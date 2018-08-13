Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (August 17-19)

Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest

Take your family’s creativity down to the shore this Saturday for the 28th Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest. There are various categories of competition in which the whole family can compete as a team or against each other to see who has the best sandcastle-building skills. Don’t worry if each of your kids has a different vision—past creations have ranged from traditional castles to extravagant skylines and designs. Make sure to pre-register in order to ensure your spot in the competition. wearebcs.org

image: amny.com