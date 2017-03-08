Weekend Planner: Everything Parents Need To Do This Weekend (March 10-12)

The New York Historical Society Presents: “Saving Washington”

The New York Historical Society presents “Saving Washington,” an exhibit devoted to exploring the impact First Lady Dolley Madison had on United States history. Dolley Madison is often remembered as a hostess who saved the White House portrait of George Washington from British vandalism during the War of 1812. But in fact, she was the most influential woman in America during the nation’s formative years. Even more, she was a powerful force during a time when women were excluded from affairs of state. Featuring more than 150 objects—such as artworks, books, documents, clothing, jewelry, and housewares—within immersive installations, “Saving Washington” evokes Dolley Madison’s famous “Wednesday night squeezes,” her popular social gatherings that drew a wide range of people to “squeeze” into the President’s mansion and encouraged informal diplomacy. (Saturday)



Photo: nyhistory.org