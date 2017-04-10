Weekend Planner: The Best Events Happening This Weekend (April 14-16)

New York International Auto Show at The Javits Center

North America’s oldest and largest auto show is back this year at the Javits Center and will be showing off the best of 2017’s automotive trends. Over 1,000 vehicles, as well as cutting-edge designs and amazing innovations from automakers all over the world, will be found throughout the convention’s four floors from April 14-23. Many nearby parking facilities and convenient mass transit systems make it easy to attend from anywhere in the tri-state area. This event is great for car lovers of all ages, so don’t miss out! Purchase your tickets online or at the door. Tickets are $17 for adults and $7 for children. (Beginning Friday)



Photo: autoshowny.com