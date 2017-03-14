Weekend Planner: The Best Events Happening This Weekend (March 17-19)
NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade + “The Lightning Thief” at TPAC + “The Peter Pan Experience” at BAM
-
NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade
Come out and experience the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day in the Big Apple. Where else can you find hundreds of happy people wearing green, in the middle of March? Be sure to dress warmly so that you can truly revel in the experience. A long standing tradition (since 1762!), this is sure to be on many a New Yorker’s event list this week. (Friday)
Photo: newyorktours.wordpress.com
-
“The Lightning Thief” at The Tribeca Performing Arts Center
In this spectacular edition of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians story The Lighting Thief, children can follow the epic journey of Percy Jackson as he goes on a 10-day mission to retrieve Zeus’s lightning bolt. After being kicked out of boarding school, he is labeled as the prime suspect but vows to catch the thief and solve the mystery while learning more about himself along the way. Children will be on the edge of their seats as Percy’s world is brought to life in an action-packed theatrical adventure. (Sunday)
Photo: tribecapac.org
-
"The Peter Pan Experience" at BAM
What happens when five adults enter the world of Neverland? Find out during “The Peter Pan Experience” at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. This innovative piece of physical theater produced by Dutch children’s theater company Het Laagland turns J.M. Barrie’s classic play about childhood on its head. The high-flying, 70-minute production is recommended for ages 7 and up. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: bam.org
-
National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica at the Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts
The National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica, a renowned dance team originating from the Caribbean, is experimenting with their newest representation of West Indian culture through a breathtaking performance that blends folklore, music, and dances from Jamaica, the American South, and Africa to create a brand-new dance experience. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: dance-enthusiast.com/Bryan Robinson
-
123 Andres at Symphony Space
Andrés Salguero, aka 123 Andrés, will bring his energy and joy of music to the Symphony Space this Saturday. The Boston Globe describes his performances as “joyous” and Billboard calls him a “rock star for little language learners.” The Grammy-winning artist’s high-energy songs are a perfect way to get kids jumping high and singing along with him while learning something new and exciting. (Saturday)
Photo: symphonyspace.org
-
Sun-Earth Day at The American Museum of Natural History
Do you know why Earth is the perfect home for all humans? Do you know how life emerged on Earth billions of years ago? The American Museum of Natural History will present the family-friendly Sun-Earth Day this Saturday. Families with children of all ages are invited to learn about the relationship between the Sun and the Earth. There will be scientists there to explain everything in detail and offer tons of mind-blowing, interesting facts about our planet. (Saturday)
Photo: space.wikia.com
-
Food is Culture: Japanese Quick Pickles with Hiroko Shimbo at The Museum of Food and Drink
Children ages 8 through 12 are invited to Brookyn’s Museum of Food and Drink this Saturday for a cooking workshop! Chef-instructor and cookbook author Hiroko Shimbo will teach participants about fermentation by making Japanese quick pickles and rice balls. Doors open at 9:30am; program begins at 10am. (Saturday)
Photo: otakufood.com
-
The Paper Bag Players: “Trip to the Moon” at The Jewish Museum
From the acclaimed theater troupe, The Paper Bag Players, comes the hilarious, new production, “Trip to the Moon.” The group’s blend of memorable characters and cardboard and paper sets will delight kids ages 3 through 8. Get lost in their world of funny dancing and creative stories at The Jewish Museum. (Sunday)
Photo: thejewishmuseum.org
-
“X: or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation” at New Victory Theater
Beginning this Friday, The Acting Company will present “X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation” at the New Victory Theater. This two-hour play will explore the similarities between the assassinations of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar and Malcolm X. The dramas will be presented in repertory and will feature the same cast of talented actors. Teens and adults will find this production riveting. Please note: The age recommendation for this play is 13 and up. It contains strong language, adult themes, stylized violence, and other elements not suitable for young children. (Friday-Saturday)
Photo: theactingcompany.org
-
“946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips” at St. Anne's Warehouse
Ages 10 and up are invited to Brooklyn’s St. Ann’s Warehouse to see “946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips.” Set during World War II and D-Day, and adapted and directed by Emma Rice and Michael Morpurgo, award-winning author of War Horse, this performance is sure to incite hope, love, and celebration. Tickets start at $35. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: stannswarehouse.org