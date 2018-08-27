Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (August 31-September 2)
US Open
Tennis, anyone? The US Open begins this Monday and tennis fans won’t want to miss all the excitement at this year’s tournament. Tennis superstars scheduled to play include Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka, and many others. Opening night will include a performance by three-time Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson. usopen.org
image: atpworldtour.com
Room for Tea Pop-Up
This brand-new pop-up engages with all five senses and 18 visual highlights, including Labyrinth of Tea Origin, Milk Tea Metropolis, Matcha under Cherry Blossom, Summer BOBA Court, and Mint Tea Secret Box. The installation explores everything from boba to Snapple and more! roomforteanyc.com
image: ny.eater.com
NYC Unicycle Festival
(Uni)cyclists of all ages and abilities are welcome at the NYC Unicycle Festival 2018! This annual event takes place over several days, beginning in Battery Park on Thursday and ending on Governors Island on Sunday. Fest activities on Governors Island include one-wheel relay races, kite flying, sumo wrestling, and games of unicycle basketball and hockey. Plus, for the fourth year, the festival will host a costume contest during which cyclists can vie for top prizes. Festival-goers can also learn how to ride a unicycle during afternoon riding workshops. nycunifest.com
image: bklyner.com
Junior Carnival Parade
Featuring live performances, Junior King & Queen and Individual characters of the band. Begins at Kingston Avenue/St. John’s Place, continues to Franklin Avenue to President Street ending into Brooklyn Museum grounds. Music by DJ One Plus. Hosted by Gemma Jordan. wiadcacarnival.org
Richmond County Fair
Enjoy rides, attractions, contests, and exhibits this Labor Day weekend! Historic Richmond Town is hosting a three-day county fair that helps raise funds to support the educational programs at Richmond Town. Families can enjoy fun activities and learn about the history of Staten Island. This event will take place rain or shine. eventbrite.com
image: eventbrite.com
Circus Amok
The circus is coming to Socrates Sculpture Park. Bring the whole family to celebrate Circus Amok’s 23rd spectacular performance. Circus Amok is a New York-based circus-theater company that uses a blend of traditional circus skills, post-modern dance, and improvisational techniques to create quite a unique show. Their free public performances address issues of social justice and is geared to audiences of all ages. socratessculpturepark.org
WWII Weekend
Learn more about WWII with the whole family at this immersive museum experience. Kids can catch the Rockwell, Roosevelt & the Four Freedoms exhibition before its close. Plus, they can meet WWII reenactors who will be spread throughout the museum and looking to answer kids’ questions. As you move through the museum, learn more about the army and get hands-on with a helmet, tools, and more. nyhistory.org
Wildman Steve Brill
Go on a four-hour foraging tour in the park to bring some real nature knowledge to the little ones. Meet at the Grand Army Plaza entrance to follow expert Wildman Steve Brill through the forest and uncover nuts, herbs, and far more. wildmanstevebrill.com
image: youtube.com
Omar's Summer Send-Off
Enjoy this giant party hosted by DJ Omar Olusion for Labor Day Weekend! Besides live music, there will also be magic shows, games, dance contests, and more. The event is free, but if you’d like to go on the amusement park rides, they are priced individually. nycgovparks.org
Great Shipwrecks
Learn about wrecks in upstate New York lakes as well as the work of marine archaeologists at this exhibit. It will be displayed alongside The Hidden Hulks of New York Harbor, which details ship graveyards and underground discoveries at the World Trade Center site. The ship is open to tour 2-7pm on Saturdays and Sundays and 4-7pm on Thursdays. hudsonriverpark.org
image: seagrant.sunybs.edu