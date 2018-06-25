Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (June 29-July 1)
Underground Heroes Exhibit
New York’s rich visual vernacular is a colorful setting for illustrated stories, so it comes as no surprise that our iconic transportation system plays a starring role in comics and graphic novels. Drawing on satirical cartoons, comic strips and comic books from the 19th through the 21st Centuries, Underground Heroes: New York Transit in Comics is a raucous ride through New York’s transit system from a range of visual storytellers. The exhibit includes such luminaries as Winsor McCay, Will Eisner, Bill Griffith, Roz Chast, Ronald Wimberly and Julia Wertz, whose work demonstrates the influence that mass transit has on the stories that are irrevocably woven into the cultural fabric of New York City. nytransitmuseum.org
Broadway in the Boros
The Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment will present Broadway in the Boros this Friday in the Backlot of Kaufman Astoria Studios in Queens. All ages can enjoy performances from the current casts of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and the 2018 Tony Award winner for Best Musical Revival Once On This Island. Plus following the performance, the Museum of the Moving Image will be offering free museum admission! nyc.gov
Go! It's A Family Festival
Join the High Line for its Go! It’s A Family Festival. Families with children of all ages and abilities are welcome during this morning of free programming. Activities include storytime with Drag Queen Story Hour, a movement workshop with Parcon NYC, art making with ArchForKids, and a mobile garden workshop. Reservations are encouraged. This event will be held rain or shine. thehighline.org
Ocean Wonders: Sharks Exhibit
The Ocean Wonders: Sharks exhibit opens at the New York Aquarium in Brooklyn, featuring over 115 shark species. Visitors can explore a shipwreck, look at the coral reef, and check out the Hudson Canyon at this ongoing exhibition. Learn about sand tiger sharks, sandbar sharks, loggerhead sea turtles, and far more starting June 30 and every day after! nyaquarium.com
Pop-Up Maker Space
This summer, drop by Hudson River Park’s Pop-Up Maker Space at Pier 84. All ages can create and test marine-themed projects and inventions every Sunday afternoon. Pre-registration is recommended. All supplies will be provided. hudsonriverpark.org
Brooklyn Creative Market
At this pop-up shop designed by young entrepreneurs, young creators can share and sell their work. The event will take place on the rooftop of the Brooklyn Children’s Museum and in addition to the market of over 40 vendors, will include interactive experiences, live performances, two DJs, and far more family fun. Inspire your child to dream big and see what other young people are thinking up. eventbrite.com
Reading Room Kids: Justin the Magician
Bring the kids over to Bryant Park for one of their Summer Saturday activities! Justin the Magician is sure to delight and wow your child with his sleight of hand and illusions that will leave them asking how he pulled it off. The event is held in the Reading Room toward the 42nd Street side of the park, and the space will hold multiple other children’s events for free this summer. bryantpark.org
Green Meadows Farm's Family Weekends
This Sunday, join Green Meadows Farm for a Family Weekend at Queens County Farm Museum. All ages can interact with sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens, pot-bellied pigs, tortoises, and alpacas. There will also be a giant corn box in which to play, a hay wagon slide, and pony and tractor rides. greenmeadowsfarmny.com
Native Voices Exhibit
Native Voices: New England Tribal Families, opens today! The Narragansett, Mashpee Wampanoag, Aquinnah Wampanoag, Penobscot, and Passamaquoddy communities are all represented in the exhibition. Explore artifacts and photographs as well as participate in hands-on activities with the whole family to learn more about these New England Native American tribes. Plus, kids can check out a wigwam on the museum’s roof!
Family Art Project
Celebrate all that trees give us this weekend at Wave Hill! All ages can decorate a reusable canvas bag to take home during this Family Art Project. Fabric-friendly crayons, paint spray, stamps, and stencils will be provided. wavehill.org