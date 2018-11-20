Weekend Planner: The Best Weekend Events For Families (23-25)

New York Family Camp Fairs The Blackboard Awards New York Baby Show
    • Turkey Bowl

      Turkey Bowl

      Just because Thanksgiving’s over doesn’t mean the family fun has to stop! The Turkey Bowl—held in Flushing Meadows Corona Park—is a football game designed for kids and broken up into age groups to encourage fair and safe play.

      image: sikids.com

    • Living History: Thanksgiving and the Civil War

      Living History: Thanksgiving and the Civil War

      You can always count on the New-York Historical Society to bring history to life for the little ones. Did you know that Thanksgiving actually became a holiday during the Civil War? Learn about that and more at their Living History event.

    • Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration

      Thanksgiving Weekend Celebration

      Keep warm at the museum this holiday weekend! The Children’s Museum of Manhattan has numerous Turkey Day–themed offerings, including Thunderbird dancers, kid-made parade floats, cooking programs, and even more.

    • Pete the Cat

      Pete the Cat

      Take in a performance of “Pete the Cat,” based on the book series by Kimberly and James Dean. Rock along with this adventure-loving pet as he avoids his bedtime.

    • George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

      George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

      Kicking off this weekend, this Nutcracker production is a fantastic work put on by a famed choreographer.  Experience the magic of the season at a ballet designed to captivate an audience of all ages.

    • The Three Little Pigs

      The Three Little Pigs

      A classic tale for cozying up with the kids! The tale is an essential for a comfy showgoer as they follow along with pig pals and prepare to see how the houses turn out.


