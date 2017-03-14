Weekend Planner: The Best Events Happening This Weekend (March 17-19)

“The Lightning Thief” at The Tribeca Performing Arts Center

In this spectacular edition of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians story The Lighting Thief, children can follow the epic journey of Percy Jackson as he goes on a 10-day mission to retrieve Zeus’s lightning bolt. After being kicked out of boarding school, he is labeled as the prime suspect but vows to catch the thief and solve the mystery while learning more about himself along the way. Children will be on the edge of their seats as Percy’s world is brought to life in an action-packed theatrical adventure. (Sunday)



Photo: tribecapac.org