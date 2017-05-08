Weekend Planner: The Best Events For Families (May 12-14)

Make Your Own Pizza Day at The Old Stone House (Brooklyn)

The Old Stone House is firing up its new pizza oven this Saturday! Families with children of all ages are welcome to create their own pizza outdoors. The oven will be fired up at 9am and baking will begin at approximately noon. Profits made from this event will benefit the Old Stone House Oven Fund. Event will be held outside; please dress appropriately for the weather and wear close-toed shoes. (Saturday)



Photo: theoldstonehouse.org