn maze! Admission does not include the Amazing Maize Maze, carnival rides, midway games, and other various activities. queensfarm.org
Submerge
Hudson River Park’s SUBMERGE festival celebrates NYC’s coastal waters while bringing marine science to life. Enjoy hands-on activities, kid-approved science entertainment, kayaking, fishing, and more! (Rain date is September 23). hudsonriverpark.org
Mid-Autumn Moon Family Festival at MOCA
Mooncakes, lanterns, and the Jade Rabbit will all be part of this adventure. Kids can learn about the harvest festival’s customs and traditions by taking part in a mooncake tasting, drop-in arts and crafts, story time, and more!
Spooky Pumpkin Garden
Celebrate the spooky season at the Everett Children’s Adventure Garden. The space is decorated with pumpkins and scarecrows that kids can explore. They can also pot plants, put on their own puppet shows, learn about bats, and more. Plus, there are weekend pumpkin carving demonstrations and live animal presentations too! Guided activities take place on weekdays from 1:30-5:30pm and on weekends from 10am-5:30pm. nybg.org
Atlantic Antic
This massive annual rain-or-shine celebration has all twelve of its stages located on Atlantic Avenue; start at Hicks Street and end at 4th Avenue. Enjoy everything from DJs to belly dancers to marching bands, and don’t miss highlights like the 15th Annual Dumpling Eating Contest, Dodge YMCA’s programming, and numerous dance performances. Check their website for a full lineup and locations. atlanticave.org
Fall Family Day
Ages 3-10 can make music with their whole family in Carnegie Hall’s Resnick Education Wing with interactive activities. Build your own instruments, sing and dance alongside professional performers, and enjoy the live performances too! carnegiehall.org