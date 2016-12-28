Weekend Planner: Ring In The New Year With These Great Events (December 30-January 1)
Kwanzaa Celebrations Around NYC + New Year’s Eve Fireworks in Brooklyn + 3rd Annual Coney Island New Year’s Eve Celebration
Re-Make the Holidays at New York Hall of Science
Learn how to re-purpose recyclable materials by transforming them into artistic treasures for the holiday season at Re-Make the Holidays at the New York Hall of Science. With each of the four days focusing on a different recyclable material, grown-ups and kids can learn how to sew small stuffed animals, create jewelry from plastic, transform toilet paper into ornaments and cars, and turn aluminum and bottle caps into wonderful works of art. Families will also learn how to protect the environment through insightful workshops, demos, and art installations. (Friday)
Kwanzaa 2016: Songs for the Soul at American Museum of Natural History
This year marks the 38th annual Kwanzaa celebration at the American Museum of Natural History. This “Songs for the Soul” celebration will be highlighted by a performance by season two American Idol winner, Ruben Studdard. There will also be special activities, a performance by the students of the Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music, an international marketplace, and special Kwanzaa foods to celebrate the holiday. Hosted by Dr. Linda H. Humes. (Friday-Saturday)
New Year’s Eve Activities at Children’s Museum of Manhattan
The Children’s Museum of Manhattan is saying farewell to 2016 with New Year’s activities for kids of all ages. Visitors can decorate hats and and glasses, make a noisemaker, march in a parade, watch “the ball” drop, and dance the year away during a kiddie dance party with DJ Chela. (Friday-Saturday)
3rd Annual Coney Island New Year’s Eve Celebration
Ring in 2017 on Coney Island! There will be free rides on Deno’s Wonder Wheel, the Thunderbolt, and the B & B Carousel (weather permitting), ice skating at Abe Stark Rink (6-10pm), fireworks, and live music and performances. To insure a good time is had by all, the New York Aquarium will be open late. (Saturday)
NYRR Midnight Run at Central Park
Sprint into the new year with the NYRR Midnight Run! This four-miler will begin when the clock strikes midnight, and participants will be treated to a spectacular fireworks display. Starting at 10pm, there will be DJs, neon face painting, strobe lights, and fun photo ops in the park’s Rumsey Playfield. (Saturday)
New Year's Eve at Madame Tussauds
Ring in 2017 with your favorite celebrities! Madame Tussauds is hosting a star-studded New Year’s Eve bash—and the whole family is invited! Families can enjoy the 4D Cinema, a live DJ, passed hors d’ oeuvres, themed experiences such as the Marvel Superhero exhibit, and those old enough can sip on adult beverages. Families, who are willing to pay a little extra, can watch the ball drop from a warm viewing gallery. Now, the family can say they partied with the stars! (Saturday)
Kwanzaa Celebration: Regeneration Night at The Apollo Theater
Celebrate Kwanzaa at The Apollo! This year, The Apollo’s annual Kwanzaa celebration features Abdel Salaam’s Forces of Nature Dance Theatre, a New York dance company, and other special guest performances. Honoring the principles of Kwanzaa—family, community, and culture—and celebrating the 35th anniversary of Forces of Nature, these electrifying performances will create an unforgettable holiday experience for the entire family. (Saturday)
New Year's Eve at Ripley's Believe It Or Not
Usher in the New Year with a bang at Ripley’s! With a DJ spinning the best and latest dance music, face painting by SillyCheeks, over 500 unique artifacts on view, and just a half block from the Times Square Ball Drop, the entire family is sure to ring in the New Year with a blast! This unforgettable experience also includes party favors, passed hors d’ oeuvres, and adult spirits. Ticket required. (Saturday)
New Year's Eve Fireworks at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn
Are you still looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? This year, ring in the New Year by viewing a spectacular firework display at Prospect Park, and help kickoff the Park’s 150th anniversary! The festive celebration includes live performances and tasty hot chocolate that will help keep the family warm into the New Year. Don’t forget your blanket! Registration required. (Saturday)
Early Morning Bird Walk: Bring in the New Year with Birds in Prospect Park
Kickoff your New Year by exploring the fascinating birds of Prospect Park! On New Year’s Day, the Brooklyn Bird Club is hosting a tour of the Park’s nature trails and sharing interesting tales of the ducks who call the Park home during the cold weather months while visitors admire their beautiful plumage. This experience is sure to delight the birdwatchers in the family! (Sunday)
