Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (August 10-12)
-
Carrots the Musical
Carrots reintroduces young audiences to Beatrix Potter’s classic tale of Peter Rabbit. With witty, modern music, and fun, memorable character interpretations, as well as a glimpse into the author’s childhood, this charming play re-imagines this story of curiosity, obedience and family love for a new generation. carrotsthemusical.com
-
West Side Story Reimagined
Enjoy Leonard Bernstein’s score to West Side Story fused with jazz, lyric opera, and modern dance in a revolutionized version of the Broadway classic at West Side Story Reimagined, part of Lincoln Center’s free Out of Doors festival. lincolncenter.org
-
Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival
This year marks the 28th anniversary of the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival in NYC! Dragon boats are traditional Chinese boats that are powered by a crew of approximately 20 people. Typically, a drummer leads the team as the drumbeat helps the crew synchronize their strokes. Watch a multitude of different dragon boat races and traditional music and dance performances from around the world during this annual cultural Chinese event. This event will take place rain or shine. hkdbf-ny.org
image: reachingthenationsamongus.org
-
Totally Tomatoes Weekend
Celebrate tomatoes with the New York Botanical Garden and Edible Academy for their first Totally Tomatoes Weekend! Enjoy tastings, gardening activities, music and more! nybg.org
image: thechefsconnection.com
-
Honey Weekend
Coming a month after Pollinators Weekend, Wave Hill’s Honey Weekend gives us another chance—on a much loved, signature weekend—to treasure the tiny creatures so crucial to our well-being and that of our habitat. Come for tastings, art projects, beekeeping info, and far more! wavehill.org
-
Battery Dance Festival
Get those happy feet movin’ with the 37th annual Battery Dance Festival. New York’s longest-running free public dance festival features a range of dancers from emerging to professional, as well as an even wider scope of genres. Dancers and choreographers from as far afield as Asia, South Africa, and the Caribbean will spin and sashay through Battery Park City as they give a series of free outdoor performances for all ages. A ticketed reception will be held at Pace University on Saturday following the closing performance. batterydance.org
-
Cardboard Explosion
Check out this performance from the International Fringe Puppet Festival in which cardboard creatures come to life in an imaginative puppet experience! paperheartpuppets.com
-
Fox Fables
Be sure to check out “Fox Fables,” a valuable contender in the International Puppet Fringe Festival that looks back to Aesop’s Fables and builds on them, teaching the audience lifelong lessons. The show is presented by Wonderspark Puppets. puppetfringenyc.com
image: youtube.com
-
In the Name of the Earth
In this world premier of John Luther Adams’ “In the Name of the Earth,” experience an immersive, outdoor, and musical experience in Central Park, south of Harlem Meer. lincolncenter.org
-
Global Mashup
Bring the whole family to hear the rhythmic sounds of Elena Moon Park and Sonia de los Santos. Elena Moon Park & Friends’ melodic sound fuses together various musical traditions from all over East Asia. And Sonia de los Santos will take the audience on a musical journey with songs in English and Spanish. This lively performance is sure to entertain the whole family! flushingtownhall.org