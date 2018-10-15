Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (October 19-21)

James and the Giant Peach

Instead of chopping down the old fruit tree like his aunties asked, James discovers a magic potion that makes an old peach grow to an enormous size. After finding a door to climb inside, James meets a group of outrageous oversized insects who’ve made the peach their home. James and his newfound friends decide it’s time to leave the Aunties; follow them as they roll their peach into the ocean and embark on a fantastic voyage that lands them on top of the Empire State Building. Recommended for ages 5 and up. atlantictheater.org

image: southsoundtalk.com