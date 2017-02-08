Weekend Planner: Everything Your Family Needs To Do This Weekend (February 10-12)
“The Sleeping Beauty” Ballet at Lincoln Center+ Ice Festival 2017 + AKC Meet the Breeds, and more!
Boro-Linc Brooklyn: Opera Ebony at the Center For Family Life
Enjoy an evening of opera, presented to you by Opera Ebony, including many classics as well as talented artists. This event, although free, is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are advised to arrive early to secure seats. (Friday)
“The Sleeping Beauty” Ballet at Lincoln Center
Arguably one of the most beautiful ballets ever produced, “The Sleeping Beauty” ballet will begin its run at Lincoln Center this Wednesday. The New York City Ballet’s production features Tchaikovsky’s score, more than 100 dancers, and Balanchine’s choreography of “The Garland Dance.” (Friday-Sunday)
“Water on Mars” at New Victory Theater
Sweden’s Plastic Boom, a three-man juggling troupe, will present its show “Water on Mars” starting this Friday at the New Victory Theater. The trio takes juggling to an entirely new level with glow-in-the-dark rings, clubs, and balls. Electro-pop music keeps the action moving while the jugglers add water bottles, toilet paper rolls, and bags of candy to the mix. (Friday-Sunday)
A Valentine's Celebration of Peanuts at The Paley Center
The Paley Center’s A Valentine’s Celebration of Peanuts will take place on Saturday, February 11, and will feature screenings on the classic Valentine-themed Peanuts television specials, craft special,s and even a visit from Snoopy! The beloved dog will pay a visit from 1pm to 3pm and it’s a perfect opportunity to bring your children and mingle with the cool Peanut characters. The activity is free to the public and visitors are encouraged to dress like their favorite Peanuts cartoon characters. There will be special recognition to those boys and girls who can best capture the spirit of Charlie Brown and his sweetheart, the Little Red-Haired Girl. (Saturday)
8th Annual AKC Meet the Breeds at Piers 92 and 94
Love dogs? Take your little ones to Piers 92 & 94 for some canine quality time! Meet and play with over 100 different dog breeds, and learn about responsible pet ownership at this year’s “Meet the Breeds” event, held in conjunction with the 4th Masters Agility Championship on Saturday and the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 13-14. If felines are your preferred pet of choice, there will also be between 35 and 40 different breeds of cats in attendance. (Saturday)
Lunar New Year Family Festival at Museum of Chinese in America
Channel your inner rooster while you strut around the Museum of Chinese in America this Saturday during its Lunar New Year Family Festival! The museum will host an array of activities for families with children of all ages in celebration of the Year of the Rooster. Festivities include a lion dance performance by the Columbia University Lion Dance troupe, a dumpling demo, a photo corner, a performance from the Red Silk Dancers, a Chinese zodiac scavenger hunt, story times, arts and crafts workshops, and much more. (Saturday)
Ice Festival 2017 at Central Park
Join Central Park for its 6th annual Ice Festival this Saturday! Watch as the ice-sculpting artists of Okamoto Studio recreate one of the park’s sculptures entirely from blocks of ice using chain saws, ice picks and chisels. Afterwards stick around for the Silent Disco and food truck goodies from Wafels and Dinges, Crepe Crave, Uncle Gussy’s Greek, and Don Café. (Saturday)
Science and Sustainability Fair at Lowline
Are your kids fans of biology or intrigued by mother nature? If they have any interest, then the Science and Sustainability Fair at the Lowline Lab is definitely a must-go place. The Lowline Lab is hosting its first ever Science and Sustainability Fair to raise awareness for the importance of leading a sustainable life, and people of all ages are welcomed to join, get educated, and have some fun at the workshops. Tickets are free but donations are welcomed and encouraged. (Saturday-Sunday)
Little Orchestra Society: “Mendelssohn” at the Kaye Playhouse
The Little Orchestra Society is proudly presenting their kids concert for 3-10 year olds. There will be two performances each on Saturday and Sunday. Even if your children are infants and you want to influence them from the day one, they are welcome to attend! After all, that’s what lap seats are for. The concerts are held at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (68th Street between Lexington & Park Avenues). (Saturday-Sunday)
Tu B’Shevat Earth Celebration! at Brooklyn Children's Museum
Celebrate Tu B’Shevat, the Jewish birthday of the trees, with the Brooklyn Children’s Museum! This year, BCM is partnering with Repair The World, a non-profit organization committed to volunteerism, to create a celebration of the earth that people of all ages will enjoy. From leaf rubbings, to Interactive Tu B’Shevat story telling, to a live performance with The Pop Ups, celebrate our leafy friends while learning more about this Jewish cultural celebration. (Sunday)
