Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (June 1-3)
-
Google Mini Golf Pop-Up
Interact with Google products, win prizes, and enjoy some treats all while playing mini golf at Google’s promotional pop up mini golf course. Each hole is inspired by different rooms found in a home and guests will see how Google Assistant can be used everyday in the household. The pop up mini golf course will open Wednesday, May 30 and continue into the first two weeks of June.
image: 100ideasproject.com
-
Scooper Bowl
Did someone say all-you-can-eat ice cream?! Join the Jimmy Fund for the Scooper Bowl in Bryant Park! This three-day ice cream festival will feature ice cream from some of the nation’s finest brands including Häagen-Dazs, Ben & Jerry’s, Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, Big Gay Ice Cream, Vice Cream, Graeter’s Ice Cream, and others. Proceeds will benefit the Jimmy Fund’s fight against cancer. eventbrite.com
image: eventbrite.com
-
Stars in the Alley
Come see your favorite Broadway productions, all together, and for free at “Stars in the Alley” in Shubert Alley. The concert will feature performances from 19 musicals, both new this season and long-running favorites, including three nominees for the Tony’s 2018 Best Musical Award. Other shows include “Aladdin,” “Anastasia,” “Carousel,” “Chicago,” “Kinky Boots,” “Waitress,” and many more. broadway.org
image: broadway.org
-
Rennie Harris
Rennie Harris performs a funky funk-inspired show where he draws on Soul Train and James Brown’s influence on his life. newvictory.org
image: newvictory.org
-
It's My Park Day
Head to Union Square Park for a day full of fun for the little ones. Activities include a sustainable story time, a corner designed for scientific exploration, a smoothie bike (hop on for a sweet, sustainable treat!), herb gardening, face painting, a composting demo, succulent planting, rock painting, and even more environmentally-friendly fun. usqparkday.nyc
image: usqparkday.nyc
-
14th Annual KidsFilmFest
The KidsFilmFest, which strives to discover and promote children’s filmmakers, will be coming back for its 14th year at the Made in NY Media Center. Kids will have the chance to view films, including animation, live-action, and documentaries, as well as learn how they’re made and meet the directors behind them. kidsfilmfest.org
image: kidsfilmfest.org
-
Go Green Brooklyn Festival
Head to McCarren Park this Saturday for the Go Green! Brooklyn Festival. Now in its 11th year, the fest gathers together local businesses, artists, schools, and organizations to inform and entertain in an eco-friendly way. Fest-goers are welcome to enjoy fitness workshops, volunteer park clean-ups, an eco-market, food, art, and live music. gogreenbk.nyc
image: gogreenbk.org
-
Grass
Ages 2-5 will love this show that explores all the critters in the ground! lincolncenter.org
image: lincolncenter.org
-
World Science Festival's City of Science
Hit up this free event full of events that bring together science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on activities, demonstrations, exhibitions, and far more. RSVPs are not required but are appreciated. worldsciencefestival.com
image: worldsciencefestival.com
-
Drums Along the Hudson Festival
This year, the city’s only open-air pow-wow will feature the iForest, a sound installation composed by Pete M. Wyer. Featuring the Thunderbird American Indian Dancers, this Native American festival will include festivities such as storytelling, arts and crafts, food, an Environmental Tent, live dance and drumming performances, and, for the fourth consecutive year, a World Market Tent. Hosted by Sandra Bookman. This event will be held rain or shine. drumsalongthehudson.org
image: drumsalongthehudson.org