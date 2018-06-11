Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (June 15-17)
-
Summer of Magic
Summer of Magic: Treasures from the David Copperfield Collection explores the life of this famous illusionist. nyhistory.org
-
Hunts Point Fish Parade and Summer Festival
Join the Fish Parade for a long parade of floats created by South Bronx residents that highlight environmental awareness and community advocacy. The parade begins at Hunts Point Riverside Park and culminates at Barretto Point Park with the block-long Hunts Point Summer Festival. The festival features a main stage, live entertainment, info, and activities by local groups. thepoint.org
-
Edible Academy Opening Weekend
This weekend, the Edible Academy opens at the New York Botanical Garden. They invite you to celebrate its official start with a slew of activities, including garden crafts, workshops, demonstrations, tours of the garden grounds, book signings, live music, and even more. Be sure to check their website for a full list of offerings. nybg.org
-
Adventures NYC
Calling all outdoor enthusiasts! Explore the great outdoors with Adventures NYC, a day of extreme outdoor fun sponsored by the NYC Parks Department. Head to Central Park to participate in a variety of outdoor sports. There will be rock climbing, stand-up paddleboarding, yoga obstacle races, zip lining, outdoor survival training, and more. nycgovparks.org
-
Identification Day
Head over to the American Museum of Natural History on Saturday to have your rocks, shells, feathers, insects, bones, and other natural artifacts identified during Identification Day. The museum’s scientists and historians will assess your specimens and provide certificates of identification to visitors. Please note: Gemstones are excluded and appraisals will not be given. For specific rules and guidelines about what to bring, visit the museum’s website. amnh.org
-
Mermaid Parade
A harbinger of summer, the Coney Island Mermaid Parade is the largest art parade in the country! The parade combines ocean myths and seaside kitsch into a fun-loving procession of more than 3,000 revelers from all five boroughs. coneyisland.com
-
Rubin Museum Block Party
This free event offers art activities for kids of all ages that include an indoor plant trailer, drone demo, and more. There will also be performances by Falu’s Bazaar, a Cham dance and sand mandala by Palyul Monk, a Circle dance performance by elders from India Home, and Ajna Dance. Popcorn and ice cream will also be available for purchase. rubinmuseum.org
-
Taste of Jewish Culture Street Festival
Grab a bite of Jewish culture this Sunday during the 2018 Taste of Jewish Culture Festival! Organized by The Workmen’s Circle, this tasty fest will feature Jewish style food from some of NYC’s finest eateries including Ben’s Kosher Deli, Empanada Papa, Glazed and Confused, The Wandering Que, Breads Bakery, and many others. Plus be sure to stick around for kid’s activities and performances from Aaron Alexander & NY Klezmer Series All-Stars and others. circle.org
-
Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Festival
Sunday, June 17th marks the Museum at Eldridge Street’s 18th Annual Egg Rolls, Egg Creams, and Empanadas Festival! It will feature Klezmer music, chinese paper folding, puerto rican mask making, scribal arts, bomba and plena, dumpling making, egg rolls, egg rolls, egg creams, and empanadas. Come celebrate this neighborhood’s unique culture! eldridgestreet.org
-
Story Pirates: Stuck in the Stone Age
Catch a performance and workshop with the Story Pirates. They’ll lead group activities and reads passages from the book, Stuck in the Stone Age by Geoff Rodkey. Afterwards, they’ll help the kids write stories of their own. housingworks.org