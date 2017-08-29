Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing This Weekend (September 1-3)

NYC Unicycle Festival 2017 On Governors Island

(Uni)cyclists of all ages and abilities are welcome at the NYCUnicycle Festival 2017! This annual event takes place over several days, beginning in Battery Park on Thursday and ending on Governors Island on Sunday. Fest activities on Governors Island include one-wheel relay races, kite flying, sumo wrestling, and games of unicycle basketball and hockey. Plus, for the third year, the festival will host a costume contest during which cyclists can vie for top prizes. Festival-goers can also learn how to ride a unicycle during afternoon riding workshops.



Photo: nycunifest.com