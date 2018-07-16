Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (July 20-22)
-
"What's Your Wish?"
Enjoy a night out at the theater for “What’s Your Wish?” as part of the New York Musical Festival! “What’s Your Wish?” follows two teenagers who get sucked into a magic storybook and have to find their way home. Click here for more showings.
-
Twelfth Night
Spend a lovely summer night at The Delacorte Theatre in Central Park for a production of “Twelfth Night,” as part of Shakespeare in the Park. publictheater.org
-
"Milk and Gall"
This free show designed for moms (that offers on-site childcare as parents watch and enjoy) examines being a mother in the age of Trump, following a woman who gives birth to a boy on the night of his election. The ensuing year is full of trials and tension as she navigates a rapidly changing political world and personal world; the show’s structure mimics the experience of sleep-deprived new parents. corkscrewfestival.org
-
Summer of Magic: Fortune-Tellers
Visit the New-York Historical Society, summon the spirits of illusionists’ past, and visit one of the fortune-tellers from the Golden Age of Magic. See how fortune-telling mystified New Yorkers with popular games from the turn-of-the-century, and allow the Living Historians to see what your future will bring this year with palm readings and much more. nyhistory.org
-
Come Out & Play 2018
The Come Out & Play Festival, which is dedicated to the playing of street games, is hosting a free Family Day at Manhattan Bridge Archway Plaza. All games revolve around this year’s theme: time travel. Play games from the past, present, and future during this afternoon of outdoor family fun and competition! Games will run multiple times throughout the day. comeoutandplay.org
-
Sprinkler Day
As summer temperatures soar, New Yorkers of all ages will have two opportunities to cool off—and get soaked—at Asphalt Green’s fifth annual free Sprinkler Day events. For the first time, the nonprofit will host two Sprinkler Day events, so even more kids and adults can play in high-powered sprinklers on the turf field at the nonprofit sports and fitness organization’s Upper East Side campus. asphaltgreen.org
-
Summer Saturday 2018
Join the American Folk Art Museum for its Summer Saturday! The day will feature a family-friendly concert from Brooklyn-based duo The Buttons, an interactive puppet show with Playdate Puppets, guided museum exhibit tours, a family scavenger hunt, and more. folkartmuseum.org
-
"Unseen Beauty"
This show, divided into two segments, offers different cultural experiences under the umbrella of Bangladeshi culture. In the first, singers perform numerous genres of Bengali music from traditional Rabindranath and Nazrul compositions to folk, modernm and other styles. The second segment is a dance drama that follows a Bangladeshi-American girl awaiting her first visit to Bangladesh. kumbletheater.org
-
Family Camping
This Sunday, take your family camping in Brooklyn’s Marine Park! Urban Park Rangers will be on-hand throughout the evening to provide a safe, family-friendly experience for all. Pre-registration is required. nycgovparks.org
-
FunikiJam
Kids can dance in the aisles and even onstage at this theatrical performance. In the show, Agent Tina goes on a journey around the world and back in time in a musical adventure. Seems like her summer is going to be “totally awesome” after all! eventbrite.com