Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (July 6-8)
-
Red, White, and Deep Blue Sea
Come find a beach in the heart of Times Square this 4th of July week with National Geographic Encounter. From July 2 through July 5, get 2-for-1 tickets with the code SEASAVE. The exhibition takes guests on a journey across the ocean in a deeply immersive experience sure to delight kids of all ages—plus, there’s no chance of actually getting wet. eventbrite.com
-
Mummenschanz
Mummenschanz, the Swiss mask theater troupe made famous on the first season of “The Muppet Show,” will be performing a new show entitled You & Me at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College. Families with kids ages 6 and up will be enchanted by the performance group’s miming abilities and colorful props. mummenschanz.com
-
Wendy Darling & Peter Pan
Sit down outside on the turf by Old Stone House and Washington Park to see this musical performance, a spin on the classic Peter Pan tale. Kids are sure to love the reimagined story in all its magic. pipertheatre.org
-
Annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Celebrate Southern Italian history at this Williamsburg event with a huge parade, kids’ events, and various types of entertainment ranging from traditional to contemporary. olmcfeast.com
-
Family Fun Day
This special event at One World Observatory lets the whole family come together for a fun-filled day. A ticket gives visitors access to the highest point in New York, Observatory floors, amenities like the See Forever Theater, Sky Portal, and City Pulse, and plenty of food and drink. There will also be plenty of entertainment, including face painting, airbrush tattoos, and family caricatures. oneworldobservatory.com
-
Hands on History: Become an American Revolution Spy
This Saturday learn all about the Culper Spy Ring of the American Revolution during this afternoon program at King Manor! Operating out of Long Island, the first American spies played a vital role in the American Revolutionary War. Ages 3 and up can also create their own Caesar cipher and explore all that the Manor as to offer. kingmanor.org
-
Golly Gee Whiz
This show is a fun tribute to the classic Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland film musicals of the ’30s and ’40s. The residents of a town called Happyville bring it back to life with this musical experience. Show times vary by date; be sure to check the website for more information. tadatheater.com
-
All-of-a-Kind Family Walking Tour
Find out what it was like to be a kid on the Lower East Side in the early 20th century following the adventures of Ella, Henny, Sarah, Charlotte, and Gertie, the sisters in Sydney Taylor’s All-of-a-Kind Family. eldridgestreet.org
-
Japan's Star Festival
Learn all about Japan’s famous Tanabata legends, Hikoboshi and Orihime, though storytelling and crafts. Part of the Tanabata tradition, guests will make paper ornaments, tanzaku (thin paper strips to write wishes on), and can decorate bamboo branches. Recommended for ages 3 through 10. japansociety.org
-
Elena Moon Park and Friends
Join the Noguchi Museum and Bang on a Can this Sunday for an outdoor concert featuring Elena Moon Park and Friends! Moon Park’s melodic sound fuses together various musical traditions from all over East Asia. Seating will take place on a first-come, first-served basis, Recommended for all ages. noguchi.org