Fall Family Day

Head on over to the Museum of the Moving Image this Sunday for Fall Family Day and discover its “Jim Henson Exhibition.” Family Day will highlight the wonderful world of puppetry with hands-on puppet making, media creations at the Moving Image Studio, and a tour of the “Jim Henson Exhibition” that highlights the career of Jim Henson, legendary puppeteer and creator of “The Muppets“ and “Sesame Street.” After the tour, families are invited to stick around for face painting, a scavenger hunt, and a live performance by Under the Tree. There will also be a movie screening of “Muppets Most Wanted” in the Redstone Theater. movingimage.us