Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (October 5-7)
-
New York Comic Con
Celebrate another year of Comic Con with a bevy of Western comics, TV stars, graphic novels and more. Get books signed, hear TV stars speak, and much more at this multi-day event. Plus, add some extra fun and dress up the whole family up in cosplay! Whoever your favorite character is, it’s a great time to show it. newyorkcomiccon.com
-
Harry Potter: A History of Magic
This British Library exhibition evokes the magic of Harry Potter with manuscripts, rare books, and more, including original items of J.K. Rowling’s. See initial illustrations for the Scholastic books and far more. nyhistory.org
-
Michael and the Rockness Monsters
Michael Napolitano brings his silly rock sound to Symphony Space in a one-of-a-kind performance. With an extensive musical resume—including 10 years with the Blue Man Group and eight with Preschool of Rock—he’s sure to entertain. symphonyspace.org
-
Harlem Harvest Festival
Come up to Harlem for a re-imagined state fair! There will still be fresh produce and harvest food, but with a slight twist! Local restaurants will be on hand to serve their food alongside the farm fresh fare. A Kids Corner will have games, arts and crafts and pumpkin carving. There will also be music pumping and performances on display. harlemharvestfestival.com
image: amsterdamnews.com
-
Kickoff to Fall
Celebrate the harvest season with fresh cider, donuts, apples, locally-made pies, pumpkin patch fun, and one of the area’s best corn mazes at the Queens County Farm Museum’s Kickoff to Fall. queensfarm.org
-
Charlotte's Web
Watch a retelling of this classic E.B. White tale designed for ages 5 to 10 that centers around Wilbur the Pig and his friend Charlotte the spider. Kids will learn about the power of friendship and bravery. tribecapac.org
image: northtexasperformingarts.org
-
Bus Festival
An annual NYC classic, the New York Transit Museum’s Bus Festival in Brooklyn Bridge Park provides the perfect opportunity to introduce children to vintage city buses. This day-long fest will feature more than a dozen vehicles including “Betsy,” a double decker bus from the ’30s, 1958’s Bus 9098, which was the first bus in the city equipped with sliding windows, and the Tunnel Wrecker, an emergency vehicle designed to remove disabled buses and cars out of tunnels. nytransitmuseum.org
-
Fall Family Day
Head on over to the Museum of the Moving Image this Sunday for Fall Family Day and discover its “Jim Henson Exhibition.” Family Day will highlight the wonderful world of puppetry with hands-on puppet making, media creations at the Moving Image Studio, and a tour of the “Jim Henson Exhibition” that highlights the career of Jim Henson, legendary puppeteer and creator of “The Muppets“ and “Sesame Street.” After the tour, families are invited to stick around for face painting, a scavenger hunt, and a live performance by Under the Tree. There will also be a movie screening of “Muppets Most Wanted” in the Redstone Theater. movingimage.us
-
Jazzy Ash and the Leaping Lizards
Ages 2-5 will love this Mardi Gras–inspired performance. Jazzy Ash and her Leaping Lizards will lead kids through the music of New Orleans with their four-piece band, using jazz and zydeco. lincolncenter.org
-
Centennial Heritage Festival
Celebrate the Centennial Anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia at this event, which includes live music, movie screenings, singalongs, storytelling, and far more. Both days have different activities, so be sure you don’t miss anything! See the full schedule online. gohproductions.org