Weekend Planner: Everything Worth Doing This Weekend (February 24-26)
New York International Children’s Film Festival + New York Public Library’s Family Benefit + Last Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Performances
-
The New York International Children's Film Festival
The New York International Children’s Film Festival is here and it’s better and bigger than ever. Often unrecognized, yet incredibly talented and extraordinary filmmakers from all over the globe will be presenting their films from February 24–March 19 in theaters throughout the city. Kids will discover the magic of filmmaking as the New York International Children’s Film Festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with a remarkable line-up featuring not one, but three 2017 Academy Award-nominated films: “My Life as A Zucchini,” “Revolting Rhymes,” and “Your Name.” Your kids will have the time of their lives! (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: nyicff.org
-
STEVENSTEVEN's Album Release Show At Brooklyn Bowl
Celebrate the release of STEVENSTEVEN's new album, "Foreverywhere," with an exclusive show at Brooklyn Bowl this weekend. Steve Burns from "Blue's Clues" and Steven Drozd from The Flaming Lips will be performing songs off of "Foreverywhere," which drops on Friday and is the perfect combination of rock 'n' roll music and kid-friendly lyrics that families will surely love listening to together. (Sunday)
Photo: stevensteven.com
-
Teknopolis 2017 at BAM
Technology will take over the Brooklyn Academy of Music during the first Teknopolis exhibition! Ages 6 and up can explore three floors of interactive exhibits that will bridge the arts and digital media. Featured installations include a Virtual Adventure Room, the Pop ‘N Lock Dance Machine, the XYZT Abstract Landscapes exhibit, and more. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: bam.org
-
The New York Public Library's Family Benefit at The Stephen A. Schwarzman Building
Join the New York Public Library for its annual Family Benefit at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building. Astor Hall will be transformed into a jungle that will feature activities for ages 12 and under. Festivities include readings, arts and crafts, science lessons, food, and more! Proceeds will benefit the system’s 88 neighborhood libraries. (Sunday)
Photo: nypl.org
-
The Gustafer Yellowgold Show at Symphony Space
This Saturday, Symphony Space invites all to enjoy live music and the original animation of Gustafer Yellowgold, created by Grammy nominated artist, Morgan Taylor. Experience a multimedia performance that blends together live music, colored-pencil animations, and storytelling.
Photo: symphonyspace.org
-
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents: “Out Of This World” at Barclays Center
Say goodbye to the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Barclays Center. Beginning this Thursday, the greatest show on earth will present its final show “Out of this World.” The show will transport audiences to the future during this space-aged, intergalactic adventure. Featuring the best clowns, acrobats, animals, and aerialists in the galaxy, this circus spectacular is not to be missed.
Photo: miaminewtimes.com
-
Kids Week at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
The Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum is presenting kids in winter break an awesome week of educational programs involving different kinds of interactive games. Kids will explore this year’s theme of the science and art as they play edge-cutting digital games, design their own games using their imagination, view interactive displays and demonstrations and meet some special guests throughout the week. Every day kids can meet with real scientists and authors and talk to them about their journeys and accomplishments in their specific fields and learn from their experiences. (Friday-Saturday)
Photo: intrepidmuseum.org
-
“The Little Mermaid: The Musical” at The Players Theatre
Enjoy this classic tale, in musical form, brought to you by Michael Sgouros and Brenda Bell. The little mermaid learns about life as she leaves the sea, journeys to land, and falls in love with a prince. Each ticket includes access to a workshop, which is given one hour prior to the show. This show has various showing times, dates, and ticket prices, so please see website for further details. (Sunday)
Photo: theplayerstheatre.com
-
The Beauty of Ballet at Queens Theatre
Venture into the world of ballet for one afternoon and learn how and why ballerinas are able to dance, twirl, and jump the way that they do. In this intro to ballet there will be students from The School of American Ballet, as well as faculty member Katrina Killian, on site to perform. Enjoy live demonstrations from “Swan Lake,” “Sleeping Beauty,” and “The Nutcracker.” This show is recommended for ages 4 and up; please RSVP by contacting box office. (Sunday)
Photo: queenstheatre.org
-
Leonardo and Luca: Using Art to Understand Mathematics at the National Museum of Mathematics
Dutch artist, Rinus Roelofs will be on sight to explain and explore the similarities between math and art. Participants will have a hands-on experience creating a Leonardo styled polyhedral model, and learn about a time long ago, when da Vinci and Luca Pacioli sought to understand the connections between math and art. This event is best suitable for children ages 10 and up. (Sunday)
Photo: momath.org