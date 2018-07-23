Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (July 27-29)

Brooklyn Roots Festival

Celebrate Brooklyn’s traditional artists and immigrant communities with performances, workshops, activities, and more. The festival’s Main Stage will feature Palestinian dance ensemble Freedom Dabkah, Haitian drumming group Fanmi Asòtò, Afro-Puerto Rican drum and dance ensemble Bomba Yo, and other groups representing Yiddish, Serbian, and the African diaspora. A workshop station will also engage audiences with activities led by groups including the Queer Kitchen Brigade, the food-agro project working in solidarity with Puerto Rico’s sustainable agroecology movement; Gran Bwa and the Congo Square Drummers, sharing their longtime tradition of sharing tradition and ritual in the Prospect Park Drummer’s Grove; and dance and music workshops.

A children’s section at the Lefferts Historic House presents acclaimed “King of the Dance Party” Father Goose Music with a journey through Caribbean and multicultural music, East Asian folk children’s group Rabbit Days and Dumplings featuring Elena Moon Park, and puppetry presentations by the Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre. City Lore is also partnering with BAC to present the multimedia theater piece What We Bring: Stories of Migration. eventbrite.com