Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (May 4-6)

Hippo Playground Spring Fair

The Hippo Playground is organizing its 35th annual Spring Fair. The Fair is taking place on the Upper West Side and is the primary fundraising event to support the playground financially. The fair will feature pony rides, bouncy castles, a petting zoo, games, and prizes. Spread the word, because the playground is also looking for volunteers to help out. Tickets or a wristband can be purchased for rides and games. Food can be purchased with cash only. The rain date for this event is Sunday, May 20. riversideparknyc.org

image: riversideparknyc.org