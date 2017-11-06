Weekend Planner: The 10 Best Family-Friendly Events This Weekend (November 10-12)

"Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical" at The Palace Theatre

Get ready for the best day ever as families dive into the sea with Spongebob, Patrick, Sandy, and the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang as they head into the great white way in “Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical.” The show, based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, follows Spongebob and the rest of the Bikini Bottom crew as they face catastrophe in their undersea world. Just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage through the power of optimism. (Beginning Monday)



Photo: facebook.com