Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (May 18-20)
Tetris
Be sure to see this performance with kids 6 and up. These four dancers leap and move in a way inspired by the classic game itself. There are two showings on May 19–at 11am and 2pm–and one on May 20 at 11am. lincolncenter.org
image: lincolncenter.org
Peppa Pig Live
Join Peppa Pig on a new adventure in this performance of “Peppa Pig’s Surprise.” The life-size puppets, representing characters from one of your kid’s favorite shows, are sure to delight and entertain children of all ages as they act out the tale. There is one performance on May 19 at 4pm and two on May 20, at 12pm and 4pm. msg.com
image: msg.com
Pss Pss
Feel like everything’s a little too loud nowadays? You might find the answer to the daily din of the city in this performance of “Pss Pss” at the New Victory Theater. The show features a silent duo—think in the vein of Charlie Chaplin—performing with incredibly absurd antics as they act out silly situations. This sweet slapstick story is sure to entertain as they tell their tale without a single spoken word (though there may be a snicker here or there). Kids get to participate, too! There are several showings; check the website for details. newvictory.org
CMA Kids Fair
At this free event, kids can spend the afternoon creating art with the whole family. There will be murals, string sculptures, jump rope, chalk drawing, flubber exploration, and far more for everyone to enjoy. cmany.org
image: cmany.org
9th Avenue International Food Festival
Head over to this rain or shine food fest–held on 9th Avenue between 42nd and 57th Streets on both May 19 and May 20–for a taste of some of NYC’s best local bites. ninthavenuefoodfestival.com
image: ninthavenuefoodfestival.com
Sandsational
Help Riverside Park ready their many playgrounds for the spring and summer months. Volunteers will help transport fresh sand via family bucket brigade to their local sandbox. Kids’ shovels and pails will be provided. For a list of participating playgrounds, click here. riversideparknyc.org
image: weburbanist.com
Essex Street Market Block Party
Celebrate Essex Street Market’s 78th birthday with its annual Block Party, which includes grilling, family fun, and more. essexstreetmarket.com
image: eventbrite.com
12th Annual Dance Parade & Festival
This year’s theme, The Cabaret of Life, kicks off on 21st Street and Broadway with live bands, DJs, and over 80 styles of dance. Now in its 12th year, the 10,000-dancer event moves downtown toward Avenue A, stopping again at University Place and 8th Street, and then east to Tompkins Square Park for the post-parade Dancefest, which features aerial performances, free dance lessons, and more. danceparade.org
image: danceparade.org
Show Up, Kids
Kids 4-10 will love this experience, where improvisor Peter Michael Marino makes a show up on the spot and has the kids (and adults) help write, direct, and design it. tickets.vendini.com
image: showuptheshow.com
Wild and Woolly Festival
Time for sheep to get sheared! Zoo experts will explain the process and answer questions. Kids can also take part in felt-making and wool activities. prospectparkzoo.com
image: prospectparkzoo.com