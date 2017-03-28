Weekend Planner: Everything Families Will Love Doing This Weekend (March 31-April 2)
Children’s Carnival at Queens County Farm Museum + Spring Family Day At Carnegie Hall + Matzapalooza At Museum Of Jewish Heritage
-
Children's Carnival At Queens County Farm Museum
Looking for some spring fun for your kiddos? Join the Queens Country Farm Museum for their annual Children’s Carnival. Kids will have a blast enjoying all the attractions the Queens County Farm Museum has to offer such as carnival rides, food, hayrides, a petting zoo, and so much more. Forget the hustle and bustle of the city for a day and take some time to enjoy some good ol’ traditional carnival excitement! (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: queensfarm.org
-
Spring Family Day: The World Of Classical Music At Carnegie Hall
Carnegie Hall invites families with children ages 3 through 10 to its annual Spring Family Day! Visitors can explore the world of classical music during this two-day event. Featured festivities include performances by Ensemble Connect and Bash the Trash, opera lessons, and an interactive instrument quest with members of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America. Plus, be sure to stick around for instrument-making and a period dance class with the New York Baroque Dance Company. Admission will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Photo: carnegiehall.org
-
Matzapalooza At The Museum Of Jewish Heritage
Get ready for Passover at the Museum of Jewish Heritage with a day of interactive workshops, performances, and a special Kosher marketplace featuring artisanal goods. Children can pose for plague-themed photos in the photo booth, go on an afikoman (hidden matzah) hunt, and learn Passover songs. (Sunday)
Photo: mjhnyc.org
-
Pillow Fight NYC 2017 In Washington Square Park
Join the city’s largest pillow fight in Washington Square Park in celebration of International Pillow Fight Day. This year's theme is Vikings. Remember to bring soft pillows and wear your cute pajamas! At the end of the fight, you can choose to leave your pillow with a donation truck that will bring it to a person in need. Please see event website for rules and regulations. (Sautrday)
Photo: facebook.com
-
Le Carrousel Kids Carnaval in Bryant Park
Spring into spring this Saturday at Bryant Park! Join families for a Caribbean/Mardi Gras-style Kids Carnaval at the Park’s Le Carrousel. The afternoon’s festivities will include face painting, arts and crafts, storytelling, and music spun by DJ Flip Bundlez. Pre-registration is recommended. (Saturday)
Photo: eventbrite.com
-
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Step inside a world of pure imagination starting this Tuesday as Lunt-Fontanne Theatre presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Musical.” Don’t miss this well-known and beloved tale about young Charlie Bucket and his adventures inside the infamous Wonka Candy Factory. (Friday-Saturday)
Photo: charlieonbroadway.com
-
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” in Concert at Radio City Music Hall
The spirit of Harry Potter lives on as the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra brings the score to life! Ticket holders will view the film on a large screen as the orchestra plays along. No matter which house you belong to, this is the best way to relive the phenomenon that is Harry Potter. (Friday-Saturday)
Photo: radiocity.com
-
“Something” at New Victory Theater
“Something” is the best way to describe this show–there is something for everyone! Seven skilled acrobats combine dance, clowning, theater, and more in this 60-minute show. Everyday acts are turned into funny and cute scenes with this inventive group of performers known as “Liberi Di.” (Friday-Sunday)
Photo: newvictory.org
-
Prospect Park 150th Anniversary Opening Weekend
Spring is coming and Prospect Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary of opening. In order to celebrate and give people from the neighborhood a good time to relax and enjoy a weekend with family, the Prospect Park Alliance is hosting a wide range of events and activities including ice skating, campfire conservation, bird watching walk, and Prospect Park Zoo. Admissions are free but activities’ prices differ depending on the vendors. (Saturday)
Photo: eventbrite.com
-
“Campfire” at Lincoln Center
Don’t you sometimes want to get away from the city’s hyper-busy pace and hyper-crowed vibe just for a second? Wouldn’t it be great if you can escape to the nature and be fascinated in the wonders for a night? The Trusty Sidekick is bringing their originally produced show to the Lincoln Center for preschoolers and here you can escape in a tent in the city, look through the lenses of the binoculars, and explore the forest within the magical tent. This sensory trip will give your kids the excitement they have been looking for. (Saturday-Sunday)
Photo: family.lincolncenter.org