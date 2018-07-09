Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (July 13-15)
Pedro Pan
This isn’t a production of Peter Pan—rather, it’s based on Operación Pedro Pan, a true story in which a boy is sent to the U.S. as post-revolutionary unrest rocks Cuba. Pedro works to learn the culture and language all while hoping to be reunited with his parents in this musical performance that ranges from ’60s Havana sound to New York soul. This show is recommended for ages 8 and up. Check the website for specific performance times. nymf.org
WeBop Family Jazz Party
Families with children ages 8 months to 8 years can dance up a storm during this special edition of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s WeBop Family Jazz Party. Ms. Riza and the WeBop Family Band will introduce young jazz lovers to horns, drums, and other instruments found in jazz bands, and then play an improv jam session that won’t soon be forgotten! jazz.org
City of Water Day
Join the Waterfront Alliance for the annual City of Water Day festival! Activities include PortNYC Boat Tours, Con Edison Cardboard Kayak Race, a Disney Children’s Activity Fair, and more!
image: ny.curbed.com
Houdini Weekend
It’s the Summer of Magic at the New-York Historical Society, and they’re kicking it off with a weekend chock full of Harry Houdini. Head over to the museum all weekend for a variety of events surrounding magic and the magician’s life. Experience some of the oldest magic tricks out there, catch a film all about him, meet escape artist Adam RealMan, or use a special themed History Detective briefcase to explore the exhibition. Check the site for specific event times and dates. nyhistory.org
Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix
The ABB FIA Formula E Championship returns to Red Hook, Brooklyn for the double-header season finale, and anyone who loves races is sure to get their heart racing with these two back-to-back races featuring 10 teams and 20 drivers that will speed past the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline. Be there to see who ends up the Formula E champion! Be sure to check their website for information on locations. info.fiaformulae.com
Happy Family Night Market
This Saturday, immerse yourself in Asian American cuisine during the Happy Family Night Market! Chefs, food writers, and artists will gather in Brooklyn for a nighttime fest featuring festivities such as film screenings, panel discussions, live music, a food marketplace, and art installations. happyfamilymkt.com
image: evensi.com
FIAF's Bastille Day
Enjoy an afternoon of French food, culture, and entertainment in celebration of Bastille Day during this unique Manhattan street fair! Take a trip to East 60th Street, from Fifth to Lexington Avenues, on Sunday to experience everything the French have to offer. While kids taste delicious French delicacies like crêpes, éclairs, macarons, and more, parents can sample a selection of cheeses, beers, and cocktails. Plus, watch dance and live musical performances, take part in face painting, arts and crafts, and much more–it’s guaranteed fun for the entire family! bastilledayny.org
SummerStage Family Day
Bring the family together for SummerStage’s big Family Day event in Central Park at Rumsey Playfield. You can kick back to Rebirth Brass Band’s New Orleans sound as they’re joined by head of the Golden Eagle Mardi Gras Indian tribe Big Chief Monk Boudreaux. The event also features a performance of “The Big Good Wolf” from the CityParks PuppetMobile and a Second Line workshop with the Lady Buckjumpers of New Orleans. cityparksfoundation.org
Celebrate the Caribbean
Learn about the Caribbean tradition of Carnival at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum during a fun-filled day. There are numerous activities kids can take part in, including a drag queen story time, a flag-making craft, and a Caribbean dance workshop. They can also learn about (and make!) Caribbean costumes, create traditional drums, sing, dance, and more. The event culminates in a Carnival parade that begins with a reading of Play Mas’! A Carnival ABC by Trinidad and Tobago-born author Dirk Mclean, is followed with sign-making and chant-writing, and finishes up with a march through the museum. brooklynkids.org
image: ourbksocial.com
Pirate School
Join the Pirate School at the Waterfront Museum! Billy Bones the Good Pirate teaches kids how to laugh, talk, and sing like proper pirates as canons blow, and children learn the history of pirate lore. This crazy one-man vaudeville show, performed by comedian David Engel, teaches kids responsibility, confidence, and empathy, while preparing them to sail the seven seas. waterfrontmuseum.org