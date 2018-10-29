Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (November 2-4)
The Travels of Babar
Experience an hour full of magic designed especially for kids ages 6 and up as you follow the tale of one of the world’s favorite elephant friends, based on the classic book. Friday’s 7pm show is performed in French, and the two Saturday shows (at 2pm and 4pm) will be performed in English. sourcemusic.org
Canstruction
Check out some awesome art and contribute to a great cause at Canstruction! Engineers, architects, students, and civilians compete to see who can build the biggest and coolest structures out of unopened cans of food. After the winners are crowned, all the food is donated to City Harvest to help feed NYC’s hungry. Previous years’ winners include a Bat-Signal—with an illuminated sky—and a bull charging out of a wall. Visitors are encouraged to donate at least one can of quality food in lieu of an admission fee. bfplny.com
A Cinderella Tale
Cinderella’s story has been told numerous times in a myriad of ways, so why not experience another telling of this magical tale? A Cinderella Tale…Happily Ever After, designed for ages 3-10, will show kids the importance of courage and kindness. tribecapac.org
Elena Moon Park
Elena Moon Park and Friends celebrates folk and children’s music from all over East Asia, reinterpreted to mix various musical traditions, languages, styles, and stories. The tunes range from northern Japanese sea shanties to Tibetan jump rope rhymes, joyous Korean harvest sing-alongs, and Taiwanese train songs. Elena, who also plays fiddle, trumpet, mandolin, and more with Dan Zanes and Friends and Sonia De Los Santos, leads a fun and adventurous group of musicians for this cross-cultural musical fiesta. Expect to dance and sing to tunes in Korean, Japanese, Mandarin, Tibetan, Taiwanese, Spanish and English! Recommended for ages 2 through 5. lincolncenter.org
Dia de Muertos at AMNH
This daylong festival is family friendly and encourages kids to learn about the cultural event’s history and traditions. Join the museum for a day of musical performances, arts and crafts, dance ceremonies, and far more. The event promises to be both educational and fun, so you won’t want to miss out! Plus, it’s free with museum admission. amnh.org
Pumpkin Smash
Bring your pumpkins, jack o’ lanterns, and gourds to Chelsea Waterside Park for Hudson River Park’s annual Pumpkin Smash! Participants can smash their pumpkins, and the NYC Compost Project will turn the pulp into compost for NYC parks. Refreshments will be served. hudsonriverpark.org
Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players
Catch up with the multi–Grammy nominated band Justin Roberts and the Not Ready for Naptime Players at this special performance. Every concerts lends itself to a kiddie mosh pit, because even if they start out sitting, they won’t be able to stay still for long! There is one show at 11am and another at 2pm. symphonyspace.org
242nd Commemoration of the Battle of Fort Washington
For the 242nd anniversary of the Battle of Fort Washington, head up to Fort Tryon Park for a day of 18th century fun. Watch as the Brigade of the American Revolution perform drills, a blacksmith demonstrates his craft, and more. Plus enjoy 18th century music, games, and arts and crafts. There will also be a prize for the most authentic costume, so come dressed up! nycgovparks.org
Raffi
Legendary children’s singer and songwriter Raffi will be performing two shows live in concert this Sunday at The Town Hall! Fans of all ages will be treated to favorites such as “Baby Beluga,” Down By The Bay,” and “Corner Grocery Store.” Recommended for families with children ages 2 and up. Concerts begin at 1pm and 4pm. thetownhall.org
9
Everyone’s senses will be immersed when Cas Public, a dance company from Quebec, performs their show 9. The show uses sign language–inspired choreography and ballet to tell the story of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.” There is a relaxed performance at 11am and a show at 2pm. Recommended for ages 6 and up. lincolncenter.org