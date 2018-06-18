Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (June 22-24)

Swedish Midsummer Festival

This Friday evening join the Battery Park City Parks Conservancy and the Consulate General of Sweden in New York for the Swedish Midsummer Festival in Robert F. Wagner Park. Families with children of all ages can decorate and dance around the midsummer pole, picnic, make flower wreaths, enjoy fiddle music, play games, and try out some Swedish food from top NYC restaurants. This event will take place rain or shine. bpcparks.org