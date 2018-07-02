New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
New York Family Magazine
    • New York Family Magazine

    • Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (July 6-8)

    By New York Family

    Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint
    • Red, White, and Deep Blue Sea

      Red, White, and Deep Blue Sea

      Come find a beach in the heart of Times Square this 4th of July week with National Geographic Encounter. From July 2 through July 5, get 2-for-1 tickets with the code SEASAVE. The exhibition takes guests on a journey across the ocean in a deeply immersive experience sure to delight kids of all ages—plus, there’s no chance of actually getting wet. eventbrite.com

    • Mummenschanz

      Mummenschanz

      Mummenschanz, the Swiss mask theater troupe made famous on the first season of “The Muppet Show,” will be performing a new show entitled You & Me at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College. Families with kids ages 6 and up will be enchanted by the performance group’s miming abilities and colorful props. mummenschanz.com

    • Wendy Darling & Peter Pan

      Wendy Darling & Peter Pan

      Sit down outside on the turf by Old Stone House and Washington Park to see this musical performance, a spin on the classic Peter Pan tale. Kids are sure to love the reimagined story in all its magic. pipertheatre.org

    • Annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

      Annual Feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

      Celebrate Southern Italian history at this Williamsburg event with a huge parade, kids’ events, and various types of entertainment ranging from traditional to contemporary. olmcfeast.com

    • Family Fun Day

      Family Fun Day

      This special event at One World Observatory lets the whole family come together for a fun-filled day. A ticket gives visitors access to the highest point in New York, Observatory floors, amenities like the See Forever Theater, Sky Portal, and City Pulse, and plenty of food and drink. There will also be plenty of entertainment, including face painting, airbrush tattoos, and family caricatures. oneworldobservatory.com

    • Hands on History: Become an American Revolution Spy

      Hands on History: Become an American Revolution Spy

      This Saturday learn all about the Culper Spy Ring of the American Revolution during this afternoon program at King Manor! Operating out of Long Island, the first American spies played a vital role in the American Revolutionary War. Ages 3 and up can also create their own Caesar cipher and explore all that the Manor as to offer. kingmanor.org

    • Golly Gee Whiz

      Golly Gee Whiz

      This show is a fun tribute to the classic Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland film musicals of the ’30s and ’40s. The residents of a town called Happyville bring it back to life with this musical experience. Show times vary by date; be sure to check the website for more information. tadatheater.com

    • All-of-a-Kind Family Walking Tour

      All-of-a-Kind Family Walking Tour

      Find out what it was like to be a kid on the Lower East Side in the early 20th century following the adventures of Ella, Henny, Sarah, Charlotte, and Gertie, the  sisters  in Sydney Taylor’s All-of-a-Kind Familyeldridgestreet.org

    • Japan's Star Festival

      Japan's Star Festival

      Learn all about Japan’s famous Tanabata legends, Hikoboshi and Orihime, though storytelling and crafts. Part of the Tanabata tradition, guests will make paper ornaments, tanzaku (thin paper strips to write wishes on), and can decorate bamboo branches. Recommended for ages 3 through 10. japansociety.org

    • Elena Moon Park and Friends

      Elena Moon Park and Friends

      Join the Noguchi Museum and Bang on a Can this Sunday for an outdoor concert featuring Elena Moon Park and Friends! Moon Park’s melodic sound fuses together various musical traditions from all over East Asia. Seating will take place on a first-come, first-served basis, Recommended for all ages. noguchi.org


    View in long form View as Slider

    See More Related Articles