Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (June 22-24)
-
Happy-Go-Lucky Exhibit
This SoHo pop-up art installation features an interactive element and bright, eclectic colors. Produced by Sunnyhues Entertainment, Happy-Go-Lucky features eight themed rooms some consisting of purple crystals, others of a giant seashell and pearl. The exhibit will run from June 9-July 8. Click here for ticket prices.
-
Swedish Midsummer Festival
This Friday evening join the Battery Park City Parks Conservancy and the Consulate General of Sweden in New York for the Swedish Midsummer Festival in Robert F. Wagner Park. Families with children of all ages can decorate and dance around the midsummer pole, picnic, make flower wreaths, enjoy fiddle music, play games, and try out some Swedish food from top NYC restaurants. This event will take place rain or shine. bpcparks.org
-
Free Fireworks on Coney Island
Bring the whole family to watch as fireworks shine over the Coney Island Boardwalk each Friday throughout the summer. These fireworks are free and open to the public. denoswonderwheel.com
-
Figment Festival
Art lovers of all ages are invited to Governors Island this weekend for the Figment Festival, a celebration of participatory arts and culture. View sculptures, paintings, installations, performances, technological innovations and more! Families can also participate in the artsy fun with workshops and games. govisland.com
-
Hydrangea Hurrah
This Saturday, join the Madison Square Park Conservancy for Hydrangea Hurrah, a celebration of the park’s prized hydrangeas! The afternoon will feature watercolor painting demos, hydrangea tea, a honey bee demo, hat making, horticulture talks, and more. There will also be live jazz music and a merry-go-round for kids. This event will take place rain or shine. madisonsquarepark.org
-
Dragon Boat Family Festival
Join the Museum of Chinese in America for the Dragon Boat Family Festival! Dabble in arts and crafts, design a floatable mini dragon boat, and enjoy a fun-filled day! mocanyc.org
-
Superhero Sci-Fi Festival
Head over to the second annual Superhero Sci-Fi Festival! Events include a sci-fi wonder hour, a DC Comics power hour, a Star Wars galaxy hour, and a Marvel Madness hour. Kids can also make their own LightSaber, create their own superhero, shop an artisan superhero market, play classic carnival games, and much more. Events are focused on Martinez Playground. nysomgroup.org
-
RockStock and Barrels NYC
Celebrate the 12th year of RockStock and Barrels with a day full of surfing, skating, and music. This family-friendly event also includes plenty of shopping opportunities on the new boardwalk. Dance, eat, and spend a beautiful day at the beach! rockstocknyc.net
-
Shop Harlem, Live Harlem Artisanal Fair
Over 50 local artisans and businesses will show their wares and offerings at this fun-filled Harlem event. The fair also includes performances and presentations as well as a Kids Zone, which offers a mini trampoline class, face painting, a gardening activity, and far more. The fair is located on St. Nicholas Avenue between 117th and 118th Streets. shopharlemliveharlem.org
-
Quadrivium
Quadrivium, hosted by jazz saxophonist Marcus Miller, brings together both math and music. Mark Gross, the musical director of the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Jazz Education, and James Tanton, Chair of the MoMath Advisory Council, Mathematician-in-Residence at the Mathematical Association of America, and founder of the Global Math Project, will be there to discuss how the two are alike. momath.org