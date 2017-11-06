Weekend Planner: The 10 Best Family-Friendly Events This Weekend (November 10-12)
Gingerbread Lane at New York Hall of Science, My First Film Fest 2 at Lincoln Center, Broadway’s “The Lion King” Times Square Celebration, and more!
"Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical" at The Palace Theatre
Get ready for the best day ever as families dive into the sea with Spongebob, Patrick, Sandy, and the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang as they head into the great white way in “Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical.” The show, based on the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, follows Spongebob and the rest of the Bikini Bottom crew as they face catastrophe in their undersea world. Just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage through the power of optimism. (Beginning Monday)
Photo: facebook.com
Disney on Ice: "Dare to Dream" at The Barclays Center
What better way to see our favorite Disney characters than on ice? Catch Moana, Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel, and more stars on the rink at the Barclays Center from November 9th through 12th! The show, hosted by our favorite mouse couple Mickey and Minnie, will follow the Disney stories we all know and love. (Thursday-Sunday)
Photo: disneyonice.com
"Marmalade" At The New 42nd Street Studios
Swedish choreographer Claire Parsons invites audiences to enjoy the highly-skilled and gracefully displayed circus performance at the New 42nd Street Studios. Featuring jugglers, dancers, and a colorful show, your children will be awestruck by this amazing show running between November 10th and 19th. Tickets and showtimes available online now! (Beginning Friday)
Photo: Mats Asman via claireparsons.com
My First Film Fest 2 at The Film Society of Lincoln Center
Join the Film Society of Lincoln Center for My First Film Fest 2, a film festival for children that is designed to introduce younger audiences to the joy and wonder of movies. The program will feature 12 movie screenings, giveaways, and goodie bags. Kids will be treated to screenings of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Gold Rush,” “Princess Mononoke,” “I Kill Giants,” and several international selections. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: filmlinc.org
Gingerbread Lane at The New York Hall of Science
Gingerbread Lane, the incredible, edible village of gingerbread houses, will return to the New York Hall of Science this Saturday for the duration of the holiday season! This holiday creation was planned, built, and crafted by chef Jon Lovitch whose last four villages won the Guinness World Record for “largest gingerbread village.” Check out this year’s tasty creations which will once again vie for the world record title. Visitors can also participate in Gingerbread Lane House-Building workshops on select dates. (Beginning Saturday)
Photo: facebook.com
"The Secret Life of Suitcases" at Lincoln Center
Join Lincoln Center on November 11, 18, or 19 for an immersive play that takes you and your little ones on the adventure of a lifetime! Follow along as Larry, an office worker who likes organization like no one else, gets his life turned upside down when a flying suitcase arrives at his door. Discover the joy of coming home again with Larry as he embarks on a journey beyond his wildest imagination. (Beginning Saturday)
Photo: secretsuitcases.com
11th Annual Brooklyn Children's Book Fair at The Brooklyn Museum
Meet your favorite local authors and illustrators at the eleventh annual Brooklyn Children’s Book Fair at the Brooklyn Museum. The fair will feature a variety of storybooks, picture books, graphic novels, and books for young adults. More than 50 Brooklyn authors and illustrators will read their books in the museum’s Rubin Pavilion. In addition to meet-and-greet sessions, there will also be hands-on arts and crafts and fun photo opportunities for kids. (Saturday)
Illustration: Isabel Roxas from "Let Me Finish" by Minh Le
Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: "Everybody Loves Pirates" at Symphony Space
On November 11, enjoy the puppet show that’ll knock your socks off at Symphony Space. Visiting from Maine, revel in The Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers’ newest show, “Everybody Loves Pirates.” Follow Lucy and her pal Little Chucky as they search for treasure and meet some odd pirates along the way. Embrace the aquamarine theme as Lucy and Chucky get help from their water pals, superhero Lobster Boy, his sidekick Crabby, and a sea monkey. (Saturday)
Photo: symphonyspace.org
Broadway's "The Lion King" Times Square Celebration
Broadway’s “The Lion King” is celebrating its 20th anniversary and you’re invited to party with them in Times Square! This Sunday, join the musical’s cast for a meet & greet, giveaways, photo ops, a virtual reality experience, and instructor-led drumming circle workshops. You can also enter for a chance to win tickets to the production’s free anniversary performance on Wednesday, November 15. (Sunday)
Photo: lionking.com
Modigliani Family Day at The Jewish Museum
Head to The Jewish Museum this Sunday for Modigliani Family Day. In celebration of the museum’s newest exhibit, “Modigliani Unmasked,” ages 3 and up can participate in an afternoon of family-friendly activities. Festivities include art-making workshops, spotlight tours, and a concert from JoJo & The Pinecones. (Sunday)
Photo: thejewishmuseum.org