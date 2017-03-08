Weekend Planner: Everything Parents Need To Do This Weekend (March 10-12)
“The Way Back Home” at New 42nd Street Studios, Purim Carnival at 92Y, Saint Patrick’s Open Day at Irish Arts Center, and more!
-
The Big Apple Comic Con at Penn Plaza
If comic books and superheroes are your thing, then be sure not to miss this event. Big Apple Comic Con is bringing in some of the biggest comic book names, and of course–Stan “The Man” Lee. Actors from the movie “Daredevil,” Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader from Star Wars: Rogue One), and many more famous faces will be out and about. A special screening of “Comix: Beyond the Comic Book Pages,” will be shown, along with lots of cosplay. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: nycbm.com
-
“The Way Back Home” at the New 42nd Street Studios
Beginning this Friday, Teater Refleksion and Branar Téatar will present “The Way Back Home” at the New 42nd Street Studios (a New Victory Theater production). Based on the book by Oliver Jeffers, this show tells the story of a boy’s unintended journey to the moon and the adventures he has on his way back home. Recommended for ages 3 to 5, this musical puppet production will delight your intrepid young explorers! (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: newvictory.org
-
Camp Fairs In Brooklyn
What is your child doing this summer? New York Family’s Camp Fairs, presented in partnership with the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey, are your best resource to discover a wide array of day camps and sleepaway camps. Join us on March 12 in Cobble Hill!
-
Danny Weinkauf and His Red Pants Band at Symphony Space
This Saturday, Grammy winner and long-time bassist for They Might Be Giants, Danny Weinkauf, will play songs from his first solo children’s music album, No School Today at Symphony Space. With 16 memorable tracks written for both children and adults, No School Today covers topics from marsupials to voting rights, spelling bees to the four food groups, and even a song about archaeology. (Saturday)
Photo: symphonyspace.org
-
Step Afrika! at Lincoln Center
Learn about the art of stepping at this event brought to you by Lincoln Center Kids. This one-hour show will showcase the origins of the dance, taking it back to South Africa where it began among as a form of protest. “Step Afrika!” will take you and yours on a wonderful journey as they bring to life dance and culture. (Saturday)
Photo: lincolncenter.org
-
Cat Camp at the Metropolitan Pavilion
Calling all cat-lovers! Take part in the city’s first feline-focused conference and adoption extravaganza! This event is purrfect for cat lovers, as it will bring you all together under one roof to celebrate all things cats and to discuss some of the most important and challenging problems facing cats today. At Cat Camp you can shop at different cat-focused vendors, learn about cats through discussion panels, and maybe even adopt a new cat into your family. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: catcampnyc.com
-
The Pop Ups at The Jewish Museum
The Grammy-nominated duo The Pop Ups will play their high-energy tunes during this hour-long show at The Jewish Museum! Featuring their electro-pop hits such as “Costume Party,” this multimedia performance will be filled with puppets, glitter, live drawing, and more. (Sunday)
Photo: thejewishmuseum.org
-
Purim Carnival at 92Y
Join the 92nd Street Y for its annual Purim Carnival this Sunday! All ages are welcome to enjoy an afternoon of arts and crafts, games, gymnastics, and performances by Joanie Leeds and others. Cotton candy will be served in the lobby. (Sunday)
Photo: 92y.org
-
Annual Saint Patrick's Open Day at The Irish Arts Center
Those seeking a kid-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration can explore and engage with Irish culture at the Irish Arts Center’s annual St. Patrick’s Open Day. Children of all ages are invited to the Center where they’ll learn to play the tin whistle, speak Gaelic with the Center’s instructors, learn about the Irish diaspora through stories from the Queens Irish Oral History Project, get their faces painted, dance with the Niall O’ Leary School of Irish Dance, and make Irish Soda Bread. (Sunday)
Photo: kidzcentralstation.com
-
House Party: Moonwalk at BRIC House
Join the staff at BRIC for an inclusive program inspired by astronauts and the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, that will encourage kids to be creative! Your smooth dancing little one will have a blast moving back and forth through time and space at the all-ages Moonwalk House Party. Plus, there will be a multitude of other participatory activities such as a scavenger hunt, art-making activities, cosmic ice-cream tasting, and much more! Your kids will definitely have a blast! (Saturday)
Photo: bricartsmedia.org
-
The New York Historical Society Presents: “Saving Washington”
The New York Historical Society presents “Saving Washington,” an exhibit devoted to exploring the impact First Lady Dolley Madison had on United States history. Dolley Madison is often remembered as a hostess who saved the White House portrait of George Washington from British vandalism during the War of 1812. But in fact, she was the most influential woman in America during the nation’s formative years. Even more, she was a powerful force during a time when women were excluded from affairs of state. Featuring more than 150 objects—such as artworks, books, documents, clothing, jewelry, and housewares—within immersive installations, “Saving Washington” evokes Dolley Madison’s famous “Wednesday night squeezes,” her popular social gatherings that drew a wide range of people to “squeeze” into the President’s mansion and encouraged informal diplomacy. (Saturday)
Photo: nyhistory.org