Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (July 27-29)
-
-
40th Annual Thunderbird American Indian Midsummer Powwow
From July 27-29, experience Native American culture with the entire family at New York City’s oldest and largest powwow. During this year’s 40th Annual Thunderbird American Indian Mid-Summer Powwow, explore unique Native American art, crafts, and jewelry, and enjoy several days of inter-tribal Native American dance competitions with more than 40 Indian nations in attendance. The powwow takes place in the picturesque Queens County Farm Museum’s apple orchard in Floral Park, NY. There’s a lot for you and the kids to enjoy during these three days of culture, history, and celebration. queensfarm.org
image: thunderbirdindianamericandancers.wordpress.com
-
Sing! It's A Family Festival
Join the High Line for its Sing! It’s A Family Festival. Families with children ages 12 and under are welcome during this morning of free programming. Activities include storytime in American Sign Language, a musical performance from Matthew Silvera, art making with ArchForKids, and a mobile garden workshop. Reservations are encouraged. This event will be held rain or shine. thehighline.org
-
Lincoln Center Out of Doors Family Day
Family Day hosted by Lincoln Center Out of Doors will be a day full of dancing and music. Start off with a dance workshop led by Mark Morris Dance Group, watch a performance by the Marching Cobras, and then wrap up your busy afternoon with a concert from Soul Science Lab. Check the event’s website for more details and times of each event. lincolncenter.org
-
NYC Poetry Festival
The 8th Annual NYC Children’s Poetry Festival is coming to Governors Island this weekend for two straight days of nonstop poetry! As part of the larger NYC Poetry Festival, this free fest sponsored by Writopia provides an amazing opportunity to experience and celebrate New York City’s vibrant poetry community. Children are invited to share their own poetry on a kids-only stage, enjoy readings, and participate in a scavenger hunt. newyorkcitypoetryfestival.com
image: culturetrip.com
-
Tales of Magic and the Paranormal
Join the New-York Historical Society for two new batches of tales performed by master storyteller Jonathan Kruk about the history, tricks, and cons of 19th Century magicians, as well as how they sparked controversy, drew record crowds, and wealthy patrons. Stick around to learn about some of the 21 ‘spiritualists’ listed in an 1861 city directory during a time when séances and ghosts were in vogue. nyhistory.org
-
The Great Falloons
Check out this Vaudeville-inspired show in which a stuffy professor and a latecome participate in all sorts of slapstick comedy, including juggling, magic, audience participation, the live music of Brahms, Gus Kahn and Irving Berlin, a concertina, song and dance, and the Square Bubble. waterfrontmuseum.org
-
Full Moon Drumming
Master drummers from Peru will help you celebrate the full moon in this drum circle. Jam out! flushingtownhall.org
-
Brooklyn Roots Festival
Celebrate Brooklyn’s traditional artists and immigrant communities with performances, workshops, activities, and more. The festival’s Main Stage will feature Palestinian dance ensemble Freedom Dabkah, Haitian drumming group Fanmi Asòtò, Afro-Puerto Rican drum and dance ensemble Bomba Yo, and other groups representing Yiddish, Serbian, and the African diaspora. A workshop station will also engage audiences with activities led by groups including the Queer Kitchen Brigade, the food-agro project working in solidarity with Puerto Rico’s sustainable agroecology movement; Gran Bwa and the Congo Square Drummers, sharing their longtime tradition of sharing tradition and ritual in the Prospect Park Drummer’s Grove; and dance and music workshops.
A children’s section at the Lefferts Historic House presents acclaimed “King of the Dance Party” Father Goose Music with a journey through Caribbean and multicultural music, East Asian folk children’s group Rabbit Days and Dumplings featuring Elena Moon Park, and puppetry presentations by the Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre. City Lore is also partnering with BAC to present the multimedia theater piece What We Bring: Stories of Migration. eventbrite.com
-
Twelfth Night
In the famous Shakespeare farce, twins Sebastian and Viola stumble upon the flamboyant, technicolor world of Illyria, inspired by the The Wizard of Oz, Yellow Submarine and the works of Doctor Seuss. Check the website for times. bryantpark.org