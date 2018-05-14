Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (May 18-20)

Pss Pss

Feel like everything’s a little too loud nowadays? You might find the answer to the daily din of the city in this performance of “Pss Pss” at the New Victory Theater. The show features a silent duo—think in the vein of Charlie Chaplin—performing with incredibly absurd antics as they act out silly situations. This sweet slapstick story is sure to entertain as they tell their tale without a single spoken word (though there may be a snicker here or there). Kids get to participate, too! There are several showings; check the website for details. newvictory.org