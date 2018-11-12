Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (November 16-18)
-
Anime NYC
Head over to the Javits Center for New York City’s anime convention, which showcases a large range of Japanese pop culture: Namely, manga, animation, and cosplay. Fans, special guests, publishers, and more will come together for a variety of activities, including screenings, panels, exhibits, and further immersive experiences. animenyc.com
image: non-productive.com
-
Layer the Walls
This 14th Street Y event remembers and explains the Traingle Shirtwaist Fire with a play designed for children ages 7 and up. Explore history with each layer of wallpaper, each put up by a different immigrant in the same apartment over time. Check the website for specific dates and times, including talkbacks with the Remember the Triangle Fire Coalition or the Tenement Museum. 14streety.com
image: layerthewalls.com
-
Pretty Smart: A STEM Make-a-thon for Girls in Engineering
Help girls become more involved with STEM and encourage their interests at this day-long event! Kids learn using puzzle piece characters from the Paige & Paxton book series and then learn hands-on experiments. Plus, they get to work alone and in teams. eventbrite.com
-
Holiday Train Show
The Holiday Train Show returns this weekend for its 17th year at the New York Transit Museum! Kids can watch as model Lionel trains travel a two-level track from a Grand Central Terminal replica, chugging toward the North Pole. grandcentralterminal.com
-
Velocity
The New Victory Theater combines all generations—and even the future—of Irish dance. The “Fastest Feet in the World,” James Devine and five-time World Irish Dance Champion David Geaney, choreographed this tap-focused show backed by a Celtic band. newvictory.org
-
Manhattan Ballet School Nutcracker Suite
There’s no shortage of “Nutcrackers” this season, but the Manhattan Ballet School’s is sure to hit the spot! The Ballet Company will bring both its graduates and children to the stage in this performance, their 41st Nutcracker Suite for this weekend only. ovationtix.com
-
Fall Field Day
Head up to the Bronx—rain or shine—for a day’s worth of family fun! Kids and their parents can participate in numerous field day activities, including Action Games (a javelin (noodle) throw, giant soccer, pillow polo, obstacle course, speed pitch), Field Games, (giant parachute, Tug-O-War, football skills, Gaga), and Relay Races (potato sack race, three-legged race, spoon/egg race). There will also be live entertainment and workshops. nycgovparks.org
-
Brooklyn Children's Book Fair
It’s back again! The Brooklyn Children’s Book Fair returns for a free day of kiddie fun. Participate in arts and crafts, listen to author readings and illustrator presentations, and even meet some of your kids’ favorite authors. brooklynmuseum.org
image: timeout.com
-
Harvest Weekend
The harvest returns to Wave Hill for a seasonal weekend. Kids can take part in a number of activities, including creating corn husk dolls, storytime with a focus on Native American tales, a pumpkin pie workshop led by a chef, a dance performance, and even more. wavehill.org
-
La MaMa Kids: Chicken Soup, Chicken Soup
Warm up with this delightful performance. The puppet show is based on Pamela Mayer’s PJ Library book, and tells the story of two grandmothers, one Jewish and one Chinese, who both want to show their granddaughter the secrets of their chicken soup. The show focuses on multiculturalism, family, and more. lamama.org