Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (September 21-23)

Queens County Fair

A traditional county fair in NYC? That’s right! Visit the Queens County Farm Museum this weekend for the 36th Annual Queens County Fair. Don’t miss the pig races, hayrides, carnival rides, and midway games, or the pie-eating and corn-husking contests. There will be entertainment for kids of all ages, live music and dancing at the Bavarian Garden, and for an additional fee you can explore the Amazing Maize Maze—the farm’s three-acre corn maze! Admission does not include the Amazing Maize Maze, carnival rides, midway games, and other various activities. queensfarm.org

image: qns.com