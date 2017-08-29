Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing This Weekend (September 1-3)
Celebrate the last weekend of summer with your family at any of these great local events!
25th Annual Great North River Tugboat Race & Competition
Watch as tugboats race along the Hudson during the 25th Annual Great North River Tugboat Race. Boats will also vie for awards in “nose to nose pushing” and “line toss” competitions. Kids will get a kick out of watching the spinach eating contest. To view all the racing action from the water, hop aboard the Spectator Boat which departs at 9:30am.
Photo: newtownpentacle.com
Transforming Food In Prospect Park
Roll up your sleeves for a cooking workshop in Prospect Park! The Park’s Transforming Food workshop will teach participants how to churn butter, grind corn, and more. Attendees will make scrumptious snacks such as herb-buttered popcorn and Mrs. Lefferts’ apple fritters.
Photo: brooklyneagle.com
Richmond County Fair At Historic Richmond Town
Enjoy rides, attractions, contests, and exhibits this Labor Day weekend! Historic Richmond Town is hosting a three-day county fair that helps raise funds to support the educational programs at Richmond Town. Families can enjoy fun activities and learn about the history of Staten Island. This event will take place rain or shine.
Photo: groupon.com
Riverside Park Skate Jam
This Sunday, join other skateboarders for Riverside Park’s annual Skate Jam! Riders can bring their boards and full gear to participate in skate competitions and an open skate. The afternoon will also include food and a raffle.
Photo: nycgovparks.org
NYC Unicycle Festival 2017 On Governors Island
(Uni)cyclists of all ages and abilities are welcome at the NYCUnicycle Festival 2017! This annual event takes place over several days, beginning in Battery Park on Thursday and ending on Governors Island on Sunday. Fest activities on Governors Island include one-wheel relay races, kite flying, sumo wrestling, and games of unicycle basketball and hockey. Plus, for the third year, the festival will host a costume contest during which cyclists can vie for top prizes. Festival-goers can also learn how to ride a unicycle during afternoon riding workshops.
Photo: nycunifest.com
Family Art Project: Painting Outdoors With Eliza, Susie And Harriet At Wave Hill House
Be one with nature and join painters Eliza, Susie, and Harriet at Wave Hill House. Enjoy some free outdoor painting using watercolors and pencils while becoming one with nature.
Photo: wavehill.org
Bring Ya Mamma Clean Up Stand Up Comedy Show At Village Lantern Comedy Club
Bring your mom and the rest of the family to Bring Ya Mamma Clean Up Stand Up Comedy Show at the Village Lantern Comedy Club. Watch New York club comics tell their best clean jokes that are guaranteed to make kids and adults laugh with joy while munching on a delicious brunch. Be sure to come to the comedy club early to get free tickets.
Photo: eventbrite.com
Brazilian Day NY 2017
Be sure to visit the 33rd annual Brazilian Day New York Festival for families to explore the vibrant Brazillian heritage and celebrate Brazil’s Independence Day. For this year’s outdoor festival brings live music from several popular names in Brazilian music. The festival is not only a celebration, it’s an opportunity to reach out to the Brazilian community in New York and in the United States.
Photo: brazilianday.com
Realabilities Presents: Addy And Uno At 14th Street Y
Kids can learn that kindness rules the world as Realabilites present “Andy & Uno,” the first family musical that focuses on children with disabilities at the 14th Street Y. Uno, a child with autism, faces the challenge of competing in his school’s math competition and his friends, who also have disabilities, unite for his support. The musical, told through puppetry, music, and heart, teaches kids to celebrate the disabled, inspires empathy, and drives home the message of “nice is nice.”
Photo: 14streety.secure.force.com
Circus Amok At Socrates Sculpture Park
The circus is coming to town at Socrates Sculpture Park. Bring the whole family to celebrate Circus Amok’s 22nd spectacular performance. Circus Amok is a New York-based circus-theater company that uses a blend of traditional circus skills, post-modern dance, and improvisational techniques to create quite a unique show. Their free public performances address issues of social justice and is geared to audiences of all ages.
Photo: socratessculpturepark.org