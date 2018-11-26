Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (November 30-December 2)
-
Winter Onederland
Although it officially opened on Monday, this weekend is a great time to stop by One World Trade’s family-friendly holiday event. Whether kids are looking to meet Santa, check out the giant snowglobe, or check out the See Forever theater. The blend of wintry fun and city history isn’t to be missed! oneworldobservatory.com
image: broadway.showtickets.com
-
Yeti, Set, Snow!
Settle into the snowy season with this delightful production from the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre. Follow along with friends Widget and Twig as they meet a yeti and teach him the wonders of snow through song. centralpark.com
-
BodyStories: Teresa Fellion Dance
Break out into dance with this performance, running through the weekend. Expose the kiddos to contemporary dance—and maybe take a breath from holiday events as you watch this group’s conceptual performance. triskelionarts.org
-
City of Science
The World Science Festival and Con Edison come together to present an event that brings together science, technology, engineering, and math. Kids can explore interactive demonstrations, exhibitions, and participate in hands-on activities. Plus, they can play with warped gravity, challenge their minds, and put scientific principles into practice! worldsciencefestival.com
-
Skylands Stadium Christmas Light Show and Outdoor Village
Opening Thursday, be sure to check out this fantastic seasonal show, now in its fifth year. Their mile-long drive-through course boasts over two million lights, and just this year they’ve instituted an outdoor village. It’s a must-see! skylandsstadium.com
-
Game Jam
Games with a cause? Sounds good to us. This event challenges kids to create social impact games, looking specifically at a hypothetical year 2050 wherein communities are automated. eventbrite.com
-
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
Celebrate the opening week of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 60-year anniversary, which presents its biggest season yet. Choose from a number of performances, all sure to enchant young ones. Some performances even include a Q&A with dancers after the show! nycitycenter.org
-
Shine and the Moonbeams
Catch another Lincoln Center Kids performance, this one combining soul and R&B with rock ‘n’ roll. The outstanding musical duo’s unique perspectives are sure to put a fresh spin on a weekend concert. lincolncenter.org
-
Peter & the Wolf
A classic tale to share with your kids, experience the story all over again as Peter captures the wolf. Each character in the story is represented by an instrument, with narration between musical sections. guggenheim.org
-
NYRR Jingle Bell Jog & Reindeer Run for Kids
Kids can strap on their antlers and gear up in jingle bells before running in this race, designed for all ages and abilities. Help the NYRR raise money, and have family fun at the same time! nyrr.org