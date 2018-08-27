Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (August 31-September 2)

WWII Weekend

Learn more about WWII with the whole family at this immersive museum experience. Kids can catch the Rockwell, Roosevelt & the Four Freedoms exhibition before its close. Plus, they can meet WWII reenactors who will be spread throughout the museum and looking to answer kids’ questions. As you move through the museum, learn more about the army and get hands-on with a helmet, tools, and more. nyhistory.org