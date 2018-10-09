Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (October 12-14)
Rain
This softly lit installation welcomes a space for babies to be introduced to the rain. Caregivers and their babies can experience the sounds and characteristics of rain through cello, voice, and percussion acts as they explore this new world of wonder. Times vary. lincolncenter.org
Harvest Festival in Carl Schurz Park
Carl Schurz Park is having a harvest festival, and you’re invited! The festival will feature pumpkin picking and decorating, horse-drawn hayrides, and a family concert with Thunder and Sunshine. The rain date for this event is Sunday, October 14. carlschurzpark.org
Wow in the World Pop Up Party
The Wow in the World Pop Up Party brings NPR’s insanely popular science-themed podcast for kids away from your earphones and into your world. Host Mindy Thomas weaves short interactive games and foley-infused comedy skits between science-themed songs from The Pop Ups, two-time Grammy nominees, and creators of the “Wow in the World” theme song. This highly interactive show will engage curious kids and their grown-ups in science, wonder, imagination, and music and leave them all saying “WOW”! There’s a show at 11am and another at 2pm. symphonyspace.org
Tinga Tinga Tales
Ages 4-7 will be delighted by “Tinga Tinga Tales,” a fabulous tale that brings together Lion, Monkey, Elephant, and all their animal pals from the loved book series (and cartoon!). Follow along as the herd tries to make it to the Festival of Colors—with plenty of singing and dancing along the way! The show plays at 11am and 3pm. newvictory.org
Open House New York
For two days each October, Open House New York opens hundreds of sites across the five boroughs—from the historical to the contemporary, and the residential to the industrial—for tours, talks, performances, and additional special events. Family-friendly sites this year include the African Burial Ground National Monument, the Sims Sunset Park Material Recovery Facility, and the King Manor Museum. There are plenty of happenings just for kids—such as scavenger hunts, special tours, and art-making—around the city. Check the website for more details and to make reservations. This event will take place rain or shine; some activities require advance registration. ohny.org
Harvest Fest & Pumpkin Patch
Who doesn’t enjoy Fall? It is that time of the year when you can pick the perfect pumpkin for the season. Enjoy fun family activities such as live music, face painting, a petting zoo, lawn games, nature walks, farm tours, bouncy houses, and a pumpkin patch, of course! queensbotanical.org
Dog Parade & Costume Contest
Need a day out with the family pet? Then head over to Luna Park in Coney Island for the Halloween Harvest Dog Parade and Costume Contest. Pets will be judged based on Audience Choice, Best in Show, Cutest, and Most Original. lunaparknyc.com
Pickle Day
In a pickle for what to do on Sunday? The Lower East Side Pickle Day will feature more than 20 picklers, live music, face painting, a pickle toss, and giant games! Don’t worry, even if you aren’t a fan of pickled food there will be other food vendors as well. The rain date for this event is Sunday, October 21. pickleday.nyc
The Moonlights
Families with kids ages 2-8 can move to The Moonlight’s music alongside Marc Chagall’s works. It’s the perfect soundtrack for a dreamy day at the museum! Plus, you can make a day of it by tying in the museum’s Picture This! thejewishmuseum.org
Origami Folding Fun Sessions
OrigamiUSA will set up shop at the American Museum of Natural History to teach the art of paper folding. The classes include family origami, Halloween-themed, book-folding, and more, catering to different levels of ability. Morning classes are held from 10:30am to 12:30pm and afternoon classes are held from 2:30pm to 4:30pm. amnh.org
