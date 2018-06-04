Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (June 8-10)

8th Annual Pet Day & Costume Contest

Let the pets join in on the fun at the 8th Annual Pet Day and Pet Costume Contest. Pets of all kinds will be able to ride The Wonder Wheel for free accompanied by their owner. Pets will be judged in three categories for the costume contest. Admission is free but contestants in the costume contest must bring 2 cans of cat or dog food. denoswonderwheel.com

image: mcbrooklyn.blogspot.com