Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (May 4-6)
Governors Island Opening Week
Governors Island opens for the season on May 1! Ferries will be free during opening week so you can enjoy the wide variety of programming the park has to offer, like an exhibit on the history of Governors Island or a guided bird spotting walk. govisland.com
image: ny.curbed.com
RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, RAIN brings the historical album to life in this multimedia spectacular as well as your early favorites. Experience the world’s most iconic band with this performance that will take you back in time. For tickets, visit msg.com
image: miaminewtimes.com
Seedfolks
Ages 8 and up are sure to be thrilled by this latest New Victory Theater production. In this solo show, Sonja Parks becomes more than 12 different, distinct characters. Set in a single neighborhood, this show–based on the book by Newbery Medal-winning author Paul Fleischman–fosters unity in an immigrant community. Performance times vary, and some days have two shows; be sure to check the website for a full schedule. newvictory.org
image: newvictory.org
Bike Expo New York
This free, open-to-the-public bike expo is the biggest on the East Coast and takes place in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Cyclists meet and greet one another and can visit any number of booths related to their two-wheeled passion. On May 4, hours are 10am-8pm, and on May 5, they’re 9am-6pm. bike.nyc
image: sugarcayne.com
Lift Off: A Waterfront Kite Festival
Grab your camera and your kites, and bring the whole family to this incredible kite festival! The fest will demonstrate the science of flight through experiments and kite-flying. Participants include The Brooklyn Robot Foundry, Private Picassos, and STEM Kids NYC. New kites will be available for purchase. brooklynbridgepark.org
image: dumbo.is
Hippo Playground Spring Fair
The Hippo Playground is organizing its 35th annual Spring Fair. The Fair is taking place on the Upper West Side and is the primary fundraising event to support the playground financially. The fair will feature pony rides, bouncy castles, a petting zoo, games, and prizes. Spread the word, because the playground is also looking for volunteers to help out. Tickets or a wristband can be purchased for rides and games. Food can be purchased with cash only. The rain date for this event is Sunday, May 20. riversideparknyc.org
image: riversideparknyc.org
Children's Day Festival: Kodomo no Hi
Join Japan Society this Sunday for its Children’s Day Festival! The day’s festivities will include a theatrical performance of Momotaro and You, samurai sword fighting demos and workshops, carp windsock making, candy sculptures, and much more. Bento-box meals, snacks, and beverages will be available for purchase from BentOn Cafe. Recommended for families with children ages 3 through 10. japansociety.org
image: japansociety.org
NYC Irish Dance Festival
New Yorkers will flock to Riverside Park this Sunday to celebrate Irish history, culture, and enjoy Irish dance performances from some of the finest dance groups in the city. There will be plenty of chances for families to participate in workshops and music sessions. irishartscenter.org
image: irishartscenter.org
KB Whirly & Friends
KB Whirly comes to The Jewish Museum as a part of its Picture This series. This one-man-band is packed full of energy, entertainment, and fun. Whirly will perform original songs from past albums such as Songs from the Whirly House, Camp Songs Vol. 1, and Greetings from Cloud 9. Recommended for ages 2 through 7. thejewishmuseum.org
image: thejewishmuseum.org
Urban Wildlife Festival
Join NYC Parks, the Urban Park Rangers, and the Fort Tryon Park Trust at the Urban Wildlife Festival to get up close and personal with owls, hawks, porcupines, tortoises, and more at this free festival in Highbridge Park. Learn about their traits and behaviors from New York State licensed rehabilitators and the Urban Park Rangers. Come and enjoy relay races, animal-themed arts and crafts, and dance to live music! forttryontrustpark.org
image: heightsites.com