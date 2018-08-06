Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (August 10-12)

Battery Dance Festival

Get those happy feet movin’ with the 37th annual Battery Dance Festival. New York’s longest-running free public dance festival features a range of dancers from emerging to professional, as well as an even wider scope of genres. Dancers and choreographers from as far afield as Asia, South Africa, and the Caribbean will spin and sashay through Battery Park City as they give a series of free outdoor performances for all ages. A ticketed reception will be held at Pace University on Saturday following the closing performance. batterydance.org