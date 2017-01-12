Weekend Planner: Everything Worth Doing This Weekend (January 13-15)
MLK Jr. Celebration at The Brooklyn Children’s Museum + Black Comic Book Festival at Schomburg Center + Michael and the Rockness Monsters at Symphony Space, and more!
Friday Afternoon Movie: “The BFG” at Aguilar Library in East Harlem
Spend the afternoon with the family enjoying a film adaption of The BFG, Roald Dahl’s cherished novel. The BFG is about the friendship between an orphan, Sophie, and a big friendly giant who go on a fantasy journey exploring Giant Country, collecting dreams, and trying to get rid of the bad giants who pose a harm to children. This movie is sure to take the family on a magical adventure! (Friday)
Photo: nypl.org
5th Annual Black Comic Book Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Learn all about the rich history of black comic book artists and their work at the 5th Annual Black Comic Book Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. This fest will feature film screenings, panel discussions, arts and crafts workshops for kids, and much more. Expect an action-packed day! Pre-registration is required. (Friday-Saturday)
Photo: eventbrite.com
Michael and the Rockness Monsters at Symphony Space
Michael and the Rockness Monsters will perform this Saturday at Symphony Space! The band, founded by Preschool of Rock founder Michael Napolitano, released their first single, “Pirate,” in the summer of 2015 on Sirius XM’s Kids Place Live, and it’s been a favorite of fans ever since. This show will feature special guest Sonia De Los Santos. (Saturday)
Photo: symphonyspace.org
“Argus” at Clark Studio Theater at Lincoln Center
Australia’s Dead Puppet Society will bring its production of “Argus” to Lincoln Center on Saturday. Using only the actors’ hands and household objects, “Argus” tells the story of a tiny creature trying to find a place to call home in a world where he doesn’t belong. Recommended for ages 6 and up, this hour-long theatrical performance is a winter must-see. (Saturday)
Photo: family.lincolncenter.org
Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Rooster at The Bronx Museum
All ages are invited to usher in the year of the rooster at the Bronx Museum! In conjunction with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, the museum’s celebration will feature authentic music, costumed folk dances, paper cutting and calligraphy workshops, and a lion dance. (Saturday)
Photo: bronxmuseum.org
Google CS First Club: Gizmos and Gadgets! at Washington Heights Library
Express yourself through coding! Imaginative little ones can learn how to code their story at this STEAM course offered through the library’s coding club. Future coders can also test out various Makey Makey projects and play with the library’s Tablets for Kids. (Saturday)
Photo: cs-first.com
Rolie Polie Guacamole “Live On The Fourth Of July” Album Release Party At ShapeShifter Lab
Popular kid’s band Rolie Polie Guacamole will be celebrating the release of their sixth album, Live on the Fourth of July, with a great party in Brooklyn. The critically acclaimed band has toured all over the country, doing over 1,500 shows! (Saturday)
Photo: facebook.com
“Band Together In Love Concert” at the Angel Orensanz Foundation
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, families who want to spend the day together can enjoy a family-friendly concert featuring The Shul of New York’s Adam Feder, The Shul Band with surprise guests, the renowned Villalobos Brothers, and The Jewish Journey Project’s RUACH Squad. There will also be a silent auction. This electrifying evening of contemporary Klezmer, Mexican fiddling, and contemporary Jewish folk music is sure to fill the family’s heart with love. (Saturday)
Photo: theshulofnewyork.org
Finding Your Way in Van Cortlandt Park
If you were lost in the wilderness, could you find your way home? Find out at this educational day out in Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx. With the Urban Park Rangers, learn basic navigational skills such as how to use a compass, as well as Native American navigational skills, too. (Sunday)
Photo: Steven Pisano/Flickr
MLK Jr. I Have a Dream Celebration at The Brooklyn Children’s Museum
Honor the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Brooklyn Children’s Museum’s I Have a Dream Celebration. This two-day event will explore the life and times of the Civil Rights activist through arts and crafts, film, storytelling, and music. All ages can make protest posters and peace postcards and watch a live performance by the Brooklyn United Marching Band. Runs through Monday, January 16. (Sunday)
Photo: brooklynkids.org