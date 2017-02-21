Weekend Planner: Everything Worth Doing This Weekend (February 24-26)

The New York International Children's Film Festival

The New York International Children’s Film Festival is here and it’s better and bigger than ever. Often unrecognized, yet incredibly talented and extraordinary filmmakers from all over the globe will be presenting their films from February 24–March 19 in theaters throughout the city. Kids will discover the magic of filmmaking as the New York International Children’s Film Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with a remarkable line-up featuring not one, but three 2017 Academy Award-nominated films: “My Life as A Zucchini,” “Revolting Rhymes,” and “Your Name.” Your kids will have the time of their lives! (Friday-Sunday)



Photo: nyicff.org