    • Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (August 17-19)

    By New York Family

    • Central Park Conservancy Film Festival

      Enjoy a selection of iconic films including “Crooklyn” and “The Muppets Take Manhattan” at the 16th Annual Central Park Conservancy Film Festival with pre-show programming and music by DJ Spin Diesel . centralparknyc.org

      image: nycgo.com

    • Picnic & Play

      Gather with a picnic—or buy a burger—and spread out on the grass with your friends and family in the East River Picnic Area! Randall’s Island will provide all sorts of games, like giant Connect 4, Jenga, hula hoops, and endless board games. The artsier kids will also have plenty of opportunities to create with the projects on hand. randallsisland.org

    • Emerging Music Festival

      Want to hear live music in the park? The Emerging Festival, now in its fourth year, offers two days of free concerts performed by up-and-coming bands. Genres include indie rock, soul, R&B, and more; check their website for a full lineup of bands playing the festival. bryantpark.org

      image: thecityatlas.org

    • Horsetale

      Hit the Lights! Theater Co. presents “Horsetale,” a show where a horse becomes separated from its tail and both go on an epic quest to find each other. The performance features shadow puppets, overhead projectors, and live original folk music. arsnovanyc.com

    • NYC Math Festival

       Mathematical games, intriguing puzzles, and brainteasers will be available for families and kids all day at this free event. Play, build, and use tools like lasers for the ultimate family-friendly (mathematical) experience! 28liberty.com

    • Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest

      Take your family’s creativity down to the shore this Saturday for the 28th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest. There are various categories of competition in which the whole family can compete as a team or against each other to see who has the best sandcastle-building skills. Don’t worry if each of your kids has a different vision—past creations have ranged from traditional castles to extravagant skylines and designs. Make sure to pre-register in order to ensure your spot in the competition. wearebcs.org

      image: amny.com

    • Harlem Week

      Head uptown this weekend for Harlem Week’s NYC Children’s Festival! The specific children’s portion of Harlem Week includes a “Back-to-School” kids’ fashion show, as well as dance and spoken word performances, a double-dutch competition, games, sports clinics, face painting, and plenty more activities for the entire family. harlemlocal.com

      image: experienceharlem.com

    • FlyNYC Kite Festival

      Since 2009, the soaring FlyNYC Kite Flying Festival has brought families from all over the city to Riverside Park! With kite-making kits for the kids, kites available for purchase, and plenty of sky for everyone, this festival is a great way to enjoy the last few weeks of summer. Other attractions include a variety of food vendors, live music, and more. nycgovparks.org

      image: kid101.com

    • Learn a Parlor Trick

      All ages are invited to the New-York Historical Society this weekend to learn a parlor trick! The museum’s Living Historians will teach visitors how to master the art of the close-up illusion. These tricks will leave your audience wondering, “how did you do that?!” nyhistory.org

    • Rite of Summer: Collaborative Arts Ensemble

      Head to this concert featuring the Collaborative Arts Ensemble, a group determined to use art to create further discussions about the world around us through a blend of text, music, and physical movement. govisland.com


