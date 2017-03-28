Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing This Weekend (March 31-April 2)

“Campfire” at Lincoln Center

Don’t you sometimes want to get away from the city’s hyper-busy pace and hyper-crowed vibe just for a second? Wouldn’t it be great if you can escape to the nature and be fascinated in the wonders for a night? The Trusty Sidekick is bringing their originally produced show to the Lincoln Center for preschoolers and here you can escape in a tent in the city, look through the lenses of the binoculars, and explore the forest within the magical tent. This sensory trip will give your kids the excitement they have been looking for. (Saturday-Sunday)



Photo: family.lincolncenter.org