Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (November 16-18)

Layer the Walls

This 14th Street Y event remembers and explains the Traingle Shirtwaist Fire with a play designed for children ages 7 and up. Explore history with each layer of wallpaper, each put up by a different immigrant in the same apartment over time. Check the website for specific dates and times, including talkbacks with the Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition or the Tenement Museum. 14streety.com

image: layerthewalls.com