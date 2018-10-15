Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (October 19-21)
The Gravesend Inn
The Graveside Inn returns to Brooklyn as a crowd favorite. Ages 10 and up are sure to enjoy this spooky haunted house. The high-tech special effects of this annual Halloween attraction will leave you thrilled and impressed! citytechtheatreworks.org
2018 Kids Rock Fall Fest
Celebrate Fall in Rockefeller Center! During the Kids Rock Fall Fest, all ages can participate in activities such as face painting, leaf rubbing, a DJ dance party, a photo booth, and more. rockefellercenter.com
Dia de los Muertos
Celebrate the Day of the Dead this year at El Museo Del Barrio! This annual Super Sábado event, which honors family members and friends who have passed away, includes art-making workshops, face painting for ages 12 and under, a musical procession beginning in Central Park, storytelling, and a concert by the musicians of the Radio Jarocho and Zenen Zeferino. elmuseo.org
James and the Giant Peach
Instead of chopping down the old fruit tree like his aunties asked, James discovers a magic potion that makes an old peach grow to an enormous size. After finding a door to climb inside, James meets a group of outrageous oversized insects who’ve made the peach their home. James and his newfound friends decide it’s time to leave the Aunties; follow them as they roll their peach into the ocean and embark on a fantastic voyage that lands them on top of the Empire State Building. Recommended for ages 5 and up. atlantictheater.org
image: southsoundtalk.com
The Laurie Berkner Band's Monster Boogie Halloween Concert
Kids’ music superstars Laurie Berkner and The Laurie Berkner Band are set to boogie on down in full Halloween mode at their “Monster Boogie Halloween Concert.” Laurie and the band plan to wear their Halloween costumes. Kids and grownups alike are also encouraged to come in costume. Bring dancing shoes and a stuffed animal, and be ready to dance. ticketfly.com
image: timeout.com
The Not-So-Spooky Ghost
Head over to the 14th Street Y to see this puppetry feat. Go on an adventure with your kids—and WonderSpark Puppets—as you laugh along to a ghost, his skeleton dad, and a scarecrow. It’s perfect as Halloween approaches! Show times vary; check their website for more info. 14streety.com
image: youtube.com
The Rainbow Fish
In this stage adaptation, the pages of classic children’s book “The Rainbow Fish” come to life. The glow-in-the-dark tale is a can’t miss! There is a show at 11am and another at 2pm. symphonyspace.org
Big Apple Circus
Celebrate the 41st Anniversary of the Big Apple Circus. Laugh and be amazed by the best circus performances in the city. Enjoy acts like Nik “The King of the High Wire” Wallenda and everyone’s favorite clown, Grandma. Don’t miss out on this show full of thrills, daredevil acts, and fun for the whole family. bigapplecircus.com
image: goldstar.com
Giant Pumpkin Weekend
New York Botanical Garden will be home to some of the “greatest pumpkins” that even Charlie Brown would be impressed by on October 20-21. These larger-than-life garden fruits, some weighing over a ton, will be available for preview as well as their gardeners, who will be answering questions related to the growing process. nybg.org
Chagall & Friends Family Day
Ages 3 and up will love this day of fun at the Jewish Museum. Kids can make a collage book, make a mobile, paint, listen to live music, and more. Activities and events include jazz fusion, drop-in art workshops, gallery tours, and even more! thejewishmuseum.org
image: cbsnews.com