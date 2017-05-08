Weekend Planner: The Best Events For Families (May 12-14)
Drone Takeover at Intrepid + Mother’s Day Garden Party at NYBG + Pizza-making at Old Stone House
-
“Drones: Is The Sky The Limit?” at The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum
From May 10-December 3, stop by the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum to explore the history of drone technology through a collection of historical artifacts, model airplanes, rare videos, and, of course, actual drones. From the earliest unmanned flying machines to todays more advanced systems, visitors will be captivated by the history of this incredible technology. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: intrepidmuseum.og
-
Mother’s Day Weekend Garden Party at The New York Botanical Garden
Celebrate Mother’s Day in a beautiful natural setting during the New York Botanical Garden’s annual Mother’s Day Weekend Garden Party. Enjoy live music, games, garden tours and walks, picnicking, crafts, a delicious brunch or supper (tickets sold separately) and more. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: nybg.org
-
Make Your Own Pizza Day at The Old Stone House (Brooklyn)
The Old Stone House is firing up its new pizza oven this Saturday! Families with children of all ages are welcome to create their own pizza outdoors. The oven will be fired up at 9am and baking will begin at approximately noon. Profits made from this event will benefit the Old Stone House Oven Fund. Event will be held outside; please dress appropriately for the weather and wear close-toed shoes. (Saturday)
Photo: theoldstonehouse.org
-
“E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” in Concert at Lincoln Center
Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece is brought to life again, and this time with the aid of the New York Philharmonic. Watch E.T. phone home at David Geffen Hall and experience the joy of this classic film. The film will be subtitled in English and all ages are welcome to attend. For ticket pricing, and seating, see website for more information. (Friday-Saturday)
Photo: nyphil.org
-
Catch The Cool: City Through My Senses at The Queens Museum
Join the Queens Museum for its annual Catch the Cool family festival this Saturday! Families with children of all ages are invited to this free drop-in event for a gallery hunt, live performances, bilingual storytime, photo ops in the photo booth, a kid’s yoga session, and more. Plus, museum admission will be free all day! (Saturday)
Photo: queensmuseum.org
-
Go Fish! Festival in Wagner Park
Gather in Wagner Park this Saturday for a fishing festival! All ages are welcome to participate in catch-and-release fishing sessions led by master anglers. Visitors can learn about the Hudson River’s marine life and catch their own fish using barbless hooks. The day’s festivities will also include an arts and crafts workshop, a bird-watching class, and a special performance by Arm-of-the-Sea Theater. All equipment including rods, reels, bait, and binoculars will be provided. (Saturday)
Photo: bpcparks.org
-
New York Bike Jumble
Enter this bargain bonanza, where bicycles–and anything related to them–are for sale. New bikes, old bikes, helmets, accessories, and everything else will be up for grabs. So be sure to come out and fulfill your cycling needs! (Saturday)
Photo: nybikejumble.com
-
“Grug and the Rainbow” at New 42nd Street Studios
Based on the beloved picture book character imagined by Ted Prior, kids will love this heartwarming 40-minute play that incorporates whimsical puppetry and imaginative storytelling to tell a tale about an adorable creature born from the top of a burrawang tree with an insatiable taste for adventure. Every Saturday and Sunday from May 13-21, follow along with Grug and his friends–including Cara the carpet snake and Snoot the echidna–as they embark on a quest to capture Grug a rainbow of his very own. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: newvictory.org
-
Japan Day in Central Park
This Sunday, gather in the Bandshell Area at Central Park to celebrate the 11th annual Japan Day NYC. Start the day with a 4-mile mini-marathon and kids’ races, then enjoy a variety of tradition Japanese cuisine and family-friendly activities, as well as stage performances all day long. (Sunday)
Photo: japandaynyc.org
-
Mother’s Day at Wave Hill
A 28-acre oasis that overlooks the Palisades and the Hudson River, Wave Hill is a great place to spend a day celebrating mom. The garden and cultural center, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be offering guests a wide selection of activities throughout Mother’s Day weekend. Create fabric frames and lavender sachets as part of a family art project, attend a Mother’s Day brunch in the historic Armor Hall, go on a family nature walk, or simply browse the garden’s shop to admire handcrafted and sustainable gift offerings, produced by Wave Hill’s in-store vendor, Lovewild Design. (Sunday)
Photo: wavehill.org