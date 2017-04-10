Weekend Planner: The Best Events Happening This Weekend (April 14-16)
New York International Auto Show at The Javits Center + Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival + Kids Easter Celebration at Grand Central Terminal
-
Immersive Dome Experience: The Jelly Dome at the American Museum of Natural History
Ever wanted to experience a day in the life of a jellyfish? Then now is the time! Learn about their unique environments and some of the qualities that make them who they are. Immerse yourself in the world of jellyfish, see what they see, and learn how they are able to thrive regardless of the conditions. This experience will run from April 10-May 26 and is free with the price of museum admission. (Through Friday, May 26)
Photo: amnh.org
-
Tilt Kids Festival: The 7 Fingers' "Cuisine & Confessions" at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
The 7 Fingers brings to you its latest masterpiece “Cuisine & Confessions,” a combination of food and circus fun. Acrobats, music, food, kitchen appliances, and choreography all come together to give you a wonderful experience! The show is open to all ages, and is sure to be colorful and a lot of fun. Tickets start at $45. (Tuesday-Sunday)
Photo: tiltkidsfestival.org
-
Green Meadows Farm Easter Egg Hunt Weekend at Aviator Sports and Events Center
Celebrate Easter at Green Meadows Farm as they host their annual Easter Egg Hunt Weekend! Easter egg hunts are the best part of being a kid on Easter–it’s an enjoyable and tasty experience! However, Green Meadows Farm offers more than just an Easter egg hunt for the kiddos, they also have a wide range of family-friendly activities including photos with Whiskers, hayrides, cow milking, and more! Plus, this year they have added something new to the mix–a fun house! Admission is $9; extra fees apply for pony rides, animal feed, and Easter baskets. (Thursday-Monday, April 17)
Photo: aviatorsports.com
-
New York International Auto Show at The Javits Center
North America’s oldest and largest auto show is back this year at the Javits Center and will be showing off the best of 2017’s automotive trends. Over 1,000 vehicles, as well as cutting-edge designs and amazing innovations from automakers all over the world, will be found throughout the convention’s four floors from April 14-23. Many nearby parking facilities and convenient mass transit systems make it easy to attend from anywhere in the tri-state area. This event is great for car lovers of all ages, so don’t miss out! Purchase your tickets online or at the door. Tickets are $17 for adults and $7 for children. (Beginning Friday)
Photo: autoshowny.com
-
Family Fridays: "Ready, SET, Go!" at The National Museum of Mathematics
Ages 8 and up can spend this Friday evening playing SET at the National Museum of Mathematics! Liz McMahon, Gary Gordon, Hannah Gordon and Rebecca Gordon, the authors of The Joy of SET, will teach participants the game’s mathematical strategies and explain how math plays a significant role in this seemingly simple card game. This event is free. (Friday)
Photo: momath.org
-
Barnyard Egg Hunt at Queens County Farm Museum
Families with children ages 2 through 12 are invited to the Queens County Farm Museum this Saturday for its annual Barnyard Egg Hunt! Search for eggs during on-going hunts, meet Whiskers the Bunny, play egg-themed games, take a hayride, and visit the farm animals. Plus food vendors will be on site to curb everyone’s afternoon hunger. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance. Additional fees (cash only) will apply for food vendors, pony rides, and petting zoo. (Saturday)
Photo: queensfarm.org
-
TNF's Annual Easter Egg Hunt & Bunny Fun 2017 in Sakura Park
Think ‘N’ Fun NYC is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt in Sakura Park and all are invited! Participants will receive a bunny basket for collecting eggs and be treated to light snacks, a hand or cheek painting stamp, and a photo op with the TNF Easter Bunny. Hunts will occur in four waves. Tickets start at $13. The rain date for this event is Sunday, April 16. (Saturday)
Photo: eventbrite.com
-
Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival
This Easter Sunday, the Easter Parade and Easter Bonnet Festival return to Fifth Avenue–an annual NYC tradition dating back to the 1870s! Parade viewers can watch the pageantry pass beginning at 49th street and ending at 57th Street. However, the area near St. Patrick’s Cathedral boasts the best viewing spots. This event is free. (Sunday)
Photo: Michael Tapp via flickr.com
-
Kids Easter Celebration at Grand Central Terminal
Celebrate Easter this year at Grand Central Terminal. Check out the Terminal’s Great Northern Food Hall for Easter egg dyeing and decorating and a hidden egg search. The eggs will be filled with saltwater taffy from the Brooklyn-based company Salty Road! Reservations are encouraged. This event is free. (Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
Skate with the Easter Bunny in Brooklyn Bridge Park
Head to Brooklyn Bridge Park this Sunday to skate with the Easter Bunny! All ages can roller skate along to today’s top hits and snap photos with the rink’s Skating Easter Bunny. Don’t forget to bring your camera! Skate rentals are available for a fee. Admission is $9 and will take place on a first-come, first-served basis. (Sunday)
Photo: facebook.com