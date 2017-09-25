Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing This Weekend (9/29-10/1)
Get out and enjoy the weekend with the fam at these fun events!
-
92Y Street Fest ’17
You won’t want to miss 92Y’s Street Fest, which brings family fun to 15 blocks along Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. Check out performances by 92Y music and dance faculty and students on the KidCentral Stage, enjoy arts and crafts for all ages, watch demos by the 92Y Gymstar Gymnastics team, try the Tiny Tumblers Toddler Obstacle Course, and don’t forget the special area for ages 5 and under, which will feature fun, age-appropriate activities from 92Y Wonderplay Early Childhood Learning. There will also be special performances from Broadway shows such as “A Bronx Tale,” “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Cats,” “Miss Saigon,” “Once on this Island,” and more.
Photo: 92y.org
-
33rd Annual Medieval Festival In Fort Tryon Park
Travel back in time to the Middle Ages during the Medieval Festival in Fort Tryon Park. This Sunday, the park will be transformed into a medieval market town complete with processional flags and banners! Fest-goers are invited to dress up in traditional costumes and enjoy live music, magic shows, dancing, and jousting. Crafts and food will be available for purchase at festival vendor stalls.
Photo: nycgovparks.org
-
25th Annual Chile Pepper Festival At Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Spice up your Sunday with the 25th annual Chile Pepper Festival at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden! Enjoy a fiery day of live music and dance, plus all kinds of food utilizing various varieties of chili peppers. There will also be a farmer’s market and tours exploring chili pepper plantings at the Garden. Join BBG in celebration of chili peppers and the cultures that use them.
Photo: bbg.org
-
Kickoff To Fall At Queens County Fall Museum
Celebrate the harvest season with fresh cider, donuts, apples, locally-made pies, pumpkin patch fun, and one of the area’s best corn mazes at the Queens County Farm Museum’s Kickoff to Fall. Plus, don’t miss live music from Savannah Sky!
Photo: queensfarm.org
-
Boo At The Zoo At The Bronx Zoo
Get into costume and come to the Bronx Zoo for Halloween festivities during its annual Boo at the Zoo celebration! Kids can chow down on candy as they make their way through the zoo while participating in activities such as magic shows, a costume parade, a hay maze, live musical performances, and more. Plus, keep an eye out for spooky jack o’ lanterns!
Photo: bronxzoo.com
-
Nickelodeon Worldwide Day Of Play At Prospect Park
Visit Prospect Park for a family fun day at Nickelodeon’s Worldwide Day of Play. Each year the network shuts down for three hours so that kids get a chance to play outside and have a great time. The Worldwide Day of Play encourages children of all ages to stay active and pursue healthy lifestyles. Nickelodeon has teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of America for a slime-filled, fitness-packed celebration that will feature fun Nick-themed games including triangle tag, rock paper scissors super bowl, a slime obstacle course, Nick bowling, a slime booth, and more activities that kids will enjoy!
Photo: nick.com
-
Children's Sports Festival At Thomas Jefferson Park
Let your kids run and play in the fresh air with a day of carnival-style sporting games. Children ages 3-8 are welcome to join in on a day of outdoor activity.
Photo: nycgovparks.org
-
Meet Princess Peppa At Macy's Herald Square
Come out to meet everyone’s favorite pig, Peppa! Meet and take pictures with Peppa and then enjoy a special reading of her new book, Princess Peppa. Don’t forget to enjoy Earth’s Best organic toddler snacks while supplies last and pick up a special Peppa Pig Gift bag with a copy of Princess Peppa when you make a purchase of $35 or more in the Kid’s Department. The first 150 people to check in will be given a time-slot to come back and meet Peppa starting a 1pm.
Photo: macys.com
-
“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” At DR2 Theatre
Children’s favorite insect is making his way from the page to the stage. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show,” the overwhelmingly successful puppet show, is back showing at DR2’s theatre.
Photo: hungrycaterpillarshow.com
-
5th Annual Brooklyn Story Voyager Touch-A-Truck Festival
The 5th annual North Brooklyn Touch-A-Truck Festival is here again! Bring the family to enjoy face painting, bouncy houses, art making, food, and trucks while helping to raise money for the fun book distribution system BK Story Voyager. Help support a great cause while having enough fun for the entire family.
Photo: stnicksalliance.networkforgood.com