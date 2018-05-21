Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (May 25-27)
-
Fleet Week Activities at the Intrepid
Join the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for a week’s worth of activities that celebrate our troops and veterans. The fleet week activities, all free, include interactive displays, live performances, a battle of bands. talks, demos, movies on the flight deck, and even more. Be sure to check out their website for a full list of offerings and times. intrepidmuseum.org
-
Outdoor Movie Night: "Moana"
Catch the film outside at Field 81. randallsisland.org
-
The Lower East Side Festival of the Arts
Whether you enjoy fine art, dance, theater, or music, you can find it all at the 23rd annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, presented by Theatre for the New City. With vendors, food, activities for kids, and lots of art, the festival is sure to have something for everybody. Times vary, see website for details. theaterforthenewcity.net
image: theaterforthenewcity.net
-
DanceAfrica 2018 Bazaar
This Memorial Day weekend, the Brooklyn Academy of Music will host its annual DanceAfrica Bazaar! The outdoor market will feature more than 150 vendors selling African, Caribbean, and African American wares. Clothing, crafts, and food will also be available for purchase. This event will take place rain or shine. bam.org
image: bam.org
-
Dynamic H2O Exhibit
Kids can make a splash at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan’s annual outdoor summer exhibit, “Dynamic H2O.” From opening day on May 26 through the month of September, “Dynamic H2O” brings to life the amazing story of New York City’s water supply, and features a 16-ft interactive water table that allows children to investigate the path of NYC’s water. The exhibit also explores the water cycle, allowing kids to cause rain with the press of a button, as well as experiment with water flow, pressure, and even plumbing! cmom.org
image: cmom.org
-
Family Fun Day Festival
Join Governors Island for its annual Family Fun Day this Sunday! The afternoon will feature live music, theatrical performances, arts and crafts, storytelling, ice cream, and a build-your-own playground workshop. There will also be face painting, puppet making, and much more. Food will be available for purchase. govisland.com
image: govisland.com
-
Mamapalooza Festival
Moms deserve the best, so The Motherhood Foundation’s annual Mamapalooza Festival is the perfect way to celebrate mothers everywhere! The music-and art-filled festival in Riverside Park will include family concerts, kids activities, food vendors, and much more! This year’s theme is “SING OUT SISTER.” mamapalooza.wordpress.com
image: joyrose.wordpress.com
-
Imagination Playground
Play with big blocks (life-size!) on the Brooklyn Children’s Museum’s rooftop terrace all weekend long! This special event is free with museum admission. brooklynkids.org
image: spontaneousinterventions.com
-
Nice to Meet You, Mr. Robbins
This Family Saturday event celebrates choreographer Jerome Robbins’ 100th birthday. The program features several of his ballets. so kids can see his work and learn about the New Yorker’s legacy too. nycballet.com
image: nycballet.com
-
Living History: Memorial Day Weekend
Join the New-York Historical Society on Memorial Day weekend for a Living History installment. Kids can meet American soldiers from World War II. Sunday’s programming focuses on the daily life of military pilots while Monday focuses on soldiers stationed on the ground. nyhistory.org
image: nyhistory.org