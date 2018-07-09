Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (July 13-15)

Celebrate the Caribbean

Learn about the Caribbean tradition of Carnival at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum during a fun-filled day. There are numerous activities kids can take part in, including a drag queen story time, a flag-making craft, and a Caribbean dance workshop. They can also learn about (and make!) Caribbean costumes, create traditional drums, sing, dance, and more. The event culminates in a Carnival parade that begins with a reading of Play Mas’! A Carnival ABC by Trinidad and Tobago-born author Dirk Mclean, is followed with sign-making and chant-writing, and finishes up with a march through the museum. brooklynkids.org

image: ourbksocial.com