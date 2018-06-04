Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (June 8-10)
Sing for Hope Pianos
Find these elaborately painted pianos all over city parks and hop on one yourself or listen to musicians perform. There are also plenty of special performances scheduled—check out their website for a full map and more details! singforhope.org
"Panda's Home"
This show brings together contemporary dance and ancient art forms that celebrate Chinese culture. Follow in a panda’s footsteps as they explore wood, fire, earth, metal and water. Traditional instruments and a compelling story meet to create a dazzling experience. Several dates have multiple performances; check the website for a full schedule. newvictory.org
MOCA Cinema
Grab a blanket and the kids to see Mulan for free, put on by NYC Parks and the Museum of Chinese in America! This is one of many free outdoor screenings they’ll host this summer; check their website for more information. mocanyc.org
RiverFest BX
Come to the 9th annual RiverFest at the College of Mount Saint Vincent for family fun and festivities! RiverFest 2018 features a pet adoption center, arts and crafts, bounce castles, a bike helmet giveaway, and more. The festival is free and boat rides are available for purchase. riverfestbx.org
image: krvcdc.org
The Great Randall's Island Treasure Hunt
Explore the park and learn how to use a map and compass during The Great Randall’s Island Treasure Hunt. The event is offered in partnership with Hudson Valley Orienteering. There will be an orienteering course for children as well as adults. Arts, crafts, light refreshments, and treasure will be provided for all participants. Recommended for ages 5 and up. randallsisland.org
image: kid101.com
Big Apple Barbecue
This weekend-long food festival benefits the Madison Square Park Conservancy. Sixteen pitmasters and a few butchers will be on site to cook up delicious food and sides.
image: gothamist.com
Positively 8th Street Festival
Celebrate the culture and businesses of 8th Street at the Positively 8th Street Festival taking place on Saturday, June 9, July 14, and September 8. The festival will feature musical performances, pop-up parks, alfresco eating, and more. Kids can enjoy games, toys and getting creative with design workshops and drawing sessions. Spend your Saturday afternoon having fun with the family and celebrating community! greenwichvillage.nyc
image: nyss.org
Fairway Food Festival
At Fairway’s first-ever Food Festival, it only costs $5 to eat your fill of everything they have to offer. Try new foods (or stick to comforts, for picky eaters) and talk to industry stars! fairwaymarket.com
Hot Dog Bus
A vintage Volkswagen Microbus has become a food truck from serves free hot dogs all summer. The artistic implications are a bit highbrow for the kids, but it’s a great chance to snack and ogle at the truck! After all, the viewer participation “completes” the work. This mobile artwork will serve free hot dogs at multiple locations along Brooklyn Bridge Park’s waterfront. publicartfund.org
8th Annual Pet Day & Costume Contest
Let the pets join in on the fun at the 8th Annual Pet Day and Pet Costume Contest. Pets of all kinds will be able to ride The Wonder Wheel for free accompanied by their owner. Pets will be judged in three categories for the costume contest. Admission is free but contestants in the costume contest must bring 2 cans of cat or dog food. denoswonderwheel.com
image: mcbrooklyn.blogspot.com