Weekend Planner: Fun Events For The Family To Enjoy This Weekend (June 9-11)
Jazz Age Lawn Party + Billion Bubble Party + Big Apple Barbecue
-
Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island
The Roaring ’20s Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governors Island has become an annual destination for New Yorkers young and old to dress up and have some good ole’ fashioned fun. Wear your best flapper-style outfits, bring some snacks for a lawn picnic, and take the ferry to be transported to another time. Once again this year, Michael Arenella and His Dreamland Orchestra will delight guests with big band dance numbers, joining an array of other performers throughout the weekend. This all-ages, family-friendly event will have plenty of entertainment options for everyone, including Kidland, which features carnival games and prizes for junior “flappers and flapperettes,” dance lessons, a paper moon photo booth, an antique car exhibit, vintage clothing and gift vendors, ’20s-era inspired food and drinks, and more.
Photo: jazzagelawnparty.com
-
Billion Bubble Party in Washington Square Park
Join thousands of others in Washington Square Park this Sunday for the Billion Bubble Party! All ages are invited to bring bubble toys, bubble generators, and bubble solution to this epic bubble battle. Participants should meet at the park’s fountain.
Photo: facebook.com
-
Big Apple Barbecue 2017 in Madison Square Park
Rustle up the kids and head over to Madison Square Park for some mouthwatering BBQ! The Big Apple Barbecue Block Party is a two-day food fest where visitors can sample barbecue ribs, brisket, sausage, and more from the best pitmasters in the US. The block party will also include cooking seminars with nationally renowned chefs, plus live music by National Reserve, Emily Wolfe, Cris Jacobs, Walker Lukens, and others.
Photo: Instagram @bigapplebbq
-
LIC Bike Parade in Socrates Sculpture Park
Take part in or simply watch and enjoy a parade of festive bikes and floats in the celebration of this healthy way of transportation. Departing at 2pm. and traveling from Socrates Sculpture Park to Queensbridge Park, this bike-extravaganza is sure to add color to the streets. Before the parade departs, workshops, and classes will be held in the park.
Photo: socratessculpturepark.org
-
“Bring The Cool” Family Festival at The Brooklyn Museum
This Saturday, cool off at the Brooklyn Museum during its “Bring the Cool” Family Festival! The afternoon’s activities will include telescope making, seedling planting, a poetry wall, a gallery scavenger hunt, family tours, live performances and music, a family photo booth, and more. Hosted in partnership with Cool Culture and P.S. 1 Elementary School.
Photo: brooklynmuseum.org
-
Harlem Night Song at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
Join the National Dance Institute’s 2017 event of the year at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts! Directed by Bianca Johnson, Harlem Night Song brings together 200 dancers from New York City public schools to celebrate the rich culture of music and history of Harlem. Performances include works by well known artists Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Florence Mills, and more. Students and faculty from the Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Education Department will join the dancers as they stomp at the Savoy, salute the Harlem Hellfighters, cheer for Joe Louis, and shuffle along at the Hoofer’s Club. Tickets are available at nationaldance.org.
Photo: nationaldance.org
-
Party on Wheels at New York Transit Museum
Join the museum for a Party on Wheels as the Lo-V subway cars turn 100 years old. Activities include breakfast, cake, crafts, dancing, a photo booth, face painting, model trains and rides on the Lo-V subway cars. Proceeds will benefit the Transit Museums education programs. Ticket prices vary and family and VIP packs are available. For more information, visit nytransitmuseum.org.
Photo: nytransitmuseum.org
-
The Great Randall's Island Treasure Hunt
Explore the park and learn how to use a map and compass during The Great Randall’s Island Treasure Hunt. The event is offered in partnership with Hudson Valley Orienteering. There will be an orienteering course for children as well as adults. Arts, crafts, light refreshments, and treasure will be provided for all participants.
Photo: randallsisland.org
-
8th Annual Riverdale RiverFest at College of Mount Saint Vincent
Come to the 8th annual RiverFest at the College of Mount Saint Vincent for family fun and festivities! RiverFest 2017 features a pet adoption center, arts and crafts, bounce castles, medieval village and battle demonstrations, and more. The festival is free and boat rides are available for purchase.
Photo: Facebook
-
Cirkus Cirkör: Limits at BAM
Watch as five acrobats of Cirkus Cirkör soar through obstacles, flying from fence to fence and climbing walls to cross borders. “Limits” envisions a world with no boundaries separating one another. Ticket prices vary, see website for details.
Photo: bam.org
-
“Maker, Maker” Exhibit at CMA
Children’s Museum of the Arts presents “Maker, Maker,” a series of art that explores the D.I.Y. Maker culture. The exhibition curated by Paul Laster and Renée Riccardo look at the changing relationship between fine art and craft. The exhibition features handmade works by 10 contemporary artists and teams whose works are made from a wide range of materials from ceramics to woodworking and more.
Photo: cmany.org