Weekend Planner: Fun Events For The Family To Enjoy This Weekend (June 9-11)

Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island

The Roaring ’20s Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island has become an annual destination for New Yorkers young and old to dress up and have some good ole’ fashioned fun. Wear your best flapper-style outfits, bring some snacks for a lawn picnic, and take the ferry to be transported to another time. Once again this year, Michael Arenella and His Dreamland Orchestra will delight guests with big band dance numbers, joining an array of other performers throughout the weekend. This all-ages, family-friendly event will have plenty of entertainment options for everyone, including Kidland, which features carnival games and prizes for junior “flappers and flapperettes,” dance lessons, a paper moon photo booth, an antique car exhibit, vintage clothing and gift vendors, ’20s-era inspired food and drinks, and more.



Photo: jazzagelawnparty.com