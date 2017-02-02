Weekend Planner: Everything Worth Doing This Week (February 3-5)
NYC Lunar New Year Parade, Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, The Okee Dokee Brothers at Lincoln Center, and more!
Chinese New Year Spectacular III at Carnegie Hall
Jiaxin Tian returns to Carnegie Hall to ring in the year of the Rooster, where she will perform alongside–for the first time–Deni Bonet, Hu Xiaoqing, Ray Hornblower III, and the Camerata New York Trio. (Friday)
Photo: carnegiehall.org
“Science Fiction, Science Future” Exhibit at New York Hall of Science
Visit the New York Hall of Science from February 4-April 30, for an exhibit exploring the world of Science Fiction and how it may lead the future. Visitors will get deeper into this world with hands-on exhibits including: robots, augmented reality, and holograms. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: nysci.org
“Weather or Not, That is the Question” Exhibit at the Children’s Museum of the Arts
This Thursday, the Children’s Museum of the Arts will unveil its new exhibit “Weather or Not, That is the Question.” The exhibit will explore our fascination with the weather and meteorological phenomena such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, and tsunamis. Featured artists include Suzanne Anker, Kim Abeles, Virginia Wagner, Sandy Gellis, and Matthew Albanese. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: cmany.org
Family Concert: Who Is Louis Armstrong? at Lincoln Performing Arts Center
Take a walk down memory lane and learn about jazz legend Louis Armstrong. Hosted by Catherine Russell, a gifted orator and master vocalist, as she shares stories, recordings, and live music, about the late musician. Learn about Armstrong’s lessons on improvisation, his love of music, and self-expression. The performance will also feature an all-star band, and Anthony Hervey, an up and coming trumpeter. Showings at 1pm and 3pm. (Saturday)
Photo: kids.lincolncenter.org
Billy Kelly's Family Comedy Show at The Striker in Murray Hill
Come and enjoy Grammy-nominated family entertainer Billy Kelly’s squeaky-clean comedy at the Strikers. Bring your friends and family, especially the kids, since the world needs more joy and laughter! (Saturday)
Photo: thepit-nyc.com
The Okee Dokee Brothers at Lincoln Center
The Grammy-award winning Okee Dokee Brothers will bring their special blend of witty American folk music to Lincoln Center. Their contagious passion for the great outdoors is at the heart of their music–after the show, you’ll want to get outside! (Saturday)
Photo: kids.lincolncenter.org
Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
Dinosaurs are arriving in New York this weekend! All the way from Sydney, Australia, the lifelike dinosaur puppet show Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live animates relics reminiscent of “Jurassic Park” characters onstage. The impressive and convincing puppets take three to six months to construct and are sure to excite and educate any little paleontologist at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: nyuskirball.org
Lunar New Year Festival: Year of the Rooster at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Honor the Chinese Lunar New Year this Sunday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art! Families with children of all ages are in for a lively day of arts and crafts, live performances, music, storytimes, and more. Participating organizations include the Korea Society, SIUNIVERSE MEDIA, and the China Youth Orchestra. Fest-goers should be sure to check out the Sesame Street puppeteers’ performance with Alan Muraoka, the Chinese tea ceremony, Chinese opera mask-making with the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, the New Year parade with the Chinese Center on Long Island Lion Troupe, and the hand-pulled noodle demo with Chef Zhang of Noodle Q. (Sunday)
Photo: metmuseum.org
Thalia Kids’ Book Club: An Afternoon with Hervé Tullet at Symphony Space
Families with children ages 5 to 10 are invited to Symphony Space this Sunday for a Thalia Kid’s Book Club conversation with children’s book author and illustrator Hervé Tullet. The author of “Press Here” and “Let’s Play,” Tullet will be joined by his friend and fellow illustrator Chris Raschka. This event will also feature a creative writing project and a book signing. (Sunday)
Photo: Alvintrusty/Symphony Space
18th Annual New York City Lunar New Year Parade & Festival
Celebrate the lunar new year in style in Chinatown. This 18-year tradition will take you on a journey many others have explored before. If you don’t want to miss out on street vendors, music, and a general joyous and colorful celebration, then be sure to join the fun of the year of the Rooster. Parade begins at 1pm. (Sunday)
Photo: betterchinatown.com