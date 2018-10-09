Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (October 12-14)

Open House New York

For two days each October, Open House New York opens hundreds of sites across the five boroughs—from the historical to the contemporary, and the residential to the industrial—for tours, talks, performances, and additional special events. Family-friendly sites this year include the African Burial Ground National Monument, the Sims Sunset Park Material Recovery Facility, and the King Manor Museum. There are plenty of happenings just for kids—such as scavenger hunts, special tours, and art-making—around the city. Check the website for more details and to make reservations. This event will take place rain or shine; some activities require advance registration. ohny.org