Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (May 25-27)

Dynamic H2O Exhibit

Kids can make a splash at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan’s annual outdoor summer exhibit, “Dynamic H2O.” From opening day on May 26 through the month of September, “Dynamic H2O” brings to life the amazing story of New York City’s water supply, and features a 16-ft interactive water table that allows children to investigate the path of NYC’s water. The exhibit also explores the water cycle, allowing kids to cause rain with the press of a button, as well as experiment with water flow, pressure, and even plumbing! cmom.org

image: cmom.org