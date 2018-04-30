New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (May 4-6)

    By New York Family

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
    • Governors Island Opening Week

      Governors Island Opening Week

      Governors Island opens for the season on May 1! Ferries will be free during opening week so you can enjoy the wide variety of programming the park has to offer, like an exhibit on the history of Governors Island or a guided bird spotting walk. govisland.com

      image: ny.curbed.com

    • RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles

      RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles

      Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of  Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, RAIN brings the historical album to life in this multimedia spectacular as well as your early favorites. Experience the world’s most iconic band with this performance that will take you back in time. For tickets, visit msg.com

      image: miaminewtimes.com

    • Seedfolks

      Seedfolks

      Ages 8 and up are sure to be thrilled by this latest New Victory Theater production. In this solo show, Sonja Parks becomes more than 12 different, distinct characters. Set in a single neighborhood, this show–based on the book by Newbery Medal-winning author Paul Fleischman–fosters unity in an immigrant community. Performance times vary, and some days have two shows; be sure to check the website for a full schedule. newvictory.org

      image: newvictory.org

    • Bike Expo New York

      Bike Expo New York

      This free, open-to-the-public bike expo is the biggest on the East Coast and takes place in Red Hook, Brooklyn. Cyclists meet and greet one another and can visit any number of booths related to their two-wheeled passion. On May 4, hours are 10am-8pm, and on May 5, they’re 9am-6pm. bike.nyc

      image: sugarcayne.com

    • Lift Off: A Waterfront Kite Festival

      Lift Off: A Waterfront Kite Festival

      Grab your camera and your kites, and bring the whole family to this incredible kite festival! The fest will demonstrate the science of flight through experiments and kite-flying. Participants include The Brooklyn Robot Foundry, Private Picassos, and STEM Kids NYC. New kites will be available for purchase. brooklynbridgepark.org

      image: dumbo.is

    • Hippo Playground Spring Fair

      Hippo Playground Spring Fair

      The Hippo Playground is organizing its 35th annual Spring Fair. The Fair is taking place on the Upper West Side and is the primary fundraising event to support the playground financially. The fair will feature pony rides, bouncy castles, a petting zoo, games, and prizes. Spread the word, because the playground is also looking for volunteers to help out. Tickets or a wristband can be purchased for rides and games. Food can be purchased with cash only. The rain date for this event is Sunday, May 20. riversideparknyc.org

      image: riversideparknyc.org

    • Children's Day Festival: Kodomo no Hi

      Children's Day Festival: Kodomo no Hi

      Join Japan Society this Sunday for its Children’s Day Festival! The day’s festivities will include a theatrical performance of Momotaro and You, samurai sword fighting demos and workshops, carp windsock making, candy sculptures, and much more. Bento-box meals, snacks, and beverages will be available for purchase from BentOn Cafe. Recommended for families with children ages 3 through 10. japansociety.org

      image: japansociety.org

    • NYC Irish Dance Festival

      NYC Irish Dance Festival

      New Yorkers will flock to Riverside Park this Sunday to celebrate Irish history, culture, and enjoy Irish dance performances from some of the finest dance groups in the city. There will be plenty of chances for families to participate in workshops and music sessions. irishartscenter.org

      image: irishartscenter.org

    • KB Whirly & Friends

      KB Whirly & Friends

      KB Whirly comes to The Jewish Museum as a part of its Picture This series. This one-man-band is packed full of energy, entertainment, and fun. Whirly will perform original songs from past albums such as Songs from the Whirly HouseCamp Songs Vol. 1, and Greetings from Cloud 9. Recommended for ages 2 through 7. thejewishmuseum.org

      image: thejewishmuseum.org

    • Urban Wildlife Festival

      Urban Wildlife Festival

      Join NYC Parks, the Urban Park Rangers, and the Fort Tryon Park Trust at the Urban Wildlife Festival to get up close and personal with owls, hawks, porcupines, tortoises, and more at this free festival in Highbridge Park. Learn about their traits and behaviors from New York State licensed rehabilitators and the Urban Park Rangers. Come and enjoy relay races, animal-themed arts and crafts, and dance to live music! forttryontrustpark.org

      image: heightsites.com


    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles