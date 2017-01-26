Weekend Planner: Everything You And Your Kids Need To Do This Weekend (January 27-29)
Winter Carnival at Bryant Park + Winter Jam at Central Park + New Year’s Day Firecracker Ceremony and Cultural Festival, and more!
-
New York Family Camp Fairs
What is your child doing this summer? New York Family’s Camp Fairs, presented in partnership with the American Camp Association, New York & New Jersey, are your best resource to find the right camp for your child. Families can meet dozens of day camps (in and out of the city) and sleepaway camps (from all over the Northeast) at the Camp Fairs. The fairs are also free, and children are welcome. Most importantly, the Camp Fairs offer families the unprecedented opportunity to speak with a big host of camp directors and get essential questions answered. (Saturday-Sunday)
Special Bonus: Anyone who registers and attends the January 28 or 29 or February 4, 11 or 12 Camp Fairs will automatically be registered to win a family membership for this summer at the amazing Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club. A giveaway worth $8,500!
-
The Thunderbird American Indian Dance Concert and Powwow at the Theater For The New City
Theater for the New City presents an honored event of sharing and learning about the American Indian people. Voyage into the rich culture, enjoy food, live storytelling, performances, and several interactive dances. This event has select times and dates, see website for further details. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: theaterforthenewcity.net
-
Winter Carnival at Bryant Park
Celebrate winter during Bryant Park’s Third Annual Winter Carnival. All ages are invited to participate in an eclectic mix of outdoor seasonal activities including ice skating lessons, juggling workshops, an Ice Ball, curling lessons, a Cozy Sweater Pup Meet-Up, and more. Be sure to attend the Silent Disco on Sunday, January 29, an outdoor dance party where dancers will be provided with headphones to boogie down to DJ music. (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: wintervillage.org
-
House Party: Free Radicals at Bric House
Join in on the daytime party fun, where all ages are welcome. Dancing is sure to be involved, but don’t miss out on the short film screening, art, colorful books, mini science lesson, concert and much more! (Saturday)
Photo: Abigail B. Clark/Bric House
-
New Year's Day Firecracker Crermony and Cultural Festival at Sara D. Roosevelt Park
Enjoy colorful fireworks and cultural festivities in honor of the upcoming Chinese New Year. Activities include special performances, vendors, and giveaways! (Saturday)
Photo: betterchinatown.com
-
Winter Jam at Central Park
Enjoy a free afternoon of winter activities this Saturday in Central Park! Winter Jam activities include arctic golf, an ice slide for ages 5 and under, live ice sculpting, shuffleboard games, the Taste of NY Winter Market, and more. (Saturday)
Photo: NYC Parks
-
“Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play!” at New Victory Theater
Best buddies Elephant and Piggie are complete opposites, but that doesn’t stop them from having a ton of fun together! Based on the “Elephant and Piggie” children’s book series by Mo Willems, this musical presented by the Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences on Tour answers challenging questions such as “Should you share your ice cream?” and “What do you wear to a fancy costume pool party?” (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: AdWeek
-
BAMkids Film Festival 2017 at Brooklyn Academy of Music
The BAMkids Film Festival is back for its 19th year this weekend! This year the fest will screen shorts and feature films from 27 countries, including “Molly Monster” and “Martha & Niki,” a doc about the first female champions of the world’s largest hip hop dance competition. After the screenings children can stop by the café for face painting, animation workshops, balloon twisting, a performance by the Fire Flame Steppers, food, and much more. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: bam.org
-
New Year’s Celebration: Oshogatsu at Japan Society
In honor of the Japanese New Year, Japan Society is hosting its annual Oshogatsu celebration this Sunday. Stop by for an afternoon filled with traditional Japanese entertainment and activities like rice-pounding workshops, calligraphy sessions, kite making, games, live taiko drumming, and storytelling. Light Japanese meals, snacks, and refreshments will be available for purchase from BentOn Cafe. (Sunday)
Photo: japansociety.org
-
“Shadow Play” at Lincoln Center
Kids just can’t seem to escape their shadows, and now they can watch what happens when a shadow comes to life in this multi-media performance that will spark your child’s imagination. Follow the enchanting story and watch your kids light up with excitement. (Sunday)
Photo: family.lincolncenter.org
-
The Paper Bag Players’ 32nd Annual Family Benefit at Hunter College
Bring the whole family to The Paper Bag Players’ 32nd Annual Family Benefit. There will be tons of fun activities for the little ones, including the premiere of “Trip to the Moon”, a brand new, thrilling and enticing show that you don’t want to miss! Your generous contribution will help support Theater for All, which offers low cost and free tickets to school children throughout NYC. (Sunday)
Photo: thepaperbagplayers.org