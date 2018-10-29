Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (November 2-4)

Canstruction

Check out some awesome art and contribute to a great cause at Canstruction! Engineers, architects, students, and civilians compete to see who can build the biggest and coolest structures out of unopened cans of food. After the winners are crowned, all the food is donated to City Harvest to help feed NYC’s hungry. Previous years’ winners include a Bat-Signal—with an illuminated sky—and a bull charging out of a wall. Visitors are encouraged to donate at least one can of quality food in lieu of an admission fee. bfplny.com

image: artsbrookfield.com