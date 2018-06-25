Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (June 29-July 1)

Underground Heroes Exhibit

New York’s rich visual vernacular is a colorful setting for illustrated stories, so it comes as no surprise that our iconic transportation system plays a starring role in comics and graphic novels. Drawing on satirical cartoons, comic strips and comic books from the 19th through the 21st Centuries, Underground Heroes: New York Transit in Comics is a raucous ride through New York’s transit system from a range of visual storytellers. The exhibit includes such luminaries as Winsor McCay, Will Eisner, Bill Griffith, Roz Chast, Ronald Wimberly and Julia Wertz, whose work demonstrates the influence that mass transit has on the stories that are irrevocably woven into the cultural fabric of New York City. nytransitmuseum.org